(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI, October 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed all the
ratings for
Taiwan-based CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd. (CTBC Holding) and
its
subsidiaries, including CTBC Bank Co., Ltd. (CTBC Bank), CTBC
Life Insurance
Co., Ltd. (CTBC Life) and CTBC Securities Co., Ltd. (CTBC
Securities). The
Outlooks on most of the ratings of these entities are Negative.
The agency simultaneously removed the Rating Watch Negative
(RWN) that was
placed on the ratings on 12 November 2013. The rating actions
follow Fitch's
review of CTBC Group's credit profile with the inclusion of
Tokyo Star Bank
(TSB), the acquisition of which was completed in June 2014. A
full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, IFS RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS and
DEBT RATINGS
The affirmation is based on Fitch's expectation that CTBC Bank's
profitability
will remain in line with its peers' in Asia-Pacific and core
capitalisation, on
an equal basis, will remain satisfactory following the TSB
acquisition.
Meanwhile, TSB's asset quality and risk management have tangibly
improved over
the past five years, and Fitch expects that the negative impact
from including
TSB on CTBC Bank on a consolidated basis will be modest. The
Negative Outlooks
primarily reflect CTBC Bank's continuing growth strategy in
high-risk emerging
markets, which could lead to an excessive build-up of
concentration risk and
weaken its balance sheet.
CTBC Bank's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), Viability Rating (VR)
and National
Ratings, the anchor ratings for companies in the CTBC group,
reflect its strong
and stable domestic banking franchise and high quality of
earnings, risk
management and liquidity. They also factor in its increased
concentration to
property markets due to the inclusion of TSB.
CTBC Holding's ratings and outlooks are aligned with those of
CTBC Bank, based
on the high level of integration between the two and the modest
leverage and
good standalone liquidity at the parent. The ratings and
outlooks of CTBC
Securities are aligned with CTBC Holding's, reflecting its
status as a core
subsidiary of the group, the obligatory support from the holding
parent under
Taiwan's Financial Holding Company Act and the inseparability of
its risk
profile from that of the group.
CTBC Life's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings take into
account the high
possibility of capital/liquidity support from CTBC Holding if
needed. CTBC
Holding's determination to penetrate the life insurance market
underpins its
strong willingness to provide financial support to its life
insurance
operations. CTBC Holding injected TWD15bn of new capital in
November 2013 and
TWD1.5bn in 2011 to support CTBC Life's business growth and
acquisitions. The
life insurer's regulatory risk-based capital ratio was 400%-450%
at end-1H14 and
would remain above 250% after the acquisition of a stake in
Chinese insurer ABC
Life Insurance Co., Ltd. (ABC Life). CTBC Life announced in
August 2014 it would
acquire 19.99% of ABC Life for TWD8.36bn, subject to regulatory
approvals.
The ratings on the debt of CTBC Holding and CTBC Bank are also
affirmed because
they are notched from the companies' Long-Term IDRs, which are
on par with CTBC
Bank's VR, and National Long-Term Ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, IFS RATING, NATIONAL RATINGS
and DEBT RATINGS
Fitch will likely take negative rating actions, albeit limited
to one-notch
downgrades, on the group's IDRs, VRs, IFS Ratings and National
Ratings if CTBC
Bank's capital buffers are not commensurate with additional
risk-taking as it
expands in high-risk emerging markets.
Fitch could revise the Outlooks to Stable if CTBC Bank
demonstrates discipline
in regional growth and keeps its balance sheet strength intact.
Meanwhile, if
TSB's asset quality and earnings performance deteriorate
unexpectedly and weigh
on CTBC Bank's consolidated credit profile, negative rating
actions on the
group's ratings are likely.
Any rating action on CTBC Holding and CTBC Bank will trigger
similar moves on
their debt ratings.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING
FLOOR
CTBC Bank's Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF)
are affirmed at
'3' and 'BB+', respectively, reflecting the bank's moderate
systemic importance
and moderate probability of state support, if needed. The SR and
SRF are
sensitive to any change in assumptions around the propensity or
ability of the
Taiwan government to provide timely support to the bank. This
would most likely
be manifested in a change to Taiwan's sovereign rating
(A+/Stable).
The list of rating actions is as follows:
CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A', removed from RWN; assigned
Negative Outlook
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1', removed from RWN
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)', removed from
RWN; assigned
Negative Outlook
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)', removed
from RWN
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a', removed from RWN
- Subordinated debt rating affirmed at 'A+(twn)', removed from
RWN
CTBC Bank Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A', removed from
RWN; assigned
Negative Outlook
- Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1', removed from
RWN
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)', removed from
RWN; assigned
Negative Outlook
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)', removed
from RWN
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'a', removed from RWN
- Support Rating affirmed at '3'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+'
- Senior unsecured bonds' National Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'AA+(twn)';
removed from RWN
- Subordinated bonds' Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A-' and
National Long-Term
Rating affirmed at 'AA(twn)', removed from RWN
- Perpetual cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds'
Long-Term Rating
affirmed at 'BBB' and National Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A+(twn)', removed
from RWN
- Perpetual cumulative US dollar subordinated bonds' Long-Term
Rating affirmed
at 'BBB', removed from RWN
- Perpetual non-cumulative New Taiwan dollar subordinated bonds'
(Basel III
additional tier 1 capital) National Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'A(twn)',
removed from RWN
- Subordinated bonds' (Basel III tier 2 capital) National
Long-Term Rating
affirmed at 'AA-(twn)', removed from RWN
CTBC Life Insurance Co., Ltd.:
- Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating affirmed at 'A',
removed from RWN;
assigned Negative Outlook
- National IFS Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)', removed from RWN;
assigned
Negative Outlook
CTBC Securities Co., Ltd.:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A', removed from RWN; assigned
Negative Outlook
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1', removed from RWN
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(twn)', removed from
RWN; assigned
Negative Outlook
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)', removed
from RWN
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank and CTBC
Securities)
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun
Hwa N. Road
Taipei
Joyce Huang, CFA (CTBC Life)
Director
+852 2263 9595
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Lee (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank and CTBC Securities)
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Jeffrey Liew (CTBC Life)
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Committee Chairperson (CTBC Holding, CTBC Bank and CTBC
Securities)
Parson Singha
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Committee Chairperson (CTBC Life)
Harish Gohil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1257
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.