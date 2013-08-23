(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO/CHICAGO, August 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed the
following ratings of Diagnosticos da America S.A. (DASA):
--Foreign and Local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BB+';
--Unsecured notes due 2018 at 'BB+';
--National Scale rating at 'AA(bra)';
--Local debentures due to 2016 at 'AA(bra)'.
In addition, Fitch affirms the following rating of DASA's
subsidiary:
--DASA Finance Corporation's IDR at 'BB+'.
The corporate Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
DASA's credit ratings reflect its leading position in the
Brazilian medical
diagnostics industry, strong and diversified portfolio of
services and cash flow
diversification from multiple counterparties, as well as
favorable industry
fundamentals. DASA's net adjusted debt-to LTM EBITDAR ratio of
3.1x as of June
30, 2013 is higher than Fitch's prior expectations, but is
projected to decline
to below 2.8x by 2013 and 2.5x in 2014.
Considerations that limit DASA's ratings at 'BB+' and 'AA(bra)'
are ongoing
challenges related to switching its business model from
acquisition-driven to a
model more focused on medical excellence and achieving
efficiency from past
acquisitions. DASA's ratings are also limited by the rapid
consolidation of the
diagnostic industry, which could increase competitive pressures
in the
near-term.
Strong Business Position
DASA is the largest company in the fragmented medical diagnostic
industry, with
an estimated market share of 12%. The company's size,
reputation, multibrand
portfolio, and broad geographic diversification are considered
by Fitch to be
competitive advantages that support the ratings. Besides the
outpatient and
inpatient services, which represent around 83% of the company's
revenues, DASA
also operates lab-to-lab services (10% of its revenues) and
offers services to
public entities. DASA's mix of services is distributed between
clinical analysis
and imaging tests (58%/42%). The company's strategy is to
increase its share of
imaging services in light of the high profitability of this
segment;
nevertheless, the largest market opportunities will continue to
be in clinical
analysis testing.
Fitch sees as credit positive the long-term focus of DASA's
current
shareholders, as well as its conservative track record in
managing business in
the healthcare industry. The company's management has passed
through different
phases over the last five years due to the influence of its main
shareholder. At
this stage, DASA's strategy is focused on long-term medical
excellence and
quality of service combined with adequate profitability. Fitch
does not expect
any relevant acquisition in the short term as DASA is focused on
organic growth
and the restructuring process, which should continue through
mid-2014.
Change in Business Model; Impact on Margins and Market-Share
DASA has been facing some challenges while implementing several
initiatives to
improve customer service, medical excellence and efficiency.
Over the last few
quarters, DASA has shown lower growth rates than the industry
and its main
competitor. Operating margins have been pressured by the ramp-up
of several new
patient service centers (PSCs), integration costs, equipment
replacements and
call center changes. Positively, the company has shown some
margin recovery in
the 2Q'13. Inflation pressure should continue to challenge the
company as it
seeks to bolster margins in the upcoming quarters.
DASA generated BRL506 million of EBITDAR during 2012, a decline
of 18.5%
compared to 2011. EBITDAR margins were 22.3% during 2012, a
decline of 6.2 basis
points from 2011, reflecting the operational restructuring
process and higher
inflation costs, mostly related to medical fees and rents. For
the LTM period
ended June 30, 2013, DASA's EBITDAR was BRL499 million, while
its margin was
16.3%. Fitch's base case indicates company EBITDA margins moving
to the 18%-21%
range from historical levels of 23%-25% due to stronger
competition and higher
operating costs.
Free Cash Flow Expected to Recover in 2014
As of June 30,2013, DASA generated funds from operations (FFO)
of BRL252 million
and cash flow from operations (CFFO) of BRL209 million. These
figures compare to
BRL214 million of FFO and BRL205 million of CFFO in 2012. After
two years of
negative free cash flow (FCF), the company returned to positive
FCF for the LTM
ended June 30, 2013 of BRL43 million. This level of FCF compares
favorably with
negative FCF of BRL40 million in 2012 and negative BRL229
million in 2011. FCF
should be slightly negative in 2013, considering the ongoing
capex program. In
2014, FCF should turn positive to range of between BRL50 million
and BRL100
million.
Current Leverage Ratios Expected to Be at Peak
DASA's weaker operating cash flow generation, as measured by
EBITDAR, over the
last few quarters has led to an increase in leverage ratios. The
company has a
good track record of maintaining an adequate capital structure,
demonstrated by
its four-year (2008-2011) average net adjusted debt/EBITDAR
ratio of 2.3x.
Nevertheless, as of June 30, 2013, the company's net debt/EBITDA
ratio was 3.1x,
which compares unfavorably with 2.9x in 2012 and 2.1x in 2011.
This increase in
leverage basically reflects the lower business profitability as
debt levels have
been stable since 2011 at around BRL112 billion. Fitch's base
case indicates a
net adjusted leverage ratio of 2.8x in 2013 and 2.4x in 2014 as
result of some
improvements in services levels.
Weak Liquidity Position; Refinancing Risk in 2014 Should Be
Addressed
As of June 30, 2013, DASA's total adjusted consolidated debt was
BRL1.8 billion,
which primarily consists of BRL960 million of local debentures,
BRL65 million of
senior notes and BRL586 million related to rental obligations.
DASA has a low
level of cash relative to short-term debt, a risk mitigated to a
degree by the
low volatility of its cash flow generation. As of June 30, 2013,
DASA's cash and
marketable securities was BRL236 million while its short-term
debt was BRL343
million, which translated to a cash-to-short-term debt ratio of
0.7x. Cash plus
CFFO-to-short-term debt was 1.3x for the period. Refinancing
risk increases in
2014, as the company's BRL700 million debentures begin to
amortize. During
2013, Fitch expects DASA to find alternatives to refinance most
of its debt
coming due in 2014 and 2015 in order to minimize its exposure to
refinancing
risks.
Approval from CADE of MD1's Merger Still Pending
Fitch expects a favorable outcome of DASA's merger with MD1
Diagnosticos S.A.
from the anti-trust authority CADE, with few restrictions on its
operations in
Rio de Janeiro. During October 2011, DASA signed a
reversibility agreement with
CADE, in which CADE stated that the company could carry on with
the
incorporations but had to keep the brands separated. DASA is
still operating
nine different companies from MD1. The supply chain and
logistics have been
integrated but further synergies could be achieved with a
favorable ruling by
CADE.
Favorable Outlook for Brazilian Healthcare Industry
DASA's business is expected to continue to benefit from the
long-term positive
fundamentals of the under-penetrated Brazilian healthcare
market. An improved
socioeconomic environment during the last few years has
increased per capita GDP
levels, lowered unemployment, and enabled people to switch from
public to
private healthcare. The private healthcare industry mix is
expected to grow from
25% to 30% of the population in 2017. Nevertheless, going
forward, growth should
come from the low-income segment, which may lead to some
pressure in the mix of
exams and on prices.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Rating upgrades could occur as a result of a successful switch
in the company's
business strategy that results in a sustainable recovery in
EBITDA margins and
CFFO. Sustained lower levels of leverage would also be viewed
positively.
Ratings downgrades would most likely be driven by large
debt-financed
acquisitions that pressure the company's capital structure. A
change in
management's strategy with regard to its conservative capital
structure could
also lead to a downgrade, as could a deterioration in the
company's reputation
and leading market position.
