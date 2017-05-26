(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/BARCELONA, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Daimler AG's
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured notes
at 'A-' and
Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is
Stable. A full list
of rating actions is at the end of this release.
The ratings reflect Daimler's strong business profile and robust
credit metrics.
The group maintains a net cash position and adjusted funds from
operations (FFO)
gross leverage remained low at 0.7x at end-2016. Daimler is
currently facing
headwinds in the trucks business, particularly in the US, but
profitability in
the core automotive division supports our expectations for group
operating
margin remaining around 9% over the rating horizon.
The ratings also reflect the relatively weak and volatile free
cash flow (FCF)
compared to investment-grade peers. A sustained improvement
towards 2.5% would
be positive for the ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Large, Leading, Diversified Business: Daimler AG has wide
geographical and
business diversification. It has leading positions in the
premium passenger-car
segment with its Mercedes-Benz and smart brands (MBC division).
Daimler Trucks
(DT) is the world's largest heavy-truck manufacturer, ranking
number one in
Europe and North America, and second or third in several other
countries/regions, including Brazil and Japan. The group also
holds leading
positions in the global van and bus markets.
Weak Free Cash Flow: Fitch expects the group's operating margin
to remain
between 8.5%-9.0% in the foreseeable future. However, the free
cash-flow (FCF)
margin is weak for the rating category, around 1% on average
since 2013, as cash
from operations (CFO) is absorbed by high capex and generous
dividends. Net cash
flows have also been hindered by regular contributions to
pensions and financial
services (FS) operations. We expect FCF to be around 2% through
2019. Weak FCF
remains a key rating constraint.
Strong Car Business: We expect MBC's operating margins to remain
solid, above 9%
in the foreseeable future, despite moderate erosion after 2017.
In particular,
we believe profitability will remain supported by the robust
product pipeline
and favourable developments in China. This should offset renewed
competition
from close peers, risks related to the changing powertrain mix
and high
investments to meet increasingly stringent emission legislation
and new mobility
trends. We believe that Daimler's increasing efforts towards
sustainable and
future mobility trends put the group in a better competitive
position.
Resilient Truck Margins: DT's operating margin was back under
pressure in 2016
but remained relatively solid at 5.9%, bearing in mind the
significant drop in
unit sales. We project a recovery of its operating margin to
more than 6% in
2017 and towards 7% by 2019 thanks to a sales recovery, further
efficiency and
optimisation programmes.
Diesel Exposure: An accelerating decline in diesel penetration
in Europe would
be negative for Daimler, similar to its German peers. Firstly,
its fleet has a
heavy bias to diesel in Europe (between 60% and 70%, compared
with less than 50%
for the overall car market in Europe) as diesel is critical to
meet 2020 EU CO2
emission targets, for which concerns are growing. Missing
targets could cost
Daimler a few hundred million euros. Secondly, a rapid swing to
other
powertrains would be negative for used car prices and, in turn,
residual values
to which the group is exposed. Increasing sales of electric
vehicles could
partially lower the risk.
Robust Credit Metrics: Key credit ratios have been supported by
extraordinary
cash inflows from divestments made between 2012 and 2014 and the
low debt level.
Metrics remain solid despite recurring and extraordinary cash
outflows. Daimler
has important headroom in its ratings, with funds from
operations (FFO) gross
adjusted leverage below 1x and a sustained net cash position at
its industrial
operations.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
Daimler's business and financial profiles are largely in line
with peers at a
similar rating level. The group has a weaker competitive
position than large
volume manufacturers but this is fully offset by its positioning
in the premium
segment. Daimler is among the top-three premium car
manufacturers and has
recovered in the past couple of years market shares lost to
Volkswagen's Audi
and to BMW following its recent product offensive and
rejuvenated model line-up.
Its image remains strong and its brand value extremely high.
Business diversification is supported by the group's exposure to
the heavy
trucks and bus segments, despite the latter's greater
cyclicality and volatility
than the passenger car business. Synergies between the latter
divisions and the
passenger car business have typically been more limited than
with the vans
division but we expect that increased technological convergence
in the fields of
autonomous driving and electric mobility will provide more
synergies between
divisions in the medium term.
The group's financial profile is robust for the ratings.
Automotive operations'
profitability has been lower and more volatile than those of its
close peers BMW
and Audi, but it has strengthened continuously in the past few
years. The truck
division's profitability also compares adequately with other
large global truck
makers. However, amongst the highest-rated manufacturers,
Daimler's net cash
generation has been the most volatile in the past decade and is
weak for the
rating category, in part due to extraordinary contributions to
pensions and
regular contributions to its financial services operations.
Nonetheless, net
leverage has been consistently negative since 2010 and compares
favourably with
other similarly rated peers.
No country-ceiling, parent/subsidiary or operating environment
aspects impact
the rating
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- industrial operations' revenue growth of around 4% in 2017
declining to
between 1%-2% in 2018 and 2019;
- industrial operating margin improving to more than 9% in 2017
as a result of
the strong MBC's product line-up but declining modestly to just
below 9% by
2019;
- capex to increase to around EUR9.5 billion in 2017 and
maintained around 6.5%
of sales in 2018-2019;
- around neutral working capital movements;
- dividends increasing to EUR3.7 billion in 2017 and rising
further towards
EUR4.0 billion by 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- FCF margin remaining above 2.5% (2016: 0.2%, 2017E: 2.0%,
2018E: 2.2%)
- The ability to meet the group's target for MBC operating
margin of 10% through
the cycle (2016: 9.1%, 2017E: 9.6%, 2018E: 9.4%)
- DT operating margin approaching 8% through the cycle, (2016:
5.9%, 2017E:
6.2%, 2018E: 6.6%), with a minimum of 3%
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Operating margins remaining below 2% (industrial)/3% (group),
(industrial:
2016: 7.9%, 2017E: 9.4%, 2018E: 9.1% -- group: 2016: 8.4%,
2017E: 9.2%, 2018E:
9.0%)
- Material negative FCF (actual or expected) for more than three
years, coming
from weak underlying performance, or shareholder-friendly
actions
- Gross adjusted leverage above 2x (2016: 0.7x, 2017E: 0.7x,
2018E: 0.7x) and
net adjusted leverage above 1x (2016: -0.3x, 2017E: -0.3x,
2018E: -0.5x).
LIQUIDITY
Healthy Liquidity: The group has historically reported a strong
net cash
position. Gross cash and marketable securities from the
industrial business were
EUR14.2 billion at end-2016, including Fitch's adjustments for
restricted and
not readily available cash. It more than covered total financing
liabilities of
EUR10.9 billion including adjustments for operating leases and
financial
services capitalisation.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Daimler AG:
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2'
Guaranteed notes affirmed at 'A-' and 'F2'
The guaranteed long-term and short-term debt of the following
issuers has been
affirmed at 'A-'/'F2':
Mercedes-Benz Australia/Pacific Pty. Ltd.
Daimler International Finance BV
Mercedes-Benz Japan Co. Ltd.
Daimler Canada Finance Inc.
Daimler Finance North America LLC
Mercedes-Benz Finansman Turk A.S.
Mercedes-Benz South Africa (Pty) Ltd.
Daimler Mexico S.A. de C.V.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Thomas Corcoran
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1231
Supervisory Analyst
Emmanuel Bulle
Senior Director
+34 93 323 84 11
Fitch Ratings Espana. S.A.U.
85 Paseo de Gracia
08018 Barcelona
Committee Chairperson
Paul Lund
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1244
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
- Fitch adds an 8x multiple of lease payments to debt, resulting
in a EUR4.3
billion debt adjustment in 2016.
- Fitch has treated EUR3.3 billion (equivalent to 2.5% of sales)
as restricted
for working capital and operating needs.
- Fitch adjusts the debt deconsolidated to Daimler's financial
services business
so that debt to equity at the FS business does not exceed 6x.
For 2016 this
results in approximately EUR8.1 billion of debt being allocated
to the
industrial business.
- A EUR1.0 billion fine resulting from European Commission
antitrust proceedings
related to the truck industry was classified by Fitch as
non-operating and
non-recurring.
- Fitch has also changed its treatment of extraordinary pension
contributions to
Daimler's German pension schemes. These contributions are now
considered
investing rather than operating cash flows, resulting in a an
uplift to FFO
margin of 2.2pp and 0.8pp for 2014 and 2015, respectively,
compared to those
published previously. FCF remains unchanged.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
