(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, October 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Depfa ACS Bank's
(Depfa, BBB+/Negative/F2) EUR19.7bn-equivalent of outstanding
asset-covered
securities (ACS) at 'A' with a Negative Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The covered bond rating is based on Depfa's Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) of 'BBB+', an unchanged Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3
(moderate high
risk), and the level of overcollateralisation (OC) between the
covered bonds and
the cover pool. Since Depfa is in a run-down mode, Fitch only
takes into account
the publicly committed level of OC of 5%, which is also equal to
the 'A'
breakeven OC. This level allows for a two-notch recovery uplift
above Depfa's
IDR of 'BBB+'. The Negative Outlook on the bonds reflects that
on Depfa's IDR.
As of end-June 2014, the cover pool comprised 580 assets with a
current balance
of EUR21.6bn, which Fitch aggregated to 138 ultimate guarantors.
The pool is
internationally diversified with concentrations in Germany
(25%), the US (22%)
and Spain (12%). The modelled obligor concentration is
particularly high with
the top 20 guarantors accounting for more than 84% of the total
portfolio. The
largest guarantor exposures are to Germany (AAA/Stable/F1+) at
25% of the pool,
followed by the US (AAA/Stable/F1+) at 14% and Spain
(BBB+/Stable/F2) at 9%.
Exposure to public sector entities located in countries with
ratings below 'A'
remains the main source of risk.
The 'A' breakeven OC for the programme is driven by the credit
loss on the pool
of 15% in an 'A' rating scenario. There are only minor interest
rate mismatches
and limited maturity mismatches between the assets and the
covered bonds, but
some currency mismatches, particularly an open asset position
(US assets
exceeding US liabilities) equivalent to EUR1.4bn, making the OC
sensitive to a
deprecation of the US dollar.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'A' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) Depfa's IDR is downgraded by one or more notches to 'BBB' or
below; (ii) the
OC Fitch gives credit to drops below Fitch's 'A' breakeven OC of
5%.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the ACS rating will be affected,
among others, by the
profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding ACS, which
can change over
time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore it cannot
be assumed to
remain stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis will shortly
be available in
a credit update at www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Kai-Uwe Richter, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+49 69 768 076 131
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Iva Detelinova
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1663
Committee Chairperson
Cosme de Montpellier
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1407
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10
March 2014,
'Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities, dated 30
January 2013 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector
Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 07 February 2014 are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
