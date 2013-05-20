May 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Derby Healthcare PLC's (DHC)
GBP446.6m bonds, maturing in 2041, at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.
The affirmation reflects the stable operational performance to date. DHC
benefits from a strong pass-through of concession risks to a group of
experienced contractors, as well as an excellent working relationship with the
concession Grantor (Derby Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust). Fitch has also
conducted cash flow forecasts and ratio analysis which support both the Outlook
and the rating.
DHC is a project company holding a 40-year contract with the Grantor to
redevelop, maintain and provide services to the Royal Derby Hospital in Derby,
UK, as part of the UK government's public private partnership (PPP) programme.
Construction was completed in March 2009, since when the project has been in
operational phase.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The project continues to present limited deductions across the services provided
(hard facilities management (FM), soft FM and sterile services). Based on
reports from the technical analyst for the project (Faithful + Gould), Fitch has
not identified any significant areas of concern over the medium term. In the
longer term, the agency understands that a separate assessment of DHC's
lifecycle expenditure may be conducted.
The involvement of seasoned project parties such as Innisfree (now the sole
sponsor, having purchased Skanska's 25% shareholding in 2012) and Skanska (hard
FM provider) is considered positive for the transaction. DHC is run by an
experienced management team outsourced from a specialist PFI project operator
currently responsible for 24 UK hospitals (Health Care Projects Ltd).
Fitch continues to regard the strong working relationship between DHC and the
Grantor as supportive of the rating. This is evidenced by open dialogue between
project parties on a frequent basis, supportive changes to elements of the
payment mechanism, and collaboration to enable the Grantor to realise efficiency
savings, which is particularly important given tight central government budgets.
Actual senior annual debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR) for December 2012 was
1.26x, above lock-up levels and in line with Fitch's rating case of 1.21x
average ADSCR. Whilst forecast ADSCRs remain towards the lower end of Fitch's
availability-based criteria for the 'BBB' category, the transaction benefits
from strong counterparties, solid operational performance and an extremely
cordial and collaborative relationship between DHC, the Grantor and other
project parties (as demonstrated by the smooth implementation of project
amendments and cooperation on efficiency savings).
Fitch ran several sensitivities and breakeven scenarios, including high and low
indexation (RPI), deduction levels (-2.5%), general operating costs and total
operating costs including Hard FM. The most severe sensitivity was a 50%
increase in lifecycle costs, resulting in a 1.08x minimum ADSCR.
Fitch's key rating factor attribute assessments for DHC are as follows:
Revenue Risk: Stronger
Operation Risk: Midrange
Infrastructure & Renewal: Midrange
Debt Structure: Stronger
Debt Service & Counterparty: Midrange
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Repeated increase in lifecycle costs would likely result in negative rating
action. A downgrade could also be caused by operational issues that result in a
sustained reduction in coverage. Fitch may take positive rating action if
average ADSCR is consistently above 1.30x.
DHC's bonds benefit from a financial guarantee provided by MBIA Assurance S.A.
Fitch does not assign any credit to the guarantee and the rating of DHC's bonds
solely reflects the project's underlying credit quality.