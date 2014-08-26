(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Cummins, Inc.'s (CMI) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and long-term debt ratings at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings incorporate CMI's strong operating profile including competitive positions in its engine and power generation markets, technological capabilities, and global distribution network. The company's new product development continues to be effective in meeting new requirements for fuel efficiency, emissions standards, and systems integration. In addition, CMI's financial flexibility and low leverage mitigate concerns about the company's exposure to cyclical heavy- and medium-duty truck, off-road equipment, and power generation markets. CMI's debt totaled nearly $1.7 billion at June 29, 2014, and debt/EBITDA remained low at 0.74x. CMI's leverage would be lower when considering the impact of earnings from manufacturing and distributor joint ventures which are excluded from Fitch's calculation of EBITDA. Joint venture income from unconsolidated ventures, primarily related to the engine and distribution segments, is an important source of earnings for CMI and generates approximately 17% of segment profit. In late 2013, CMI initiated a plan to acquire most of its partly-owned distributors in the U.S. and Canada to be largely completed by the end of 2016. It estimates the acquisitions will total approximately $600 million, of which roughly half had been completed by mid-2014. The majority of the transactions are occurring at predetermined prices as distribution agreements expire. CMI expects that full ownership of the distributors will enable it to streamline operations and improve customer support. Slightly more than half of distribution revenue is generated from parts, filtration and service which tend to be more stable than CMI's original equipment business. Acquiring CMI's North American distributors involves less risk than acquiring unrelated third-party businesses and provides an opportunity to capture future aftermarket revenue associated with original equipment sales. Rating concerns include normal cyclicality in CMI's end markets and the risk of vertical integration by CMI's truck engine customers. CMI has a substantial market share of engine sales in the North America heavy duty and medium duty markets, but its customers also produce their own engines which could potentially displace CMI engines. This concern is mitigated by CMI's effective product development which supports demand by end-users for its engines. Also, any loss of market share could be partly offset by expansion in emerging regions which offer long-term growth prospects and by diversification across CMI's other engine, components and distribution businesses. Other rating concerns include spending for share repurchases and acquisitions which are up materially. The company intends to return 50% of operating cash flow to shareholders, but this level should still allow it to maintain low leverage and solid liquidity. Fitch expects CMI would adjust discretionary spending if necessary to maintain strong credit metrics. Revenue has been up modestly year-to-date and could increase by at least high single digits for the full year. The positive sales trend reflects CMI's distributor acquisitions, improving demand in the North America heavy- and medium-duty truck market, and higher volume in the Components segment related to new emissions standards in Europe and China. Demand in the North America truck market may begin to moderate by 2015 but should remain positive due to growing freight volumes and sustainable industry production levels for heavy duty trucks. Strength in the truck market is partly offset by continued weakness in the Power Generation segment due to low demand in international markets and by a decline in CMI's military revenue in North America. The Power Generation business is not expected to improve in the near term, but CMI has introduced new products in the smaller end of the generator market and taken steps to reduce costs. Growth in emerging markets is mixed and will depend partly on enforcement of emissions standards that support sales of Cummins' emissions equipment. China and Europe are improving but the truck market in Brazil has experienced a significant decline due to a weak economy. Margins, excluding equity income from joint ventures, could increase for all of 2014 due to higher volumes in the Engine and Components segments. The impact of higher volumes is partly offset by warranty costs which, although still at low levels, are temporarily being negatively affected by engine complexity associated with emissions technology and on-board diagnostics. Lower margins in the Power Generation business could stabilize or recover as CMI adjusts its cost structure in line with revenue. Fitch estimates free cash flow (FCF) after dividends in 2014 could decline to around $600 million compared to FCF of $929 million in 2013. The estimated decline reflects the absence of positive tax items that occurred in 2013 and the negative impact of higher capital expenditures and dividends in 2014. Fitch expects FCF could remain lower in 2015 depending on working capital requirements and capital expenditures needed to support sales growth and new product development. However, Fitch estimates CMI will generate solid FCF over the long term, including FCF/Total Adjusted Debt of 15%-20% or higher. The company has a history of generating positive FCF even during weak parts of the economic cycle. CMI expects to contribute $205 million to pension plans in 2014, including $94 million of required contributions, compared to $169 million in 2013. CMI contributed $156 million in the first half of 2014. In 2013, the U.S. plan reached an overfunded position as a result of asset returns and contributions. At the end of 2013, U.S. plans were overfunded by $184 million and U.K. plans were overfunded by $87 million. Liquidity at June 29, 2014 included cash and equivalents of approximately $2.2 billion, not including $158 million of marketable securities. Slightly more than half of CMI's cash was held outside the U.S. Liquidity also included availability under a $1.75 billion five-year revolver which matures in 2017, most of which was available. Liquidity was offset by $33 million of current maturities of long term debt and $30 million of loans payable. Debt maturities are spread out, with no significant maturities scheduled before 2023. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --Consistently higher margins through business cycles, including EBITDA margins near 15% or higher, compared to 12.4% in 2013 and roughly 12%-14% since 2010; --FCF/Total Adjusted Debt consistently above 20%; --A reduction in the risk of potential outsourcing of engines at large truck customers, relative to total sales and earnings derived from truck customers; --Continued low leverage, defined as debt/EBITDA near 0.5x or lower and FFO adjusted leverage consistently near 1.0x-1.5x. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --Cash deployment for share repurchases or other discretionary spending contributes to consistently higher leverage defined as debt/EBITDA above 1.25x; --Market share deteriorates as a result of customer in-sourcing or competitive pressure; --Weak FCF, including FCF/Total Adjusted Debt consistently in the mid-teens or below; --Unexpected challenges related to CMI's technological capabilities and new product development lead to lower profitability and FCF. Fitch has affirmed CMI's ratings as follows: --IDR at 'A'; --Senior unsecured credit facility at 'A'; --Senior unsecured debt at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Eric Ause Senior Director +1-312-606-2302 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Craig Fraser Managing Director +1-212-908-0310 Committee Chairperson Wes Moultrie Managing Director +1-312-368-3186 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (May 28, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.