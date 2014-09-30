(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Japan-based
Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited's (Dai-ichi Life)
Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+' and its Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at
'A'. The Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect Dai-ichi Life's improved capital adequacy,
its recent
successful international expansion, its steady growth in the
more profitable
domestic third (health) sector, and its well-established brand
as the
second-largest life insurer in Japan. Efforts to accumulate core
capital have
helped improve Dai-ichi Life's consolidated statutory solvency
margin ratio
(SMR) to 756.9% at end-March 2014 from 702.4% at end-March 2013.
Dai-ichi Life has been expanding its international business
since 2011, mainly
driven by its successful integration of Australia-based TAL
Group, whose core
business is life insurance. The company now generates 5% to 10%
of its
consolidated adjusted earnings from outside Japan (mainly from
Australia), which
is considerably more than other Japanese life insurers.
In addition, Fitch expects Dai-ichi Life's acquisition of
US-based Protective
Life Corporation (IFS of its primary life insurance subsidiaries
such as
Protective Life Insurance Company: A/Rating Watch Positive) will
strengthen its
credit profile. The agency estimates that about 15% of the
company's
consolidated net premium will come from outside Japan after this
acquisition is
completed.
However, Dai-ichi Life's rating is currently capped by the
Japanese sovereign's
Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A+' and the Negative Outlook on
the company's
ratings is in line with the Negative Outlook on the sovereign
rating. This is
because Dai-ichi Life has a high level of government debt
holdings (39% of its
consolidated invested assets at 31 March 2014) that the
company's international
diversification is not big enough to offset.
Dai-ichi Life's (standalone basis) annual in-force premiums from
the third
sector rose 3.4% in the fiscal year ended 31 March 2014 (FYE14)
after increasing
1.5% in the preceding fiscal year. The pace is moderately faster
than its peers.
Fitch estimates the third sector business contributed nearly
half of its
consolidated insurance underwriting profit in FYE14. Its
consolidated
underwriting profit is expected to continue to expand steadily,
supported by the
stable growth in third sector and the growing international
businesses.
Dai-ichi Life is strengthening its enterprise risk management by
narrowing the
duration mismatch between assets and liabilities and reducing
its domestic
equity holdings.
Dai-ichi Life (consolidated basis) has a market share of 15% in
the Japanese
life insurance market by value of policies in force at end-March
2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near future because the rating is
constrained by
the sovereign rating. Conversely, if the rating on Japan were
lowered, the
ratings on the insurer are also likely to be lowered.
Downgrade rating triggers include material erosion of
capitalisation,
deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded
value.
Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Dai-ichi Life's
consolidated SMR
declines below 600%, its consolidated financial leverage rises
above 25% (6% at
end-March 2014), or Dai-ichi Life's (standalone basis) core
profit margin
declines to below 10% (13.9% in FYE14), for a prolonged period.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Committee Chairperson
Jeff Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Insurance Rating Methodology" dated 4
September 2014, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.