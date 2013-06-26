(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings
of Darden
Restaurants, Inc. (Darden; NYSE:DRI) as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Bank credit facilities at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial Paper (CP) at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
At May 26, 2013 Darden had approximately $2.7 billion of total
debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Darden's ratings reflect its moderate leverage, substantial
operating cash flow,
and the diversification provided by its portfolio of leading
restaurant chains.
At the fiscal year ended May 26, 2013, Darden had 2,138 mainly
U.S.-based
company-operated units. Olive Garden, Red Lobster, and LongHorn
Steakhouse
(LongHorn) represented 92% of these units while the remaining 8%
consisted of
the firm's Specialty Restaurant Group (SRG), which includes The
Capital Grille,
Yard House, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's.
The Negative Outlook is due to the fact that Darden's leverage
is high for
current ratings and the firm's weak but improving free cash flow
(FCF - defined
as operating cash flow less capital expenditures and dividends).
Additionally,
same-restaurant sales (SRS) were negative and margins
deteriorated considerably
in fiscal 2013 while at the same time Darden continued to
increase its dividend.
Darden has doubled its annual dividend since 2010 to about $290
million for
fiscal 2014. Fitch views the firm's current payout as
aggressive.
At May 26, 2013, total debt-to-operating EBITDA was 2.5x and
total adjusted
debt-to-operating EBITDAR (defined as total debt plus 8 times
(x) gross rent to
operating EBITDA plus gross rent) was approximately 3.2x. For
the comparable
period last year, these ratios were 1.9x and 2.6x, respectively.
Cash flow from
operations for the latest fiscal year totaled $950 million,
growing at a 4%
compound annual growth since 2008. FCF improved to $5.7 million,
after being
negative $101.4 million in fiscal 2012. Darden's cash flow
priorities include
investing in its business, paying a competitive dividend, and
reducing debt.
Darden's Outlook could be revised to Stable with several
quarters of better SRS
results, evidence of stabilizing margins, and further
improvements in FCF. Fitch
projects that total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR can
approximate 3.0x in
fiscal 2014 and 2.8x in fiscal 2015. Drivers include low
single-digit SRS and
mid-single digit EBITDA growth. Fitch anticipates FCF of at
least $100 million
annually beginning in fiscal 2014.
Darden's ratings and Outlook consider the competitiveness and
economic
sensitivity of the U.S. restaurant industry. These external
factors are balanced
against the strong brand awareness enjoyed by Darden's chains
and the fact that
Darden's restaurant margin remains among the highest in the
casual dining
industry at over 17.6% for the fiscal year ended May 26, 2013.
Management's
historical ability to grow traffic and outperform the broader
industry is also a
consideration.
Financial Policies
Fitch views Darden's financial strategy as the biggest driver of
the firm's
credit profile. Total debt increased to $2.7 billion at May 26,
2013 from $1.7
billion at the end of fiscal 2010 to help finance share
repurchases and the
acquisition of Yard House, Inc. In addition to aggressively
increasing
dividends, as mentioned earlier, annual capital expenditures
rose 59% to $686
million over the past three years. Over 50% of this spending has
been for new
unit development.
In order to improve its leverage ratios, Darden has pulled back
on capital
expenditures, with $600 million - $650 million projected for
fiscal 2014, and
plans to use excess cash for debt reduction in lieu of share
repurchases. The
firm's target rent-adjusted leverage range is 2.0x - 2.5x based
on 6.25x minimum
rents. Fitch believes Darden leverage can approximate the top
end of this range
by the end of fiscal 2015 via a combination of cash flow growth
and debt
reduction.
Same-Restaurant Sales and Margins
During the fourth quarter ended May 26, 2013, blended SRS at
Olive Garden, Red
Lobster, and LongHorn grew 2.2%, after being negative for four
consecutive
quarters. SRS at each of these core brands was positive in the
latest quarter
with traffic increasing 3.2% on a blended basis. Darden remains
focused on
driving traffic as it continues to emphasize menu affordability,
maintain the
quality of its food, and refine the guest experience.
Fiscal 2014 guidance, which Fitch views as achievable, includes
blended SRS of
0% to +2% for Darden's three primary brands. Operating income is
expected to be
negatively affected by accruing annual management incentives at
a normal level
in 2014, costs associated with implementation of the Affordable
Care Act, and
approximately 2% to 2.5% of net food cost inflation. Margin
pressure is
projected to continue in fiscal 2014 but at a slower rate versus
fiscal 2013 due
mainly to improved SRS and more effective promotional activity.
Liquidity, Maturities and Financial Covenants
At May 26, 2013, Darden had $88.2 million of cash and an undrawn
$750 million
revolver. The revolving facility, which serves as backup to the
company's
commercial paper program, expires Oct. 3, 2016. Significant
maturities over the
next three fiscal years are limited to $100 million of 7.125%
senior unsecured
notes due Feb. 1, 2016 and modest term loan amortization
payments. Darden's $300
million term loan amortizes annually at 5% of principal or $15
million beginning
in August 2014 until maturity on Aug. 22, 2017.
Darden's revolver, term loan, 3.79% senior notes due Aug. 28,
2019, and 4.52%
senior notes due Aug. 28, 2024 subject the firm to a maximum
consolidated lease
adjusted total debt to capitalization ratio of 0.75 to 1.00.
Darden has remained
in compliance with this covenant. At May 26, 2013, the ratio was
65%. All of
Darden's publicly traded notes include change of control
provisions while the
firm's 6.2% senior notes due Oct. 15, 2017 and 6.8% notes due
Oct. 15, 2037 are
subject to coupon step ups if ratings fall below investment
grade.
Rating Sensitivities:
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--Darden's Outlook could be revised to Stable after several
quarters of improved
SRS performance, evidence of stabilizing margins, improving FCF,
and a bias
towards debt reduction over share repurchases;
--An upgrade of Darden's IDRs is not anticipated in the
near-to-intermediate
term.
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--A material decline in operating cash flow due to persistent
SRS declines or
significant additional margin contraction;
--FCF that is significantly below Fitch's expectations;
--A continued increase in total adjusted debt-to-operating
EBITDA; such that
total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDA is materially above 3.0x
for a prolonged
period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3195
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
William Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3125
Committee Chairperson
Wesley E. Moultrie II, CPA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3186
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates'
(April 2, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Short-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.