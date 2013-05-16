(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche
Bank AG's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Stable
Outlook, Short-term
IDR at 'F1+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. At the same time,
the agency
affirmed the Support Rating at '1' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) at 'A+'. A
full list of rating actions, including actions on its main
subsidiaries and debt
ratings, is at the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating actions on Deutsche Bank have been taken in
conjunction with Fitch's
Global Trading and Universal Bank (GTUB) periodic review.
Fitch's outlook for
the industry is stable. Positive rating drivers include improved
liquidity,
funding, capitalisation and more streamlined businesses, all
partly driven by
regulation. Offsetting these positive drivers are substantial
earnings pressure,
regulatory uncertainty and heightened legal and operational
risk.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Deutsche Bank's IDR is at its SRF and therefore based on support
from the German
authorities. The affirmation of the IDR, Support Rating and SRF
reflect Fitch's
unchanged view that there is an extremely high probability that
Deutsche Bank
would receive support from the authorities if required because
of the bank's
systemic importance domestically and internationally. Deutsche
Bank is Germany's
largest bank.
The Stable Outlook on Deutsche Bank's Long-Term IDR reflects
Fitch's view that
sovereign support for the bank will continue to be available.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
Deutsche Bank's IDRs, Support Rating, SRF and senior debt
ratings are sensitive
to a change in Fitch's assumptions about the availability of
sovereign support
for the bank. There is a clear political intention to ultimately
reduce the
implicit state support for systemically important banks in
Europe and the US, as
demonstrated by a series of policy and regulatory initiatives
aimed at curbing
systemic risk posed by the banking industry. This might result
in Fitch revising
SRFs downwards in the medium term, although the timing and
degree of any change
would depend on developments with respect to specific
jurisdictions. In this
context, Fitch is paying close attention to ongoing policy
discussions around
support and 'bail in' for eurozone banks. Until now, senior
creditors in major
global banks have been supported in full, but resolution
legislation is
developing quickly and the implementation of creditor "bail-in"
is starting to
make it look more feasible for taxpayers and creditors to share
the burden of
supporting large, complex banks.
Any downgrade of Deutsche Bank's SRF would lead to a downgrade
of the bank's
IDRs. In line with Fitch's criteria, the bank's Long-term IDR is
the higher of
the VR and the SRF.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
The affirmation of the VR, which at 'a' is one notch below the
bank's Long-term
IDR, reflects Fitch's view that the bank is likely to achieve
its target 10%
Basel III common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio on a 'look-through'
basis earlier
than end-2015; having de-risked in recent quarters and raised
capital in April
2013, Deutsche Bank's pro-forma CET1 ratio would be around 9.6%,
towards the
upper end of the peer group range although leverage continues to
be high
compared to peers.
Deutsche Bank's VR reflects the group's strong franchise in
German commercial
banking, with excellent access to domestic large and mid-sized
corporates. In
addition, the acquisition of Deutsche Postbank (Postbank) has
increased its
retail customer base, with good access to retail funding. The
group is also one
of the largest global investment banks with strong franchises in
key segments.
The bank has an excellent franchise in foreign exchange and
other fixed income
segments, complemented by strong league table positions in
equity products.
Deutsche Bank's VR also reflects the group's strong funding
profile, which
benefits from a solid customer deposit base, and the bank has
managed to access
wholesale funding and achieve solid pricing throughout the
financial crisis. The
group's liquidity is managed globally and a strong liquidity
reserve is
maintained. At end-March 2013, the liquidity reserve at the
parent bank, which
excludes EUR43bn liquidity reserves held at subsidiaries,
amounted to EUR187bn,
equal to over 180% of unsecured short-term wholesale funding.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
Fitch expects Deutsche Bank to continue to adequately control
the risks in its
corporate banking and securities division and non-core
operations unit (NCOU);
these activities give rise to material market and operational
risk which is
reflected in the bank's VR. Deutsche Bank's VR would come under
pressure if the
group does not achieve its planned RWA reductions, in particular
the planned
reduction of NCOU assets or if it increases its trading risk
exposure. Fitch
expects the bank to deliver satisfactory profitability, albeit
legacy assets in
its non-core operations unit and, potentially, regulatory and
litigation
expenses are likely to provide a drag in coming years.
The agency would downgrade the VR if capitalisation, as measured
by the Fitch
Core Capital ratio or by the 'look-through' Basel III CET1 ratio
did not remain
at peer group levels over time. The VR would also come under
pressure if
adjusted leverage diverged further from peer group levels.
Fitch considers Deutsche Bank's profitability targets to be
ambitious. Its VR is
sensitive to core, sustainable earnings deteriorating below
peers, but Fitch
does not expect this to be the case once the upfront
reorganisation costs around
Postbank have been dealt with. The VR could also be sensitive to
severe
reputational damage that might follow a material regulatory or
litigation event.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Deutsche
Bank and its
subsidiaries are all notched down from Deutsche Bank's VR in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative
loss severity risk profiles.
Fitch has upgraded the upper Tier 2 securities of Prosecure
Funding Ltd
Partnership by one notch, reflecting the core features of these
instruments, The
notching for loss severity (now only one notch) is lower than
for the bank's
Tier 1 securities (two notches). However, they have similar
non-performance risk
(two notches) compared with Tier 1 debt because coupon payments
are dependent on
distributable profits.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by Deutsche
Bank and its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to any change
in Deutsche
Bank's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
Postbank's IDRs are equalised with those of Deutsche Bank, which
indirectly
holds around 94.1% of Postbank's shares. Fitch views Postbank as
core to
Deutsche Bank's ambition of strengthening its domestic retail
banking. Fitch
views the control and profit and loss transfer agreement between
DB
Finanz-Holding GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Bank,
and Postbank,
which was irrevocably validated by a German court in September
2012 as a strong
indication of support.
The IDRs of the other rated subsidiaries are also equalised with
Deutsche Bank's
to reflect their core role within the bank's operations and
their integration in
the parent bank.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY
As the IDRs of the subsidiaries are equalised with those of
Deutsche Bank to
reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive
to changes in the
parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently
does not expect,
or from changes in Deutsche Bank's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
Deutsche Bank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating, affirmed at 'a'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+'
Senior Debt, including programme ratings: Long-term: affirmed at
'A+';
Short-term affirmed at 'F1+'
Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr'
Subordinated market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr'
Subordinated Lower Tier II Debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Postbank
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior Debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+'
Subordinated Lower Tier II Debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Unsecured guaranteed bonds issued by former DSL Bank: affirmed
at 'AA'/'AA emr'
PB Finance (Delaware); Inc:
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
This rating action has no impact on the 'AAA' rating of the
outstanding covered
bonds issued by Postbank.
Deutsche Bank Securities
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: Long-term affirmed at
'A+'; Short-term
affirmed at 'F1+'
Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Senior debt, including programme ratings: Long-term affirmed at
'A+'; Short-term
affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated Debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Deutsche Bank Australia Ltd.
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F1+'
Deutsche Bank Financial LLC
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
Subordinated Debt: affirmed at 'A-'
Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust I: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust IV: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust V: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust VI: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust VII: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust VIII: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust IX: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust X: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Capital Funding Trust XI: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust II: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust III: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust IV: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Bank Contingent Capital Trust V: affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I (Germany): affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust II (Germany): affirmed at 'BBB-'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III (Germany): affirmed at
'BBB-'
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust IV (Germany): affirmed at 'BBB-'
ProSecure Funding Limited Partnership (LP Jersey): upgraded to
'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria" dated 15
August 2013, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities"
dated 5 December 2013, "Evaluating Corporate Governance" dated
12 December 2012
and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10
August 2012 are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
