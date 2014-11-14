(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Czech
Republic's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'A+' and
'AA-', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. The issue ratings
on Czech
Republic's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds
have also been
affirmed at 'A+' and 'AA-', respectively. The Country Ceiling
has been affirmed
at 'AA+' and the Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect the following
factors:
The Czech Republic is undergoing a domestic-driven economic
recovery. We
forecast real GDP to grow 2.5% in 2014, and an average of 2.8%
in 2015-2016.
Strong underlying fundamentals including a stable inflationary
environment and
low private sector indebtedness, coupled with increasing
employment will help
support Czech growth. However, risks to the recovery persist.
The Czech Republic
is a highly open economy, well-integrated into the EU supply
chain, which leaves
it vulnerable to external shocks, illustrated by its weaker
growth profile
relative to the 'A' median, both in terms of five-year average
and GDP
volatility.
Government plans to ease fiscal policy and accommodate a
stronger economic
recovery, mean we expect a slight deterioration in the headline
fiscal deficit
in 2014-2016. Nonetheless, a strong fiscal starting position
supports the
sovereign's rating. We forecast a fiscal deficit of 1.6% of GDP
and public debt
ratio of 44.8% of GDP for 2014. Both ratios compare favourably
against the 'A'
rated medians of 2.0% and 48.9% of GDP, respectively. Meanwhile,
the government
plans to partially run down existing cash balances to stabilise
public debt
levels.
The Czech Republic benefits from sound external finances. The
country is a net
external creditor to an estimated 11.7% of GDP (2014), which is
on par with the
'A' median creditor position of 11.9% of GDP. The Czech Republic
also has a low
current account deficit, projected at 0.6% of GDP for 2014, and
comfortably
financed by non-debt creating flows.
A stable banking sector, sound macro-prudential environment and
low level of
private sector indebtedness also support the Czech Republic's
ratings. The
economy's banks are well capitalised with adequate liquidity. A
high degree of
foreign ownership reduces the risk of financial sector
liabilities migrating to
the sovereign balance sheet in a crisis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually, or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action include:
-A severe negative growth shock that damages the country's
economic and fiscal
stability.
-A material rise in the public debt ratio, for example brought
about by
substantial fiscal loosening.
The main factors that could, trigger positive rating action
include:
-Higher trend growth over the medium term driving income
convergence towards the
EU average, for instance, as a result of improvements in the
business
environment that stimulate investment activity.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes general government gross debt to gradually decline
over the long
term, consistent with the government's medium term strategy laid
out in its
Convergence Programme.
Fitch assumes the eurozone will avoid long-lasting deflation,
such as that
experienced by Japan from the 1990s. Fitch also assumes the
gradual progress in
deepening fiscal and financial integration at the eurozone level
will continue;
key macroeconomic imbalances within the currency union will be
slowly unwound;
and eurozone governments will tighten fiscal policy over the
medium term.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Kit Ling Yeung
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1527
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London, E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Committee Chairperson
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1045
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
