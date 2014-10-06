(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all the ratings for Taiwan-based CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (CTBC Holding) and its subsidiaries, including CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (CTBC Bank), CTBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (CTBC Life) and CTBC Securities Co., Ltd. (CTBC Securities). The Outlooks on most of the ratings of these entities are Negative. The agency simultaneously removed the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) that was placed on the ratings on 12 November 2013. The rating actions follow Fitch's review of CTBC Group's credit profile with the inclusion of Tokyo Star Bank (TSB), the acquisition of which was completed in June 2014. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, IFS RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS and DEBT RATINGS The affirmation is based on Fitch's expectation that CTBC Bank's profitability will remain in line with its peers' in Asia-Pacific and core capitalisation, on an equal basis, will remain satisfactory following the TSB acquisition. Meanwhile, TSB's asset quality and risk management have tangibly improved over the past five years, and Fitch expects that the negative impact from including TSB on CTBC Bank on a consolidated basis will be modest. The Negative Outlooks primarily reflect CTBC Bank's continuing growth strategy in high-risk emerging markets, which could lead to an excessive build-up of concentration risk and weaken its balance sheet. CTBC Bank's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Rating (VR) and National Ratings, the anchor ratings for companies in the CTBC group, reflect its strong and stable domestic banking franchise and high quality of earnings, risk management and liquidity. They also factor in its increased concentration to property markets due to the inclusion of TSB. CTBC Holding's ratings and outlooks are aligned with those of CTBC Bank, based on the high level of integration between the two and the modest leverage and good standalone liquidity at the parent. The ratings and outlooks of CTBC Securities are aligned with CTBC Holding's, reflecting its status as a core subsidiary of the group, the obligatory support from the holding parent under Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act and the inseparability of its risk profile from that of the group. CTBC Life's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings take into account the high possibility of capital/liquidity support from CTBC Holding if needed. CTBC Holding's determination to penetrate the life insurance market underpins its strong willingness to provide financial support to its life insurance operations. CTBC Holding injected TWD15bn of new capital in November 2013 and TWD1.5bn in 2011 to support CTBC Life's business growth and acquisitions. The life insurer's regulatory risk-based capital ratio was 400%-450% at end-1H14 and would remain above 250% after the acquisition of a stake in Chinese insurer ABC Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (ABC Life). CTBC Life announced in August 2014 it would acquire 19.99% of ABC Life for TWD8.36bn, subject to regulatory approvals. The ratings on the debt of CTBC Holding and CTBC Bank are also affirmed because they are notched from the companies' Long-Term IDRs, which are on par with CTBC Bank's VR, and National Long-Term Ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, IFS RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS and DEBT RATINGS Fitch will likely take negative rating actions, albeit limited to one-notch downgrades, on the group's IDRs, VRs, IFS Ratings and National Ratings if CTBC Bank's capital buffers are not commensurate with additional risk-taking as it expands in high-risk emerging markets. Fitch could revise the Outlooks to Stable if CTBC Bank demonstrates discipline in regional growth and keeps its balance sheet strength intact. Meanwhile, if TSB's asset quality and earnings performance deteriorate unexpectedly and weigh on CTBC Bank's consolidated credit profile, negative rating actions on the group's ratings are likely. Any rating action on CTBC Holding and CTBC Bank will trigger similar moves on their debt ratings. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR CTBC Bank's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are affirmed at '3' and 'BB+', respectively, reflecting the bank's moderate systemic importance and moderate probability of state support, if needed. The SR and SRF are sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or ability of the Taiwan government to provide timely support to the bank. This would most likely be manifested in a change to Taiwan's sovereign rating (A+/Stable). The list of rating actions is as follows: CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.: - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A', removed from RWN; assigned Negative Outlook - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1', removed from RWN - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)', removed from RWN; assigned Negative Outlook - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)', removed from RWN - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a', removed from RWN - Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)', removed from RWN CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.: - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A', removed from RWN; assigned Negative Outlook - Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1', removed from RWN - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)', removed from RWN; assigned Negative Outlook - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)', removed from RWN - Viability Rating affirmed at 'a', removed from RWN - Support Rating affirmed at '3' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' - Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)'; removed from RWN - Subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-' and National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)', removed from RWN - Perpetual cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB' and National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)', removed from RWN - Perpetual cumulative US dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'BBB', removed from RWN - Perpetual non-cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds' (Basel III additional tier 1 capital) National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A(twn)', removed from RWN - Subordinated bonds' (Basel III tier 2 capital) National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA-(twn)', removed from RWN CTBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd.: - Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating affirmed at 'A', removed from RWN; assigned Negative Outlook - National IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)', removed from RWN; assigned Negative Outlook CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.: - Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A', removed from RWN; assigned Negative Outlook - Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1', removed from RWN - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)', removed from RWN; assigned Negative Outlook - National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)', removed from RWN Contacts: Primary Analyst Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank and CTBC Securities) Director +886 2 8175 7604 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. 