PARIS, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Puy-de-Dome's
Long-term
foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA'. The Short-term
foreign currency IDR has been affirmed at 'F1+'. The Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Puy-de-Dome's ratings reflect its sound operating performance,
moderate debt
levels, and a robust socio-economic profile. They also factor in
Fitch's
expectations of continuing deterioration in the department's
financial
performance and debt metrics.
According to preliminary results the department's operating and
current margins
in 2013 remained comfortable at 13.6% and 12.3% respectively.
However, Fitch
expects the current margin to weaken in the medium term, to
about 6.1% in 2017,
despite the introduction of national compensation resources for
departments from
2014. This is based on the assumption of further cuts in state
transfers after
2015 which, combined with growing social spending, could
accelerate the
deterioration in the department's financial profile.
Puy-de-Dome's budget shows limited flexibility, as 74% of
operating revenue is
based on non-modifiable taxes and state transfers, and operating
expenditure is
driven by rigid items such as staff costs, mandatory transfers
and social
spending. Although the department demonstrates a tight control
over costs and
discretionary spending, Fitch considers the remaining leeway on
expenditure to
be insufficient to fully offset the expected decline in
resources. However, the
department's remaining tax flexibility on property tax is a
positive rating
factor, though there is a commitment to not change tax rates
over the medium
term.
Direct debt is expected to have reached EUR328.5m or 54.4% of
current revenue at
end-2013, a moderate level compared to peers. The debt payback
ratio remained
confortable at 4.4 years. Debt structure is sound and does not
include high-risk
products.
Declining current margins should lead to a weaker capacity to
self-finance
capital expenditure. The self-financing rate, after debt
repayment, should
decrease to less than 50% (from slightly below 60% on average in
2010-2013)
despite lower capital expenditure following cuts to budgetary
commitments. This
should push debt higher to 64% of current revenue by 2017,
resulting in a debt
payback ratio of about 10.5 years.
Liquidity is underpinned by the strong predictability of cash
flows and by ready
access to short-term funding. The latter is based on regular
issuance of billets
de tresorerie (BT) under a EUR100m programme, backed up by
adequate committed
bank credit lines. Liquidity forecasts are detailed and updated
on a regular
basis.
Fitch considers that the department's track record of reliable
financial
forecasting and operational modernisation will help contribute
to its ability to
implement its medium-term financial strategy.
Despite a high level of contingent liabilities, Fitch considers
risk as low due
to solid borrower profiles (fire services, social housing
institutions) and a
sound overall debt structure. A sophisticated monitoring
framework and strict
eligibility guidelines implemented by management are a positive
factor.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A deterioration of operating performance leading to an operating
margin
consistently below 10% or a debt payback ratio consistently of
10 years or above
could justify a negative rating action.
Sustained improvement of operating performance leading to a debt
payback ratio
consistently below 3 years could lead to an upgrade.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at 'AA';
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency rating: affirmed at F1+
EUR500m EMTN programme: affirmed at 'AA'/'F1+'
EUR100m BT programme: affirmed at 'F1+'
