(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, April 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Czech
Republic's
Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook. The
issue ratings on Czech Republic's senior unsecured Foreign- and
Local-Currency
bonds have also been affirmed at 'A+'. The Country Ceiling has
been affirmed at
'AA+' and the Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs at
'F1+'. The ratings
on Czech Republic's senior unsecured short-term local currency
issues have also
been affirmed at 'F1+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation of Czech Republic's 'A+' ratings reflects strong
external
creditor position (net external debt was -15% of GDP in 3Q16)
and government
finances (government debt was 37% of GDP at end-2016 vs. 51% for
the 'A' peers'
median), and a solid banking system. The general strength of the
country's
institutions is underpinned by European Union (EU) membership.
GDP per capita is
in line with the peer group median but well below that of the
'AA' rating
category. Economic convergence towards EU level has slowed
relative to pre-2008.
Czech Republic's 'A+' IDRs also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
Fitch expects GDP growth will be 2.7% in 2017 and 2018 after
2.4% in 2016.
Investment should recover in 2017 after a marked fall in 2016,
as per the
EU-fund cycle. Consumption will continue to drive demand
reflecting the strong
labour market (unemployment was 3.5% in February 2017 from 4.3%
a year ago).
Given the openness of the Czech economy the main risk to the
economic outlook is
the uncertain external environment. In the medium term, Fitch
expects GDP growth
will be around 2.0%/2.5%.
The Czech central bank has announced the removal of the
EUR/CZK27 floor on the
exchange rate. This is consistent with the assessment that the
"conditions for
sustainable fulfilment of the 2% inflation target in the future
have been met".
Inflation was 2.5% in February. Fitch expects the removal of the
floor to be
neutral for the ratings. Macro prudential risks appear
manageable given strong
external and public finance fundamentals and healthy and liquid
banks. High
foreign speculative positions in Czech koruna (around EUR35
billion, equivalent
to 20% of GDP, according to most analysts) will likely lead to
high volatility
in the short term.
The general government balance recorded a surplus of 0.6% of GDP
in 2016. The
improved economic position supported strong tax collection.
Lower capital
expenditure as a result of the EU-fund cycle, and the fall in
interest payments,
also contributed to the fiscal performance. In 2017, Fitch
expects a deficit of
0.1% of GDP mainly due to higher investment. The 2017 general
election will also
lead to higher current spending but the impact of an election on
fiscal outcomes
has traditionally been limited in Czech Republic.
The government surplus has allowed a marked fall government
debt, to 37.2% of
GDP in 2016 from 40.3% in 2015. In the medium term, Fitch
expects government
debt will continue to decline, to 35% by 2018 and 29% by 2026.
The share of
non-resident holdings of government bonds in CZK increased to
42% in February
2017 from around 14% on average before 2014 reflecting the
increase in
speculative foreign investment expecting currency appreciation.
This trend
should reverse after the exit and Fitch expects the highly
liquid banking system
to step in and increase its share in government debt ownership.
The Czech parliament adopted a long-awaited fiscal
responsibility law in January
2017. This should help avoiding pro-cyclical policies in future.
The new
framework includes an expenditure rule and debt brakes at 55% of
GDP for the
general government (versus 37% for current debt level). Public
finances will
also be monitored by an independent fiscal council. The rule is
enshrined in
ordinary law and not the constitution as initially planned,
rendering it
relatively easy to change.
Fitch expects the current account to have reached a surplus of
1.1% of GDP in
2016 from 0.2% in 2015. The improvement reflects the impact of
lower investment
on imports, and strong exports, especially cars. In 2017 and
2018, the agency
expects the surplus to decline, reflecting higher investment and
potentially
weaker export performance. The central bank has had to intervene
to defend the
FX floor in recent months as expectation of the end of this
policy has caused
increasing speculative inflows. FX interventions resulted in
rapid increase in
foreign assets at the central bank, to USD86 billion (45% of
GDP) by end-2016.
Czech banks are mostly foreign owned, well capitalised and
liquid (the
loan-to-deposit ratio is about 80%). Non-performing loan ratios
are low (4.8% at
end-2016). Credit to the private sector grew 6.8% y/y in 2016
reflecting
favourable financial and macro conditions. The central bank has
issued tighter
macro prudential recommendations, such as a counter cyclical
capital buffer of
0.5% from January 2017, and a stricter maximum LTV on mortgage
loans. Fitch
expects growth in credit to the private sector to decelerate to
5% yoy by 2018.
Fitch expects broad policy continuity after the October 2017
general election
and a new coalition to be formed, as no party appears likely to
secure more than
50% of the seats. This largely mitigates the risk of a radical
change in policy
direction. The party currently leading in the polls is ANO, a
junior party in
the current governing coalition. Its leader, M. Babis, has
sometimes embraced
anti-EU rhetoric alongside other leaders in the Visegrad
countries (V4, Poland,
Hungary, Slovakia and Czech Republic). However, he appears more
favourable to
the EU and less focussed on national sovereignty than other V4
leaders.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Czech Republic a score
equivalent to a rating of
'A+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output
from the SRM to
arrive at the final LT FC IDR
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside
pressures on the rating are currently balanced. The main factors
that could,
individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action
are:
-Sustained reduction in general government debt consistent with
continued tight
budget balances.
-Over the medium term, stronger GDP per capita growth supported
by economic
reforms.
The main risk factors that could, individually or collectively,
trigger negative
rating action are:
-A substantial deterioration in Czech economic growth, for
example, due to a
global slowdown or changing growth patterns in key export
partners.
-A material increase in the public debt ratio, for instance,
brought about by
substantial fiscal
loosening.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch assumes that growth in the eurozone, Czech Republic's main
economic
partner, will be 1.7% in 2017 and 1.6% in 2018 after 1.7% in
2016.
