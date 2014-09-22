(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of CVBF's ratings reflects its continued steady
operating
performance coming out of the financial crisis, its solid,
albeit spread-reliant
core earnings and stable asset quality over recent periods.
CVBF's earnings remain among the highest and most consistent
within the
community bank peer group as well as in Fitch's rating universe.
The company's
ROA over the past five quarters has averaged nearly 1.54%,
driven by a fairly
stable net interest margin (NIM), good cost controls and
material reserve
releases.
Fitch observes that reserve releases and reverse provisions have
made up nearly
16% of pre-tax income over the same time period. Given the
company's low loss
history relating to nonperforming assets (NPAs) as well as
current reserve
levels, Fitch anticipates that it will continue to release
reserves over the
near-to-medium term. Fitch notes that more core earnings
measures such as
pre-provision net revenues remain above peer and industry
averages as well.
Even with consistent and high earnings, Fitch views CVBF's
earning profile as a
rating constraint as the company continues to primarily rely on
spread income.
Net interest income for the first half of 2014 accounted for
around 88% of core
revenue, compared to the community bank average of between
70%-75%. This
presents an elevated risk of earnings deterioration in the event
of material NIM
compression.
Fitch also continues to believe that CVBF's ratings remain
constrained by asset
type and geographic concentrations. Loans secured by commercial
real estate
(CRE) represent approximately 65% of total loans and are largely
concentrated in
California's Los Angeles County, Central Valley and the Inland
Empire, three
areas that were particularly hit hard during the financial
downturn. Similar to
others in the community bank peer group, Fitch believes that
CVBF's
concentrations make the company susceptible to idiosyncratic
risks and
disproportional amounts of credit volatility.
Fitch views CVBF's general risk appetite as a ratings strength
and a product of
conservative management practices. Fitch views the company's
underwriting
standards as relatively above average when considering the asset
class and
geographic concentration inherent in its balance sheet. This is
evidenced by
CVBF's level of net chargeoffs (NCOs) through the last economic
cycle. Fitch
observes that on average, CVBF's NCOs have consistently lagged
the industry over
the past 25 quarters.
Even with this low level of NCOs, CVBF's level of NPAs remain
elevated relative
to similarly rated banks. CVBF's NPA ratio of 3.41% is the
highest in the
community bank peer group but continues to improve. At the
second quarter of
2014 (2Q'14), CVBF's accruing troubled debt restructurings
(TDRs), which
totalled $62 million, added approximately 180 basis points (bps)
to the NPA
ratio. CVBF's balance of TDRs as a percentage of total NPAs is
among the highest
among the community banks at over 50%. Fitch attributes part of
this to CVBF's
conservatism in not only recognizing TDRs but also making sure a
commercial
credit has been cured under current market terms and conditions
before taking it
off TDR status. Therefore, Fitch expects NPAs to remain elevated
versus
similarly rated peers while the credit costs remained relatively
lower. Fitch
believes early recognition of troubled credits will likely lead
to more
favorable credit workout outcomes.
CVBF's liquidity and funding profile remain solid. The company
consistently
manages its loan-to-deposit ratio in line with the community
bank peer group
median which typically falls between 70% and 80%. Fitch
considers CVBF's ability
to attract high-quality, low-cost deposits as a core competency
and a ratings
strength. Core deposits account for nearly 90% of total
deposits.
Capital and reserves are likewise strong relative to the
community bank peer
group and similarly rated peers. As noted above, healthy reserve
levels
representing 1.75% of non-covered loans are likely to come down
over the next
year as the company's recent NCO experience on non covered loans
(2 bps recovery
annualized through 2Q'14) will put favorable pressure on reserve
levels into
2015, provided economic conditions allow. Fitch anticipates that
this will
further strengthen CVBF's capital position that already boasts a
strong Fitch
Core capital to total assets ratio of 10.3%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes there is limited upside rating momentum over the
intermediate
term given the bank's asset and geographic concentrations along
with its
earnings profile. However, better portfolio and business
diversity could have
positive implications provided the company maintains its
conservative risk
management practices.
Although not expected, negative rating pressures could result if
improvements in
credit trends reverse, particularly if additional large loans
become impaired.
Moreover, if capital management were to become more aggressive
in payout levels
or through acquisitions, negative rating action could ensue.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
CVBF's uninsured deposit ratings at the subsidiary banks are
rated one notch
higher than the company's IDR and senior unsecured debt because
U.S. uninsured
deposits benefit from depositor preference. U.S. depositor
preference gives
deposit liabilities superior recovery prospects in the event of
default.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by the trust
banks and its
subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change in the
company's IDR. This
means that should a long-term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings
could be
similarly impacted.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
CVBF's other hybrid securities rating are notched below its VR
of 'bbb' in
accordance with Fitch's assessment of the instruments
non-performance and loss
severity risk profiles.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of other hybrid securities are sensitive to any
change in the
company's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CVBF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, CVBF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of
support is unlikely. The IDRs and VRs do not incorporate any
support.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CVBF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
The IDR and VR of CVBF is equalized with its operating company,
Citizens
Business Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company,
which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
If CVBF became undercapitalized or increased double leverage
significantly there
is the potential that Fitch could notch the holding company IDR
and VR from the
ratings of the operating companies.
