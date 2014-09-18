(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Danske Bank's
(Danske) and its mortgage bank subsidiary Realkredit Danmark's
Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' with Stable Outlooks, and their
Viability Ratings
(VRs) at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the
end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - DANSKE'S IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT
The affirmation of Danske's IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's view
that Danske's
winding-down of non-core assets (mainly in Ireland) is
progressing well, and
that its improving profitability will enable it to continue to
generate capital.
Although the bank is addressing its impaired assets, these
remain high compared
with similarly rated peers. The ratings are underpinned by the
bank's strong
Danish and Nordic franchise, which provides it with fairly
diversified earnings,
both geographically across the Nordics as well as by product
range.
Persistent loan impairment charges (LICs), stemming from
Danske's non-core Irish
operations combined with the Danish recession, have
significantly dented
Danske's profitability since 2008, taking up between one-third
and
three-quarters of pre-impairment operating profits. Until
Denmark returns to a
firm growth path, helping revenue generation, the bank is making
efforts to
contain expenses as the portfolio is being worked through. Fitch
expects the
bank's improving profitability trend in 1H14 will be maintained
in 2015, aided
by lower LICs. Boosting revenues is likely to remain
challenging, although Fitch
expects Danske to be well placed to benefit when Danish
corporates start to
invest again and consumption edges up.
Danske's ratings incorporate the bank's gradually improving
asset quality,
although Fitch expects it will take some time before its asset
quality metrics
are more in line with those of similarly rated northern European
peers. The
bank's Irish operations left Danske exposed to the Irish real
estate crisis,
with Irish real estate lending representing a disproportionally
large share of
impaired loans. In Fitch's view, downside risk has been
diminishing over the
past two years as most impaired loans have been provided
against.
Downside risk to Danske's Danish loan portfolio is also
reducing. House prices
have bottomed out in most parts of the country, and LICs for
SMEs and commercial
real estate loans are falling.
Danske has a strong management team, in Fitch's opinion, but
senior management
turnover has been fairly high in recent years. Fitch expects
Danske's risk
appetite will remain moderate and that management will remain
focused on driving
profitability via lower costs and without increasing its risk
appetite.
Similar to most Nordic peers Danske has significant reliance on
wholesale
funding. Its mortgage lending subsidiary, Realkredit Danmark,
largely funds the
group's mortgage loan business, exclusively through Danish
mortgage bonds.
Danske has maintained access to domestic and international
funding markets, in
particular for its covered bonds, although it would be affected
by a prolonged
dislocation of debt capital markets. Fitch expects demand for
Danish mortgage
bonds to remain strong in light of the need from predominantly
domestic
financial institutions, insurance companies and pension funds to
hold highly
liquid, high-quality, securities in domestic currency. This is
reinforced by the
fairly limited outstanding volume of Danish government bonds.
Nonetheless,
maintaining a significant liquidity portfolio to mitigate any
refinancing risk
is key to the ratings.
Danske's capital adequacy ratios compare well with those of
international peers,
but lag behind those of some Nordic peers. Limited growth in
risk-weighted
assets will support the bank in complying with further
regulatory requirements,
as well as in maintaining investor confidence in light of its
reliance on
wholesale funding. Leverage is fairly modest in a European
context, with
tangible common equity/tangible assets at 4% at end-June 2014.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - DANSKE'S VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook incorporates Fitch's expectation that the
bank will continue
to improve profitability, strengthening its buffers against
LICs, while
gradually reducing its volume of impaired loans both in Denmark
as well as in
its non-core business.
The ratings could be downgraded if Danske is unable to
competitively access
wholesale funding markets, if its Danish business faces a
significant
deterioration in asset quality that materially affects its
capitalisation or if
its improving earnings trend reverses, reducing its ability to
absorb shocks.
An upgrade is currently unlikely given the bank's already high
ratings, and
earnings and asset quality pressures. In the medium- to
long-term, the ratings
could be upgraded following significantly improved asset quality
metrics,
combined with sustainable and solid internal capital generation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - REALKREDIT DANMARK'S VR AND IDRS
The affirmation of Realkredit Danmark's IDRs and VR reflects
Fitch's view that
the mortgage bank's profitability, although moderate, will
enable it to absorb
unexpected shocks in Denmark until economic growth is firmly
back on track in
the country. Despite the sharing of some services with its
parent bank, the
ratings of Realkredit Danmark's are based on its standalone
financial strength.
Fitch also expects that capital is, to an extent, fungible
between Danske and
Realkredit Danmark, and thus the VRs are, to a certain degree,
inter-connected.
The ratings reflect the bank's strong Danish franchise as the
second-largest
mortgage lender, its solid capitalisation and its strong asset
quality. They are
constrained by its monoline business model and reliance on
wholesale funding,
although risks associated with the latter are mitigated by a
large, deep and
liquid domestic funding market.
Realkredit Danmark's assets represent the majority of Danske's
mortgage loan
exposure and Fitch expects the quality of the mortgage lending
to remain strong,
supported by a stabilising Danish economy. However,
profitability should remain
modest, driven by its low-margin mortgage loan business.
Realkredit Danmark is by law entirely wholesale-funded, largely
by issuance of
Danish mortgage bonds. Similar to its domestic peers, around
one-third of
Realkredit Danmark's bonds mature within a year to match the
interest term of
the underlying mortgage loan. Generally such dependence on
short-term wholesale
funding would suggest a lower rating. However, the supportive
dynamics of the
Danish mortgage bond market are an important mitigating factor
for this risk.
Realkredit Danmark's move to extend bond maturities and
Denmark's new law on
mortgage bond maturity extensions will help reduce refinancing
risks.
Realkredit Danmark's capital adequacy ratios compare well with
those of domestic
and international peers. Low risk weights on mortgage loans
boost reported
capital ratios, but leverage is modest in a European context.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - REALKREDIT DANMARK'S VR AND IDRS
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that Realkredit Danmark
will continue
to maintain its focus on asset quality and its adequate earnings
to absorb
unexpected shocks and to internally generate capital.
A rating downgrade would most likely be a result of Realkredit
Danmark being
unable to competitively access wholesale funding markets or if
it significantly
increases its reliance on international debt investors that may
be less stable
during financial stress. A downgrade of Danske's ratings, or
reduced focus on
liquidity, would also be rating-negative.
An upgrade is currently unlikely given the bank's already high
ratings and
monoline business model.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Danske's and Realkredit Danmark's Support Ratings (SRs) and
Support Rating
Floors (SRFs) reflect Fitch's expectation that there is an
extremely high
probability that support would be forthcoming from the Danish
authorities if
required. This is driven by their importance within the Danish
financial sector.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce
implicit state
support for financial institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by
a series of
legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives. As an EU member
country, Denmark
is subject to the requirements of Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive (BRRD).
The agency also believes Danske would have an extremely strong
willingness to
provide support to Realkredit Danmark, although given the
relative size and
likely correlation in a stressed scenario, Danske's ability to
do so may be
limited.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
Danske's SR and SRF are primarily sensitive to the progress made
in implementing
a resolution regime in Denmark. The BRRD requires 'bail in' of
creditors by 2016
before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds.
Fitch expects
that the BRRD will be enacted into national legislation in the
near term.
Although Denmark is not a eurozone country, Fitch believes it
will follow a
similar agenda to these countries. Fitch expects to then
downgrade Danske's SR
to '5' and revise its SRF to 'No Floor'. While the BRRD includes
some exceptions
for non-deposit taking mortgage banks, Fitch believes the Danish
state's
propensity to support senior unsecured creditors in the large
mortgage banks
will nonetheless reduce and expects Realkredit Danmark's SR and
SRF to follow a
similar pattern to that of Danske.
The SRs and SRFs are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's
assumptions about the
ability of the Danish authorities to provide timely support, as
reflected in in
Denmark's sovereign rating (AAA/Stable).
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DANSKE'S SUBORDINATED
DEBT AND OTHER
HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Danske are
all notched down
from the bank's VR. Therefore, their respective ratings have
been affirmed and
are sensitive to any change in Danske's VR.
The ratings are in accordance with Fitch's criteria 'Assessing
and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities', reflecting each
instrument's respective
non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which
vary
considerably.
Danske's CRD IV-compliant Tier 2 instruments are notched down
once below the
bank's VR to reflect the notes' higher expected loss severity
relative to senior
unsecured creditors. The notching also takes into consideration
a lack of
contractual full write-down or conversion language (which
according to Fitch's
criteria may be reflected by notching down twice).
Fitch rates Danske's other Tier 2 instruments three notches
below the VR to
reflect loss severity (one notch) and incremental
non-performance risk (two
notches). The agency has applied additional notching for
incremental
non-performance risk to legacy issues because of the issuer's
ability to defer
coupons. The ability to defer interest is the differentiation
between the
old-style Tier 2 instruments and the new CRD IV-compliant Tier 2
notes.
Hybrid Tier 1 securities are rated four notches below Danske's
VR to reflect the
higher loss severity risk of these securities relative to
average recoveries
(two notches from the VR) as well as their high risk of
non-performance (an
additional two notches).
Danske's Additional Tier 1 instruments are rated five notches
below Danske's VR
reflecting the notes' higher expected loss severity relative to
senior unsecured
creditors (two notches) and higher non-performance risk (three
notches), given
their fully discretionary coupon payments. Fitch believes
Danske's capital
buffer being above the 7% CET1 trigger and the minimal capital
ratio taking into
account the additional buffer on Danish systemically important
financial
institutions is sufficient to limit the notching for
non-performance risk to
three (which could otherwise result in wider notching).
The rating actions are as follows:
Danske Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Long-term senior debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term senior debt: affirmed at 'F1'
CRD IV-compliant Tier 2 instrument (ISIN: XS0974372467):
affirmed at 'A-'
Subordinated notes: affirmed at 'BBB'
Tier 1 instruments: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Additional Tier 1 capital instruments (ISIN: XS1044578273):
affirmed at 'BB+'
Danske Corporation
Commercial paper programme: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
Realkredit Danmark
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1326
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Olivia Perney Guillot
Senior Director
+33 144 299 174
Committee Chairperson
Cristina Torrella
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8405
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.