(Repeat for additional subscribers)

July 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Da Vinci Synthetic plc's notes, as follows:'

EUR6.37m Class B: affirmed at 'CCCsf'; Recovery Estimate 90%.

EUR7.74m Class C: affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Estimate 0%

The transaction is a synthetic securitisation of a portfolio of financial leases and loans secured on aircrafts and associated aircraft collateral. Merrill Lynch International Bank entered into a credit default swap with Intesa Sanpaolo under which it sells protection on a reference portfolio of up to USD650m. All financial leases or loan obligations (the reference portfolio) relate to the financing or refinancing of aircrafts.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The affirmation is based on the current composition of the reference claims and that no credit events have occurred in the past 12 months. Only one credit event has occurred since the transaction closed in 2006.

Fitch believes that the operating environment for the aviation sector is challenging, in particular for European flagship carriers. This transaction is exposed to concentration risk as the current portfolio contains 12 reference claims involving five airlines in five countries.

The top two airlines represent 61% of the total notional amount outstanding. This number is expected to further increase by the end of October when all the obligations related to one airline are repaid.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

If a credit event occurs and is called on two obligors, the class B notes could experience a default. Non-payments from more obligors could result in a downwards revision of the recovery estimate. If no credit event occurs in the next year and the reference obligation continues to reduce, this may result in positive rating action.