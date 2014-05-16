(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank's
(Danske,
A/Stable/F1) mortgage covered bonds secured by Cover Pool I at
'AAA' with a
Stable Outlook. The rating action follows an annual review of
the programme. As
of 31 December 2013, Danske Category I had EUR12.2bn of covered
bonds
outstanding.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Danske Category I covered bonds' rating is based on Danske's
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'A', a two-notch IDR uplift, a
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap)
of 3 (moderate high risk), and the overcollateralisation (OC)
between the cover
pool and the covered bonds. The agency takes into account the
lowest observed
nominal OC of the past 12 months (17.4%) in its analysis, as
Danske's Short-term
IDR is above 'F3'.This compares with the 'AAA' breakeven OC of
15.0% for the
programme.
The 'AAA' break-even OC for Danske I covered bonds rating has
decreased to 15.0%
from 15.8% previously, mainly due to increased margins on the
Norwegian
mortgages and the revision of a conservative assumption
implemented due to
previously missing historical prepayment data on the pool. These
positive
changes are partially offset by an increase in 'AAA' expected
credit losses for
the cover pool to 9.2% from 8.6% previously.
Danske I's mortgage balance consists of 53% Swedish residential
mortgages and
47% Norwegian residential mortgages. While the pool
characteristics have not
significantly changed since the last programme review, Fitch has
reviewed its
assumptions for analysing Swedish residential mortgages, which
is the main
driver of the increase in expected losses for the pool. The
agency increased its
house price decline assumption for the Swedish housing market,
resulting into a
decline in recovery rates calculated for Swedish assets.
Danske I's pool comprises a large proportion of mortgages
secured by shares in
housing associations (SHA). SHA loans represent 7.8% of the
Norwegian assets and
30.0% of the Swedish assets in the pool. These mortgages are
exposed to the
credit risk of both the borrower and the housing association
because members of
housing associations are also liable for the common debt of the
association
itself. Therefore, Fitch applied a more conservative approach to
SHA mortgages
compared with standard residential mortgages.
As of end-December 2013, the pool's outstanding balance was
EUR14.7bn. Nearly
all Swedish mortgages have an interest-only (IO) redemption
profile, which is in
line with the loan characteristics observed in the Swedish
mortgage market.
About 56% of Norwegian assets are IO and 38% have a flexible
repayment
structure, similar to the cover pools of other Norwegian
programmes.
The weighted average life (WAL) of the pool cash flows is 28.1
years while the
WAL of the covered bonds is 6.1 years. Fitch applies both high
and low
prepayment (CPR) assumptions in its cash flow analysis. The
driver of the
breakeven OC level for Danske I covered bonds is the high
prepayment scenario
due to the conservative stress of 45% CPR and the high negative
carry costs,
resulting from Fitch's reinvestment assumptions and the
relatively high margin
on the bonds post swaps.
The bonds have been issued in EUR, CHF, NOK and SEK at a fixed
and variable
rate, while nearly all mortgages in the pool pay a floating
rate. Asset and
covered bond swaps are in place with Danske Bank to hedge the
currency and
interest rate mismatches in the programme.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Danske I's covered bonds would be vulnerable to a downgrade if
any of the
following occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by more than two
notches to 'BBB' or
lower; (ii) the D-Cap falls by more than two categories; or
(iii) the OC Fitch
gives credit to in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AAA'
breakeven level of
15.0%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, among other
factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC for the 'AAA' rating cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Iva Detelinova
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1663
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ieva Snejkova, CFA
Director
+44 20 3530 1276
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated March
2014, 'Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing
Stress Addendum',
dated February 2014, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured
Finance and Covered
Bonds' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and
Covered Bonds:
Derivative Addendum' both dated May 2014, 'EMEA Criteria
Addendum Norway' dated
March 2014 and 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria' dated June
2013 are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
