(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank's
(A/Stable/F1)
mortgage covered bonds backed by cover pool C at 'AAA' with
Stable Outlook. The
rating actions follow an annual review of the programme. As of
30 April 2014,
Danske Bank Category C had EUR3.04bn of covered bonds
outstanding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Danske Bank Category C covered bonds' rating is based on Danske
Bank's Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', an IDR uplift of 2, a
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of 3 (moderate high risk) and an over-collateralisation
(OC) of 31.1%
that Fitch gives credit to, which offers more protection than
the 'AAA'
breakeven OC of 27.0%.
Key rating drivers have remained largely unchanged over the past
12 months. The
'AAA' breakeven OC has been lowered to 27.0% from 28.0%. This is
mainly due to
smaller expected losses on the assets, which were revised to
21.9% from 24.3%,
following updated information received from the issuer showing
reduced borrower
industry concentration, and due to shorter weighted average life
(WAL) of the
cover assets.
The cover pool WAL has declined to 8.7 years from 12.4 years,
due to the issuer
replacing longer maturing loans with shorter ones. However,
Fitch has adjusted
the maturity of loans with a remaining life of one and two
years, as the
borrowers are likely to seek to refinance these loans at
maturity rather than
repay them in full. The WAL assumed in the analysis is 11 years.
The joint drivers of the D-Cap of 3 continue to reflect what
Fitch assesses as
moderate high in liquidity gap and systemic risk, alternative
management (pool)
risk and privileged derivatives risk.
The cover pool is composed of commercial mortgages secured by
properties in
Sweden with a majority of loans granted to small and
medium-sized borrowers. The
cover pool is well seasoned (four years) and has a current LTV
of 56%. Of the
mortgage loans, 32.4% are secured by retail properties, 28.3% by
rental housing,
19.4% industrial properties, 14.8% agriculture and the remaining
5.2%
cooperative housing. The top 10 largest borrower exposures
amount to 13.9% of
the cover pool balance.
The 'AAA' break-even OC of 27.0% is driven by large maturity
mismatches between
the assets and the covered bonds and by the expected loss on the
assets. Fitch
calculated a weighted average (WA) probability of default of
55.8%, a WA
recovery rate of 60.83% and WA expected loss of 21.9% in the
'AAA' rating
scenario for the cover pool. The WAL of the bonds is two years
while the WAL of
the assets is assumed to be 11 years.
RATING SENSITVITIES
The 'AAA' rating of Danske Bank's Category C covered bonds would
be vulnerable
to downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the bank's IDR
is downgraded by
three notches to 'BBB'; or (ii) the D-Cap falls by three
categories to 0 (full
discontinuity risk); or (iii) the OC that Fitch takes into
account falls below
the 'AAA' breakeven OC of 27.0%.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014,
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered
Bonds', dated 14 May
2014, 'Covered Bond Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinance Stress
Addendum' dated 4 February 2014, 'Criteria for the Analysis of
Commercial Real
Estate Loans Securing Covered Bonds', dated 22 May 2014 are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
