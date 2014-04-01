(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed DBS Bank
(Taiwan) Ltd's (DBS Taiwan) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'AA-' and
its National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(twn)'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full
rating breakdown is provided at the end of the commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS and SUPPORT RATING
DBS Taiwan's IDRs, National Ratings, and Support Rating of '1'
reflect Fitch's
view of an extremely high probability of support from its
parent, DBS Bank Ltd.
(DBS, AA-/Stable), if needed. The IDRs and Outlook of DBS Taiwan
remain aligned
with those of DBS, given the core importance of DBS Taiwan to
DBS's pan-Asia
franchise, DBS's full control/ownership and high level of
integration between
DBS and DBS Taiwan. The ratings also take into account DBS's
strong ability to
extend extraordinary support on a timely basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, NATIONAL RATINGS and SUPPORT RATING
Any rating action on DBS could trigger a similar rating action
on DBS Taiwan's
IDRs. DBS Taiwan's National Ratings would be downgraded if DBS's
Long-Term IDR
is downgraded to below Taiwan's sovereign rating of 'A+'. DBS
Taiwan's Support
Rating is sensitive to any change in the ability or willingness
of DBS to extend
extraordinary support to DBS Taiwan on a timely basis.
The list of rating actions is as follows:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA
Director
+886 2 8175 7604
Fitch Ratings Limited, Taiwan Branch
Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National
ratings in Taiwan.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012 and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30 October
2013, are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
