Ratings are as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-';
--Bank credit facilities at 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F3';
--Commercial Paper (CP) at 'F3'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. At Feb. 23, 2014, Darden had
approximately $2.7
billion of total debt.
The action follows Darden's announcement that it has signed a
definitive
agreement to sell Red Lobster for $2.1 billion or about 9x the
brand's latest
12-month (LTM) EBITDA at April 27, 2014. At Nov. 24, 2013, Red
Lobster had 705
units that generated roughly $2.6 billion of sales.
Darden expects net after-tax and transaction cost proceeds to be
an estimated
$1.6 billion, of which approximately $1 billion will be used for
debt reduction
and the remainder for share repurchases. Fitch views the
probability of
completion as high because the transaction has been approved by
Darden's Board
of Directors and the buyer has committed financing. The
transaction is expected
to close during the first quarter of fiscal 2015 or by the end
of August 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Leverage and FCF
The affirmation and Stable Outlook reflect reduced uncertainty
regarding the
separation of Red Lobster and the significant amount of targeted
debt reduction
while considering negative same-restaurant sales (SRS) trends at
Olive Garden.
Should SRS not improve meaningfully by the second half of fiscal
2015, or the
end of calendar 2014, the Ratings Outlook will be revised to
Negative. The
rating action also incorporates Fitch's expectation that total
adjusted
debt-to-operating EBITDAR (rent-adjusted leverage) will be in
the low-3.0x range
and that free cash flow (FCF) will approximate $100 million
within one year of
the transaction. For the LTM period ended Feb. 23, 2014,
rent-adjusted leverage
was 3.5x and FCF was negative $26 million.
Pro forma total debt and EBITDA, adjusted for stock-based
compensation expense
and one-time charges, are approximately $1.7 billion and more
than $750 million,
respectively. Pro forma rent-adjusted leverage is in the low
3.0x range, after
excluding roughly $35 million of rent expense associated with
Red Lobster's
operating leases. Pro forma leverage does not incorporate the
full $60 million
or more of annualized general and administrative related cost
savings Darden is
on track to realize by the end of 2015.
Darden's FCF will continue to be pressured by the firm's
aggressive dividend
policy unless operating earnings growth resumes. However, capex
will be
meaningfully lower absent Red Lobster and Darden plans to
curtail new unit
development at Olive Garden and slow expansion at Long Horn
Steakhouse
(LongHorn). Fitch also views plans to align executive
compensation to SRS and
FCF favorably.
Performance at Olive Garden
Fitch expects the separation of Red Lobster to lessen the
volatility in Darden's
SRS performance and operating cash flow. Darden will also
continue to benefit
from a portfolio of brands with Olive Garden representing about
60% of the
firm's roughly $6.2 billion of annual sales and nearly 1,500
restaurants. At
Feb. 23, 2014, Darden's unit count included 836 Olive Gardens,
453 LongHorns,
and 189 restaurants in its Specialty Restaurant Group (SRG). SRG
brands include
The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, Eddie V's, and
Yard House.
SRS at Olive Garden have been weak for three consecutive fiscal
years. SRS
declined 1.2% in 2012, 1.5% in 2013, and are projected by Darden
to decline
4%-4.5% in the fiscal year ended May 2014 inclusive of the
negative impact of
severe winter weather. In March 2014, Darden announced a new
plan to restore SRS
growth at Olive Garden which Fitch views as comprehensive.
The six-point Brand Renaissance Plan includes: 1)a focus on food
quality and the
dining experience, 2) more efficient restaurant operations, 3) a
core menu plan
incorporating value, variety, and convenience, 4) using a
variety of media and
targeted promotions when advertising, 5) better restaurant
service, and 6)
reimaging. Should SRS not meaningfully improve by the end of
calendar 2014 (as
mentioned previously), progress on cost savings initiatives
stall, and margins
continue to contract, Darden's Ratings Outlook will be revised
to Negative.
Liquidity, Maturities and Debt Terms
At Feb. 23, 2014, Darden had $127 million of cash and $569
million of
availability under its undrawn $750 million revolver. The
facility, which
expires Oct. 3, 2016, serves as backup to Darden's commercial
paper program
(CP). CP totaled $182 million at Feb. 23, 2014.
Significant near-term maturities are limited to $100 million of
7.125% senior
unsecured notes due Feb. 1, 2016. Darden's $300 million term
loan amortizes
annually at 5% of principal or $15 million beginning in August
2014 until
maturity on Aug. 22, 2017. Darden has not indicated which
tranches of debt it
will redeem but Fitch anticipates that the firm might tender for
its highest
cost debt first. Tranches with the highest coupons include $100
million 7.125%
2016 notes, $300 million 6.8% 2037 bonds, $500 million 6.2% 2017
notes, and $150
million 6% 2035 bonds. Coupons on Darden's other issuances range
from 3.35% to
4.52%.
Darden's revolver, term loan, 3.79% senior notes due Aug. 28,
2019, and 4.52%
senior notes due Aug. 28, 2024 subject the firm to a maximum
consolidated lease
adjusted total debt-to-capitalization ratio of 0.75 to 1.00.
Darden has remained
in compliance with this covenant. At Feb 23, 2014 the ratio was
approximately
65%.
All of Darden's publicly traded notes, excluding the 7.125% 2016
and 6% 2035
notes, include change of control provisions and sales-leaseback
limitations. The
firm's 6.2% senior notes due Oct. 15, 2017 and 6.8% notes due
Oct. 15, 2037 are
subject to coupon step-ups if ratings fall below investment
grade.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR sustained near or
above 3.5x due to
materially lower than expected operating income or unexpected
debt-financed
acquisitions or share repurchases;
--Continued SRS weakness at Olive Garden, such that trends do
not turn positive
or show meaningful sustainable improvement by the end of
calendar 2014 or the
second half of fiscal 2015;
--Material continued margin deterioration due to SRS weakness at
Olive Garden,
traffic declines, and/or stalled progress with G&A cost
reductions;
--Negligible or negative FCF in fiscal 2015 due to weaker than
expected
operating performance and/or an aggressive financial strategy
related to both
dividends and capex.
Future developments that may individually or collectively lead
to a positive
rating action, although not anticipated in the near term,
include:
--Total adjusted debt-to-operating EBITDAR maintained below 3.0x
due to
operating income growth and/or debt reduction;
--Consistently positive SRS performance and traffic gains,
particularly at Olive
Garden;
--Sustained annual FCF of more than $100 million with FCF margin
to sales in the
low- to mid-single-digit range.
