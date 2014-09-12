(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed French Department of La Manche's Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'AA-' and its Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F1+'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect La Manche's stable and sound budgetary performance and its moderate debt. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that, despite expected weakening, the department would be able and willing to maintain a sound financial profile and moderate debt. Despite a slight decline in 2013, the operating margin remained sound at 14.4% of operating revenue. Fitch expects the department's operating margin to further weaken to 13% in 2017, due to expected cuts in state transfers and rising operating expenditure, particularly in social spending. Over the medium term, management's aim is to achieve a minimum operating balance of EUR60m, compared with EUR67.5m at end-2013. About 70% of operating revenue is based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers, and operating expenditure is driven by rigid items such as staff costs, mandatory transfers and state-defined social spending. Possible shrinkage in departmental current transfers would provide some, albeit limited, operating spending flexibility, allowing La Manche to concentrate on its core competencies At end-2013, Manche's self-financing capacity (SFC) weakened to about 90% of capital expenditure from 98% in 2012, as capital expenditure stabilised and the current balance deteriorated. Despite our forecast of a lower current balance, Fitch expects SFC to remain stable until 2017 on a gradual scaling-down of capital expenditure, to EUR75m per year on average. Direct debt was moderate in 2013, with an average maturity of seven years. Debt is prudently managed, as 74% is fixed-rate. The department aims to keep its debt payback ratio below six years through to 2017. Fitch estimates that the debt payback ratio would reach a maximum of seven years compared with six years at end-2013, which would, nevertheless, remain compatible with both its current ratings and average debt maturity. Although the structure of the local economy is less sensitive to national economic fluctuations than that of other departments, it does not generate high added value. The population's wealth is below the national average, while the wealth of the elderly population is slightly above it. In 1Q14, the unemployment rate (8.2%) was lower than the national average (10.2%). This should result in below-average social spending for the department. Although the amount of guaranteed debt is high in absolute terms (EUR272.6m), Fitch considers risk related to the guaranteed debt as low as the guarantees are mostly to low-risk regulated social housing entities. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade could result from La Manche's inability to control its operating expenditure and to adjust its capital expenditure to its SFC, which will result in a debt payback ratio above 10 years. An improvement of the current margin for several consecutive years, leading to sound debt coverage ratios, combined with controlled capital expenditure, could lead to an upgrade. 