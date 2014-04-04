(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/MILAN, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Department of Bouches
du Rhone's Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) at
'AA' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
Its EUR500m senior unsecured bonds have been affirmed at 'AA'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Bouche du Rhone's ratings reflect its sound budgetary
performance, in line with
2012's levels, and its low debt. The Stable Outlook reflects
that despite
expected moderate weakening in both its performance and debt
metrics, these
ratios would remain compatible with the current ratings, due to
financial
leeway, notably in capital expenditure.
Direct debt was low in 2013 at EUR359.3m or 16.3% of current
revenue, with an
average maturity of seven years and a debt payback ratio of 1.2
years. Debt is
actively and prudently managed with 54.5% at fixed-rate. Bouches
du Rhone aims
to maintain its debt payback ratio below five years through to
2016. Despite a
high level of investments of EUR550m per year planned over
2014-2016, Fitch
estimates that the department should be able to comply with its
debt payback
target in the medium term.
Fitch expects Bouche du Rhone's current margin would have
remained comfortable
in 2013 at 14%, based on higher-than-expected revenue and
operating expenditure
restraint. The agency expects the department's operating
performance to weaken,
with the operating margin dropping to about 10% in 2016, due to
sluggish revenue
on expected cuts of state transfers and rising operating
expenditure,
particularly in social spending. Over the medium term, the
department aims to
maintain a current balance above EUR200m.
Bouche du Rhone's budget shows limited flexibility, as operating
revenue is
mostly based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers, and
operating
expenditure is driven by rigid items such as staff costs,
mandatory transfers
and state-defined social spending. However, there is some
budgetary flexibility
stemming from possible shrinkage in current departmental
transfers, allowing
Bouches du Rhone to concentrate on its core competencies.
At end-2013, Bouche du Rhone's self-financing capacity (SFC)
slightly declined
to about 75% of capital expenditure, following a slight decline
of current
balance and an increase of capital expenditure. Fitch expects
the department's
SFC to decline further to 47% in 2016, but we believe that
Bouches du Rhone has
some leeway in capex as about 60% corresponds to capital
transfers being made.
The department has a lower-than-average socio-economic profile.
In 3Q13, the
unemployment rate (12.7%) was higher than the national average
(10.4%), which
means the department has higher social expenditure than others.
Its high level of debt guarantees (EUR1,048m at end-2013) is
mostly related
(about 90%) to social housing institutions, which are strictly
monitored and
regulated by the state. Fitch considers the main dependent
public sector
entities (fire services and social housing institutions) to be
low-risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade could result from Bouche du Rhone's inability to
control its
operating expenditure and adjust its capital expenditure to its
SFC, which would
result in a debt payback ratio above eight years.
Positive rating action could result from an operating margin
above 20% and an
improvement in the department's socio-economic profile.
