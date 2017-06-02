(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Puy-de-Dome's
Long-Term
Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at
'AA-' with Stable
Outlook, and the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'.
The department's EUR500 million euro medium-term programme
ratings have been
affirmed at 'AA-' and 'F1+' and EUR100 million commercial paper
(CP) programme
rating has been affirmed at 'F1+'.
The affirmation with Stable Outlook reflects Puy-de-Dome's sound
budgetary
performance and debt ratios, a diverse economy with high-value
added activities,
and strict control over expenditure. We expect budgetary
performance and debt
metrics to slightly weaken in the medium term due to cuts in
state transfers and
growing social spending, but to remain in line with the 'AA-'
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fiscal Performance (Neutral/Stable)
Fitch expects the operating margin to weaken slightly over the
medium term, to
10% on average in 2017-2020, from an average of 13% in
2012-2016. We expect
modest revenue growth below 1% over 2016-2020 (vs. more than 1%
in 2012-2016),
mostly due to declining state transfers. Operating expenditure
is also expected
to slow down to less than 1% a year on average (vs. more than 2%
in 2012-2016)
due to a generally improving economy and cost cutting
implemented by the
department.
As with other French departments, Puy-de-Dome's revenue mix
offers limited
flexibility as 70% of operating revenue is mainly based on
non-modifiable taxes
and state transfers. However, some budgetary flexibility stems
from
Puy-de-Dome's direct tax leeway on the property tax (25% of
operating revenue in
2016), although the administration is not contemplating this
option to boost
revenue.
Debt, Liabilities and Liquidity (Neutral/Stable)
Fitch expects capital expenditure to stabilise at around EUR95
million per year
(EUR105 million a year on average in 2012-2016). As a result of
a lower
operating margin, Puy-de-Dome's self-financing rate (before debt
repayment) is
likely to weaken to below 85% in 2017-2020, from above 90% in
2012-2016, leading
to an increase in debt.
We expect direct risk (including short-term debt and fire
department's debt) to
increase toward EUR480 million in 2020 (75% of current revenue),
from a moderate
EUR406 million at end-2016 (65%). This, combined with the
expected weakening of
operating performance, should lead to a deterioration of the
direct risk payback
ratio towards an average of seven years in 2017-2020 (2016: 5.8
years). However,
this would remain compatible with the ratings. The debt
structure is sound (65%
at fixed-rate post swaps) and does not include high-risk
products.
Liquidity is underpinned by strong predictable cash flows and by
easy access to
short-term funding. The latter is based on regular issuance of
CP under a EUR100
million programme, backed by adequate revolving and committed
bank credit lines.
Liquidity forecasts are detailed and updated regularly.
Despite a high level of contingent liabilities, Fitch views
contingent risk as
low due to borrowers' solid credit profiles (mostly social
housing institutions)
and their sound debt structure. A sophisticated monitoring
framework and strict
eligibility guidelines implemented by the administration should
limit the growth
of guaranteed debt over the medium term.
Management and Administration (Strength/Stable)
The ability of the department to implement its budget tightening
plan is
underpinned by its strong governance based on a skilled
administration, a stable
local political environment, and a track record of prudent
financial management.
The administration aims to keep the department's current margin
above 9% and the
debt payback ratio below 10 years over the medium term.
Economy (Strength/Stable)
Puy-de-Dome's socio-economic indicators are slightly better than
the national
average with an unemployment rate of 8.7% in 4Q16 (against 9.7%
for France) and
a poverty rate of 12.6% in 2013 (vs. 14.5% for France).
Puy-de-Dome benefits
from dynamic industries and hosts numerous research facilities
and decisional
centres.
Institutional Framework (Neutral/Stable)
Fitch views the institutional framework as neutral to the
ratings. The
department's main responsibilities include social transfers
linked to
unemployment, disability and old age dependence, for which
policies and
eligibility criteria are defined by the state. However, with
effect from January
2017, French departments' main transportation competencies have
been transferred
to their respective regions. Fitch does not expect any
significant impact from
this transfer on Puy-de-Dome's budgetary performance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade could be triggered by an improvement in fiscal
performance, leading
to a direct risk-to-current balance ratio below six years on a
sustained basis.
A deterioration of the direct risk-to-current balance ratio to
above 12 years on
a sustained basis could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Nicolas Miloikovitch
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 89
Fitch France S.A.S.
60, rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Pierre Charpentier
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 45
Committee Chairperson
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
