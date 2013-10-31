PARIS/FRANKFURT, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the Department of
Bas-Rhin's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'AA',
and its
Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is
Negative.
The agency has also assigned the department's EUR750m senior
unsecured notes and
EUR75m billets de tresorerie programme final ratings of 'AA' and
'F1+'
respectively.
Bas-Rhin's ratings reflect the department's sound budgetary
performance and debt
levels that are in line with its peers. The ratings also take
into account the
department's strong socio-economic profile. The Negative Outlook
reflects the
prospect of a continuing fragile economic environment and its
impact on the
department's financial performance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Finance Reports -
AmendedAdditional Disclosure
