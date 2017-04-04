(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) assigned to CSRA Inc. (NYSE: CSRA) at 'BBB-'. The Rating
Outlook has been
revised to Negative. Approximately $3.1 billion of debt
outstanding as of Dec.
30, 2016 (including the company's outstanding accounts
receivable facility) is
affected by this action.
The Negative Outlook reflects that revenue has underperformed
management
guidance provided prior to the spin & merger transactions as
well as over the
course of operation as an independent entity. In addition, the
company has not
reduced total leverage as much as Fitch expected, as a result of
adverse
top-line performance.
Fitch has affirmed the company's IDR despite top-line
performance challenges,
because the company has maintained peer-leading margins and
expects the strong
FCF generation (in excess of $300 million) to provide meaningful
capacity to
reduce leverage going forward.
Competitive pressures and potential key contract delays and/or
losses will mean
the company may not halt its recent revenue decline or be able
to maintain its
margins. Additionally, CSRA may face pressure to increase
shareholder returns
and possibly to pursue acquisitions, at the expense of debt
reduction. Outright
negative rating action will be appropriate should these
scenarios play out.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Revenue Inflexion Point on Horizon: Revenue declined 4.5%
year-over-year in
FY2016 on a pro forma basis and is on track to decline 4% in
FY2017. Revenue
declines have averaged 4.5% y/y over the company's five quarters
as an
independent, combined entity. Revenue declined 3.6% in the most
recent quarter
(3Q17) although signs point to a potential turning point as
sequential declines
have decelerated and even turned positive (+1.7%) in 3Q. Fitch
sees recent
momentum as encouraging and expects the CSRA's efforts to scale
its business
development platform will lead to positive top-line growth
beginning in FY2018.
Limited Visibility: Given uncertainties surrounding key
contracts and increased
competitive pressures, while Fitch sees the company returning to
growth in the
next fiscal year, we do not expect CSRA to post annual growth
rates approaching
the lower end of long-term guidance until FY2020. The company
has yet to
provide FY2018 guidance but has stated it continues to see an
opportunity to
produce growth in line with the "long-term model" of 2%-3%
annually. Y/Y revenue
declines do not compare favorably with management's stated
target of 2%-3%
annual revenue growth dating back to the formation of CSRA in
2015. On two
occasions management has either missed the midpoint of its
guidance (-1.1% 4Q16)
or revised full-year guidance lower (-2.4% FY2017) nearly
half-way into the
respective fourth quarter.
Leading EBITDA Margins Maintained. Despite top-line challenges,
the company has
maintained EBITDA margins in excess of 17% and above its long
term model of 16%
to 17%. This compares favorably with other government IT
contractors which
typically have margins less than 10%. Management has achieved
this by weighting
its contract mix towards more profitable fixed-price (46% in Q3
FY2017)
vehicles, realizing synergies associated with the integration of
SRA, and
continuing to execute on its strategy to develop lower-cost
delivery methods.
Going forward, Fitch expects the company to post EBITDA margins
in line with its
long term model, albeit somewhat below recent results due to
competitive
pressures.
FCF Generation Yields Leverage Reduction Potential. The company
is on track to
generate around $300 million in free cash flow in fiscal 2017
(6.0% FCF margin)
owing to improved working capital management, a favorable
amendment to its term
loans, and a lower capital expenditure profile. Fitch expects
FCF to increase 6%
CAGR through FY2020 driven by a decline in interest expense and
a reduction in
capital intensity, predicated on top-line growth and maintaining
EBITDA margins
in line with guidance. During the year the company paid down
the $50 million
balance on its revolving credit facility, paid $48 million in
excess cash flow
on its term loan facilities, and made a $30 million voluntary
repayment in
addition to $81 million in mandatory principal repayments.
Potential Shareholder Capital Return Pressures. The company has
returned and
authorized approximately $67 million in dividends in FY2017 and
conducted nearly
$30 million in share repurchases (reported through 3Q17). Since
the spin &
merger the company has achieved shareholder capital returns of
around 35%, below
its financial policy target of returning 40% of FCF to
shareholders. The company
had authorization to repurchase $321 million of stock by the end
of FY2018.
Fitch expects the company to face pressure to increase its
dividend in line with
other S&P 500 index constituents and sees potential for it to
ramp up share
repurchases in the future.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CSRA Inc.
include:
--4Q17 results leading to FY2017 full-year revenue at the
midpoint of downwardly
revised management guidance of $4.96 billion - $5.01 billion
(from $5 billion -
$5.20 billion).
--Positive organic revenue growth beginning in FY2018, half of
lower-end of
2%-3% long-term management model, rising to 1.5% in FY2019 and
2% in FY2020,
reflecting increased competition and uncertainty surrounding key
contracts.
--Approximately 17.5% aggregate FY2017 EBITDA margin reflecting
recent
performance, settling to 16.5% in FY2018 in line with midpoint
of management
model as a weighting towards fixed-price contracts, realized
synergies, and
lower cost delivery methods prevail but are offset to some
degree by increased
competition and pricing pressures as a result of government
procurement
practices.
--Dividends paid in FY2017 of approximately $67 million, and
held constant
throughout the forecast period. Share repurchases of
approximately $30 million
annually through FY2019, assuming extension of the share
repurchase program set
to expire at the end of FY2018.
--Excess cash flow payments of $72 million in 1Q18 and $36
million in 1Q19 but
no subsequent payments as total secured consolidated debt to
consolidated EBITDA
falls below 2.5x. Voluntary repayments of $125 million in FY2018
and FY2019 to
Term Loan A.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
While Fitch does not anticipate positive rating action over the
forecast
horizon, positive rating actions could be considered if
operating performance
were to improve dramatically with top-line revenue growth
exceeding 3% such that
Fitch expects management to reduce debt more aggressively than
expected,
bringing leverage to 2.5x or below.
Negative rating actions would likely occur if either:
--Key contract losses or increased competitive pressures result
in expected
adverse operating performance characterized by further negative
revenue growth
or EBITDA margins below 16.0%;
--Adverse operating performance, increased shareholder capital
returns or
acquisitions diminish debt reduction such that total debt to
EBITDA is not
expected to decline below 3.0x, or voluntary prepayment of debt
is expected to
be on the order of less than $125 million annually. Fitch
expects that any
potential negative rating action would be limited to one notch.
LIQUIDITY
Fitch views CSRA's liquidity as adequate and supported by
expected FCF
generation. Additional financial flexibility is provided by the
company's $700
million revolving credit facility (fully available as of Dec.
30, 2016) and
$138.8 million of unrestricted cash on hand as of Dec. 30, 2016.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
CSRA Inc.
--Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-';
--Senior secured revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--Senior secured term A loans 'BBB';
--Senior secured term B loan 'BBB';
The Rating Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable.
List of any disclosures relevant to the rating action(s):
--Fitch criteria for rating non-financial corporate entities
consider accounts
receivable factoring facilities to be debt. Previous ratings did
not properly
account for the company's $450 million facility and improperly
treated it as
available liquidity. To correct this, Fitch has added the
company's $450 million
accounts receivable facility to total debt and appropriately
considered the
inclusion in calculation of total leverage.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kevin McNeil
Director
+1-646-582-4768
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Committee Chairperson
Dino Kritikos
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3150
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: April 3, 2017
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Fitch added to total debt $450 million of outstanding accounts
receivables
sold under the company's Master Accounts Receivable Purchase
Agreement.
--Fitch reduced cash available as of Dec. 30, 2016 by $23.3
million reflecting
cash collected but not remitted due to timing of collections and
settlements
associated with the company's Master Accounts Receivable
Purchase Agreement.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021640
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
