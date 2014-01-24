(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Banco
Davivienda S.A.'s
(Davivienda) viability rating (VR) at 'bbb-' and Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs)
at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also upgraded the bankâ€™s Support Rating
(SR) to â€˜2â€™ and
revised its Support Rating Floor to â€˜BBB-â€™. A full list of
rating actions
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Viability and Issuer Default Ratings
Davivienda's VR and IDRs reflect its consistent performance,
stable capital,
strong asset quality and risk management, and its clear
long-term strategy.
Fitch's view of Davivienda's creditworthiness is tempered by the
bank's moderate
efficiency and ongoing execution risk related to its
acquisitions.
Daviviendaâ€™s expansion abroad has so far been uneventful. The
newly acquired
subsidiaries have shown an improvement in their performance;
they have resumed
asset growth and re-balanced their funding while they gained in
efficiency and
stabilized/ improved asset quality. As expected, Daviviendaâ€™s
consolidated
capital and profitability have declined after the acquisition
but the trend is
in the right direction. These metrics are expected to revert to
pre-acquisition
levels within the next 12-18 months.
Sound loan growth at home and abroad has driven the bankâ€™s
performance which in
spite of the lower profitability of the new subsidiaries remains
healthy. ROAA
stood at about 1.57% at September 2013, below the 1.96% of the
previous year and
poised to improve gradually in line with the performance of the
new
subsidiaries.
As expected, capital ratios declined after the acquisition as
risk weighted
assets (RWA) increased while goodwill and other adjustments
eroded the capital
base. Sustained growth and lower yet positive profitability
helped stabilize
capital along with a conservative dividend payout policy.
Daviviendaâ€™s capital
includes preference shares (previously not counted as Fitch Core
Capital) that
cannot be redeemed and were subscribed for a low, nominal amount
but generated a
significant surplus. These shares receive a preferred dividend
only when the
bank is profitable, subject to regulatory approval. As of
September 2013,
Daviviendaâ€™s Fitch Core Capital ratio was 9.4%; the ratio was
10.9% before the
aforementioned acquisition.
Given the still sound economic prospects at home and sustained
growth and
profitability in its core market, Davivienda should gradually
replenish its
capital.
Owing to its sound risk management policies and mature
organization, the bank
kept asset quality under control while bolstering reserves under
increasingly
stringent regulation. Daviviendaâ€™s asset quality ratios
(90-day NPLs: 1.6% at
Sept. 2013, unchanged from a year earlier but improving in
Central America)
compare well to those of its peers even though its loan
portfolio has a slightly
riskier profile.
Davivienda has a proven ability to devise and execute a clear
long-term
strategy. Building patiently around its core mortgage business,
Davivienda
became a universal bank, a regional player and diversified its
target market,
revenue sources, funding base, and loan portfolio.
Daviviendaâ€™s funding remains stable at home and has somewhat
changed its mix
abroad - deposit growth in Central America was mainly driven by
time deposits -
but remains adequate to its growth needs. The bank tapped global
markets for
senior and subordinated debt and remains an attractive name for
investors at
home and abroad.
Support and Support Rating Floor
Given Daviviendaâ€™s size, systemic importance and historic
support policy, Fitch
believes there is a high probability of support from
Colombiaâ€™s central bank,
whose ability to provide support reflects the countryâ€™s
financial and fiscal
standing. The revision of Daviviendaâ€™s Support Rating Floor
(SRF) to â€˜BBB-â€˜ from
â€˜BB+â€™ and the upgrade of its Support Rating (SR) to â€˜2â€™
from â€˜3â€™ are explained
by the recent upgrade of the foreign currency sovereign to
â€˜BBBâ€™ late last year.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Daviviendaâ€™s VR and IDRs could benefit from the continued
strengthening of its
capital base (Fitch Core Capital Ratio consolidating above
10.5%) and/or a
sustainable increase of its profitability (ROAA above 2%), while
maintaining
reasonable asset quality and sound reserves.
A significant decline in its performance and or weaker asset
quality that would
erode the core capital/reserve cushion (below 8.5% or 100%,
respectively) and/
or a dismal management of the new subsidiaries would negatively
affect the
bankâ€™s VR. Daviviendaâ€™s IDRs would be underpinned by the
SRF.
Support and Support Rating Floor
Changes in the support rating and support rating floor are
contingent on changes
in Colombia's sovereign ratings or Fitchâ€™s view of
Colombiaâ€™s willingness to
support this bank.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on Davivienda:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Long-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Short-term local currency IDR affirmed at 'F3';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'bbb-';
--Support Rating upgraded to â€˜2â€™ from '3';
--Support Rating Floor revised to â€˜BBB-â€™ from 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB-';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BB+';
--National long term rating affirmed at â€˜AAA(Col)â€™;
--National Short term rating affirmed at â€˜F1+(Col)â€™.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Andres Marquez
Director
+ 57 1 326-9999
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+5281-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at
â€˜www.fitchratings.comâ€™.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--â€˜National Ratings Criteriaâ€™ (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.