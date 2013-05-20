May 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Derby Healthcare PLC's (DHC) GBP446.6m bonds, maturing in 2041, at 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable.

The affirmation reflects the stable operational performance to date. DHC benefits from a strong pass-through of concession risks to a group of experienced contractors, as well as an excellent working relationship with the concession Grantor (Derby Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust). Fitch has also conducted cash flow forecasts and ratio analysis which support both the Outlook and the rating.

DHC is a project company holding a 40-year contract with the Grantor to redevelop, maintain and provide services to the Royal Derby Hospital in Derby, UK, as part of the UK government's public private partnership (PPP) programme. Construction was completed in March 2009, since when the project has been in operational phase.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The project continues to present limited deductions across the services provided (hard facilities management (FM), soft FM and sterile services). Based on reports from the technical analyst for the project (Faithful + Gould), Fitch has not identified any significant areas of concern over the medium term. In the longer term, the agency understands that a separate assessment of DHC's lifecycle expenditure may be conducted.

The involvement of seasoned project parties such as Innisfree (now the sole sponsor, having purchased Skanska's 25% shareholding in 2012) and Skanska (hard FM provider) is considered positive for the transaction. DHC is run by an experienced management team outsourced from a specialist PFI project operator currently responsible for 24 UK hospitals (Health Care Projects Ltd).

Fitch continues to regard the strong working relationship between DHC and the Grantor as supportive of the rating. This is evidenced by open dialogue between project parties on a frequent basis, supportive changes to elements of the payment mechanism, and collaboration to enable the Grantor to realise efficiency savings, which is particularly important given tight central government budgets.

Actual senior annual debt service coverage ratio (ADSCR) for December 2012 was 1.26x, above lock-up levels and in line with Fitch's rating case of 1.21x average ADSCR. Whilst forecast ADSCRs remain towards the lower end of Fitch's availability-based criteria for the 'BBB' category, the transaction benefits from strong counterparties, solid operational performance and an extremely cordial and collaborative relationship between DHC, the Grantor and other project parties (as demonstrated by the smooth implementation of project amendments and cooperation on efficiency savings).

Fitch ran several sensitivities and breakeven scenarios, including high and low indexation (RPI), deduction levels (-2.5%), general operating costs and total operating costs including Hard FM. The most severe sensitivity was a 50% increase in lifecycle costs, resulting in a 1.08x minimum ADSCR.

Fitch's key rating factor attribute assessments for DHC are as follows:

Revenue Risk: Stronger

Operation Risk: Midrange

Infrastructure & Renewal: Midrange

Debt Structure: Stronger

Debt Service & Counterparty: Midrange

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Repeated increase in lifecycle costs would likely result in negative rating action. A downgrade could also be caused by operational issues that result in a sustained reduction in coverage. Fitch may take positive rating action if average ADSCR is consistently above 1.30x.

DHC's bonds benefit from a financial guarantee provided by MBIA Assurance S.A. Fitch does not assign any credit to the guarantee and the rating of DHC's bonds solely reflects the project's underlying credit quality.