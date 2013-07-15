(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Frankfurt-based Deutsche Asset Management Investmentgesellschaft mbH's (DeAM) Asset Manager Rating at 'Highest Standards '. The Outlook is Stable. The institutional German business of the company was previously rated under its brand name DB Advisors and included Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. KEY DRIVERS DeAM's rating recognises the company's established track record in institutional fund management, its strong domestic market position and the renewed strategic asset management commitment from its shareholder Deutsche Bank AG (A+/Stable/F1+). It takes into account DeAM's experienced local senior management and broadly stable investment staff. The rating is further supported by the firm's solid risk and control framework and efficient operations backed by a modern IT platform. Investment processes are strengthened and integration enforced by stronger incorporation of top-down views from the global CIO Office. The main challenges facing DeAM are to broaden outreach and regain full confidence among investors and consultants, particularly in light of increasing willingness of institutional investors to review their mandates. A key priority is to maintain staff stability in the group's increasingly integrated global management framework. DeAM's 'Highest Standards' rating is based on the following category scores: Company: High Controls: Highest Investments: Highest Operations: High Technology: Highest Asset Manager ratings are assigned on a descriptive scale based on Fitch's assessment of the manager's investment and operational platform. Asset Managers are rated 'Good Standards', 'High Standards' and 'Highest Standards', relative to the standards applied by institutional investors in international markets. Asset manager operations in the 'Highest Standards' category demonstrate an operational framework that Fitch considers superior relative to international institutional standards. COMPANY DeAM benefits from a renewed commitment of its main shareholder, Deutsche Bank AG, after the group's failure to reach agreement on a disposal of some its asset management activities in June 2012. As a result, DeAM's business performance remained subdued during the period of uncertainty but recently started to pick up. Profitability is moderate reflecting lower margins in the institutional business. Staffing has been broadly stable among the local management and investment teams. However, integration of other group-related asset and wealth manager may selectively lead to relocations or moderate fluctuation. CONTROLS DeAM has a deep and efficient risk and control framework: Risk management and governance provide holistic, multi-level assessment of business and fund risks. Service provider governance and operational risks are strongly covered. Investment risk management is fully embedded in investment processes and quantified through enterprise-wide risk analytics including liquidity risks and stress testing. INVESTMENTS DeAM's investment processes are highly formalised and globally applied. The manager leverages on its significant research resources (around 200 analysts globally) and investment signals shared through its common web-based investment management and communication platform. Fitch recognises increased top-down strategic and tactical macro inputs expressed in a "CIO View" as directional guidance for portfolio construction. Investment quality management practices by independent teams in Fitch's view are superior among peers. OPERATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY DeAM's operations are supported by specialists and effective automated workflows between the manager and State Street Bank and Trust Company, its main outsourcing provider for back office functions and custody services. In Fitch's view, reporting scope and quality represent best practice in the institutional sector. DeAM benefits from a reliable and scalable global business architecture developed around vendor front office systems. The framework is enhanced by proprietary applications (Orchestra) for portfolio analytics and supplemented by asset class specific solutions such as Barclays POINT or Barra. The manager has kept its focus on control and compliance automation to accomplish new and increasing regulatory requirements. A key challenge is to integrate recently acquired AM activities (ie. Sal.Oppenheim AM) into the existing framework. However, the impact on DeAM's current IT and operational processing is expected to be limited. COMPANY PROFILE The rating covers DeAM, which provides the legal framework for managing Spezialfonds, and Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH, which provides advisory and management services for foreign segregated accounts. At end-Q113, the manager had total assets of EUR112.0bn and employed 179 staff. The platform covers all asset classes but approximately 75% of AuM are concentrated in fixed income and money market products. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the rating drivers, notably through weakened financial conditions, heightened staff turnover or corporate instability. A material deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded. For additional information about Fitch asset manager ratings guidelines, see the criteria referenced below. 