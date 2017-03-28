(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of Darden Restaurants, Inc. at 'BBB' and
the Short-Term IDR
at 'F2' following the company's definitive agreement to acquire
Cheddar's
Scratch Kitchen (Cheddar's) for $780 million. The Rating Outlook
is Stable. A
full list of rating actions follows at the end of this release.
Cheddar's is a regional casual dining restaurant chain with 165
locations that
generate approximately $625 million of revenue. The purchase
price $780 million
represents a 10.4x multiple of LTM EBITDA net of certain tax
benefits estimated
at $30 million and will be funded with $500 million of
incremental debt and cash
on hand.
Fitch views the acquisition, which is expected to close in April
2017, as
complementary to Darden's brand portfolio and expects Cheddar's
to provide an
additional opportunity for growth. Total adjusted debt/EBITDAR
pro forma for the
acquisition is approximately 2.4x versus 2x times currently. The
higher leverage
is consistent with Fitch's expectations that total adjusted
debt/EBITDAR (total
debt plus 8x gross rent-to-operating EBITDA plus gross rent)
will be sustained
in the mid 2.0x range over the intermediate term.
Darden's ratings also reflect the company's outperformance of
the broader casual
dining industry, which has been in a secular downturn, and its
significant scale
and diversification with more than 1,500 restaurants across a
portfolio of
leading brands. The ratings incorporate Fitch's expectation that
annual
same-restaurant sales (SRS) will grow in the 1% to 2% range.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Positive Comps at Olive Garden: SRS at Olive Garden, which
represented over 50%
of Darden's restaurants, $6.9 billion of sales, and $1.3 billion
of segment
operating profit in fiscal 2016 (ended May), have been positive
for 10
consecutive quarters due to higher average check and improving
traffic. Olive
Garden has enhanced its core menu and reengaged guests with
effective promotions
such as Create Your Own Tour of Italy and Buy One, Take One.
Olive Garden To Go
orders, which are growing at a high double-digit rate, are also
meaningfully
contributing to SRS, which rose 1.4% during the third quarter
ended Feb. 26,
2017.
While traffic trends for the casual dining industry are
experiencing low
single-digit declines, Fitch believes Darden's diverse portfolio
of brands helps
partially mitigate this risk. SRS growth of 1% to 2% is viewed
as achievable
assuming positive price/mix and traffic trends that are at least
in line with
the industry at Olive Garden. According to Darden, its two
largest brands, Olive
Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse, outperformed the casual dining
industry by
approximately 400 to 500 basis points during the latest quarter.
Improved Profitability: Darden reported an operating margin of
9.7% during the
nine months ended Feb. 26, 2017, versus 8.5% in the comparable
period last year.
Profitability is benefiting from SRS growth, cost reductions,
and less commodity
inflation. Darden has realized over $165 million of cumulative
expense savings
since fiscal 2015 and continues to find cost savings throughout
its operations.
Fitch's base case model assumes operating margins can increase
to and be
sustained in the 10% range over the forecast period.
Conservative Capital Structure: Darden has paid off more than $2
billion of debt
over the past two years using proceeds from the sale of Red
Lobster in fiscal
2015 and the monetization of real estate in 2015 and 2016. At
Feb. 26, 2017,
Darden had approximately $440 million of total debt with total
adjusted
debt/EBITDAR for the LTM being 2.0x. Darden's goal is to
maintain lease-adjusted
leverage in the 2.0x to 2.5x range (based on 6.25x minimum
rent), which is
equivalent to the mid-to-high 2.0x range based on Fitch's
calculations. Fitch
projects total adjusted debt/EBITDAR of 2.7x in fiscal 2017 and
2.5x in fiscal
2018.
Strong Free Cash Flow: Darden generated over $300 million of FCF
during the LTM
ended Feb. 26, 2017. Fitch projects FCF to approximate $200
million or more
annually in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 as the company increases
capex related
to new unit development and remodelling. FCF is expected to be
deployed mainly
towards share buybacks.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Darden
include:
--Annual blended SRS of 1.5% in fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018;
--Operating margin expands to and is sustained over 10%
beginning in fiscal
2017;
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR approximates 2.7x in
fiscal 2017 and
2.5x in fiscal 2018;
--FCF approximates $200 million or more in both fiscal 2017 and
fiscal 2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action include:
--A public commitment to maintain lease-adjusted leverage at the
low end of
management's 2.0x to 2.5x target (based on capitalizing rent
expense at 6.25x
minimum rents) such that total adjusted debt/EBITDAR (defined as
total debt plus
8x gross rent-to-operating EBITDA plus gross rent) is sustained
below 2.5x;
--Continued market share gains with positive SRS and traffic
performance.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--A change in financial strategy such that total adjusted
debt-to-operating
EBITDAR (based on 8x rent expense) is sustained above 3.0x due
to significantly
higher debt;
--Persistent SRS and operating earnings declines or market share
loss at Olive
Garden.
LIQUIDITY
Darden had $391 million of cash and an undrawn $750 million
revolver at Feb. 26,
2017. The senior unsecured revolver serves as backup to the
company's commercial
paper program (CP) and expires Oct. 24, 2018. Darden did not
have any CP
outstanding at the quarter ended Feb. 26, 2017. Darden does not
have any
near-term maturities. The company has $150 million of 6% senior
unsecured notes
due August 2035 and $350 million of 6.8% senior unsecured notes
due October
2037.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Darden Restaurants, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Bank credit facilities at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--CP at 'F2'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
+1-312-368-3195
70 W. Madison St.
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Bill Densmore
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3025
Committee Chairperson
Phil Zahn
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2336
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock based
compensation expense as reported in financials. Darden incurred
costs related to
the proxy contest and strategic actions over the past few years
that have not
been reflected as adjustments. Fitch views operating leases as
debt-like
obligations so capitalizes gross rent expense using a multiple
of 8x.
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
