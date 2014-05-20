(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Depfa Bank plc's
(Depfa) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a
Negative Outlook,
its Support Rating at '2' and its Support Rating Floor at
'BBB+'.
Depfa's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt rating of 'B+' has been
placed on Rating
Watch Evolving.
A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The affirmation of Depfa's ratings follows the official
announcement that
Depfa's ultimate owner, the Federal Republic of Germany
(AAA/Stable), has
abandoned its plans to sell the bank to third-party investors.
Instead, the
government intends to transfer the full ownership of Depfa from
its current
direct parent, the ultimately state-owned German real estate
lender Hypo Real
Estate Holding AG (HRE Holding; A-/Negative), to FMS
Wertmanagement (FMS WM;
AAA/Stable), the state-sponsored run-off institution in charge
of winding down
HRE's assets.
We believe that Depfa will retain its banking licence, and will
therefore
continue to be subject to Irish regulatory requirements and
remain under the
remit of the Irish regulator during its wind-down.
The ratings of HRE and FMS WM are unaffected by this rating
action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
The affirmation of Depfa's ratings reflects Fitch's view that
Germany's support
remains highly likely as the state will remain Depfa's indirect
owner, and thus
the bank's ultimate source of support. That support would then
be likely to flow
through FMS WM rather than hitherto through HRE does not affect
Fitch's
assessment of the government's propensity to support. Fitch's
view of support is
underpinned by the potential reputational damage to Germany of
allowing Depfa to
fail.
Germany's ultimate responsibility for ensuring that FMS WM meets
its obligations
at all times is in the form of a statutory loss-absorption
obligation contained
in the German Financial Market Stabilisation Fund Act and FMS
WM's statutes.
This obligation is the basis of Fitch's 'AAA'/Stable Long-Term
IDR on FMS WM.
The IDR also takes into account the challenges that FMS WM will
face to run down
a covered bond issuer in view of the complexities of maintaining
a robust
operational platform while complying with related regulatory
requirements. The
timing and details of the liquidation process of Depfa at the
end of its
wind-down process are unclear. While we do not expect losses for
senior
unsecured creditors, we do not fully exclude the possibility
that such
liquidation could include the transfer of assets and liabilities
to external
third parties, most likely other banks.
The Outlook on Depfa's Long-term IDR remains Negative to reflect
the sensitivity
of Depfa's ratings to developments around resolution and support
for EU banks.
Fitch expects the likelihood of state support for Depfa and its
subsidiaries to
remain high, even once the European Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive
(BRRD) and Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) are introduced and
despite the
bank's run-down status. However, progress with BRRD and SRM will
weaken the
likelihood of state support from its current level, which is why
Depfa's
Long-Term IDR retains its Negative Outlook. A revision of
Depfa's SRF would
likely be within the 'BBB' category.
Depfa does not have a Viability Rating as the bank is in run-off
mode and its
on-going viability will be dependent on continued implicit or
effective support
from FMS WM and, ultimately, from the German government. The
state-aid agreement
with the European Commission prohibits Depfa from originating
any new banking
business while it is state-owned.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Depfa's IDRs are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of
Germany's propensity
to support banks and to the support dynamics between Germany,
FMS WM and Depfa,
in particular to significant changes in the relationship between
Germany and FMS
WM, although Fitch considers the latter scenario to be highly
unlikely for the
foreseeable future. Depfa's IDRs are also sensitive to Fitch's
view of Germany's
ability to support its banks, as signalled by Germany's
sovereign rating.
Given Depfa's domicile in the Republic of Ireland (BBB+/Stable),
the bank's
ratings also reflect the broad sovereign and associated banking
sector risks in
Ireland, not all of which are within the German owner's power to
neutralise.
Therefore Depfa's IDRs are also sensitive to the Irish sovereign
rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The Rating Watch on Depfa's lower Tier 2 subordinated debt
signals the potential
implications on the German government's willingness to support
this class of
debt, as a result of both the bank's new ownership and the fact
that plans to
sell the bank to third parties, and thus restore and protect its
franchise, have
definitely been abandoned.
We intend to resolve the Rating Watch when more details on FMS
WM's intentions
are available so that we can compare the non-performance risk of
this instrument
relative to the bank's senior unsecured instruments.
Fitch has also affirmed Depfa's hybrid Tier 1 securities at 'C'
to reflect the
low likelihood that profit distribution from these instruments
may be restored
in the foreseeable future. The formal decision to wind down
Depfa and the bank's
uncertain future profitability resulting from this process
create little
incentive for the government to protect the bank's hybrid
investors.
The rating of the Tier 1 securities could be upgraded if FMS
WM's wind-down
strategy for Depfa increases the likelihood of profit
distribution being
restored.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - DEPFA ACS Bank AND HYPO
PUBLIC FINANCE
BANK
DEPFA ACS Bank (DEPFA ACS) and Hypo Public Finance Bank (HPFB)
are 100%
subsidiaries of Depfa in Ireland. We believe that the transfer
to FMS WM will
not modify Depfa's group structure, ie that DEPFA ACS and HPFB
will remain fully
owned by Depfa and continue to be wound down in a similar way to
Depfa.
The alignment of the subsidiaries' ratings with those of their
parent reflects
their integration into Depfa, as well as the reputational risk
to the German
government of allowing a DEPFA subsidiary to fail. DEPFA ACS
benefits from a
declaration of backing from its parent, expressing Depfa's
commitment to fulfil
DEPFA ACS's contractual obligations in case of need. HPFB has
not conducted any
new business since 2008 and most of its remaining assets have
been already
transferred to FMS WM. Fitch believes that Depfa intends to
voluntarily
liquidate HPFB at some point.
DEPFA ACS's and HPFB's ratings are sensitive to changes to
Depfa's IDRs or to
any move that could affect the strength of their integration
into Depfa.
The rating actions are as follows:
Depfa Bank plc:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Market-linked securities: affirmed at 'BBB+emr'
Subordinated notes (lower Tier 2, ISIN: XS0229524128): 'B+';
placed on Rating
Watch Evolving
DEPFA ACS Bank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Senior unsecured: affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2'
Hypo Public Finance Bank:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Depfa Funding II LP: hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'C'
Depfa Funding III LP: hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'C'
Depfa Funding IV LP: hybrid capital instruments affirmed at 'C'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Patrick Rioual
Director
+49 69 76 80 76 123
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Analyst
+44 203 530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Jens Hallen
Senior Director
+44 203 530 1326
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
