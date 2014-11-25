(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Bank AG's (DB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and its Short-term IDR at 'F1+'. At the same time Fitch has affirmed DB's Viability Rating (VR) at 'a', Support Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'A+'. The Outlook on DB's support-driven Long-term IDR is Negative and reflects Fitch's expectation that the probability of support from the German state, if required, is likely to decline over the next six to nine months. A full list of rating actions, including actions on DB's main subsidiaries and debt ratings, is available at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions have been taken as part of a periodic review of the Global Trading and Universal Banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally active banking groups. On balance, Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable. The 12 banks have continued to strengthen their balance sheets in 9M14. Capitalisation has improved materially over the past two years and liquidity remains sound. This strengthening balances continued pressure on earnings, particularly in securities businesses, and remaining material but unpredictable exposure to conduct and regulatory risks. Fitch forecasts weak growth in the eurozone during 2015 while growth in the US and UK is expected to be somewhat stronger, which should help the GTUBs with a significant presence in these regions. Spikes in market volatility, most recently in October 2014, show that uncertainty remains over how expectations of rising interest rates in the US will affect financial markets. Our expectation is that rises in interest rates will be gradual and would follow improved prospects for the economy, which should help business volumes. Sharp and unexpected hikes in US interest rates would likely result in increased market volatility and, consequently, additional pressure on banks' earnings, although we believe that the GTUBs' risk appetite has declined. Lower risk appetite should help the banks avoid material losses on trading positions but an adverse operating environment could result in a change of our outlook if earnings prospects suffer materially. For eurozone-focused banks, a prolonged deflationary scenario would put pressure on earnings and could result in a changed outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF DB's Long- and Short-term IDRs, SR, SRF and senior debt ratings reflect Fitch's expectation that there will remain an extremely high probability of support from the German state (AAA/Stable), if required, until the mechanism for resolving large global systemically important banks (G-SIB) becomes operational . This expectation reflects Germany's extremely strong ability to and a high propensity for support, as shown by its track record of ensuring support for most banks in the system. Specific to DB, our view of support likelihood is based mostly on its systemic importance in Germany, its global interconnectedness given its size and operations in investment banking, significant deposit market share and its position as a key provider of financial services to the German economy. However, the political momentum is gaining pace to resolve even the most complex banking groups without significantly disrupting the financial markets and without requiring state support. The Negative Outlook on DB's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view that legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives are reaching a point where a resolution of DB can be achieved without disrupting financial markets. The EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) has been implemented into German legislation (BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz) and the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks starts on 1 January 2016. Furthermore, The Financial Stability Board's proposals on total loss absorbing capital (TLAC) aim to ensure that financial private sector resources are immediately available to resolve a bank such as DB. The BRRD, SRM and TLAC will dilute the influence Germany has in deciding how German banks are resolved and ensure that the financial means to resolve the bank without state resources are available. In Fitch's view, they increase the likelihood of senior debt losses if a bank becomes non-viable. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF As DB's Long-term IDR is at its SRF and Fitch does not expect any upward momentum in its VR in the foreseeable future, the sensitivities of its IDRs are predominantly the same as those for the SRF. The SR and SRF are sensitive to progress made in implementing the BRRD, SRM and TLAC. The BRRD-Umsetzungsgesetz requires 'bail in' of creditors in banks under resolution from 1 January 2015 before an insolvent bank can be recapitalised with state funds. SRM will be in place in just over a year's time and Fitch expects G-SIBs to have most of their TLAC requirements in place within the next one to two years. This should all mean that DB will be 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial system. Once resolution tools and mechanisms have been put in place they will become an overriding factor in our support-driven ratings. The likelihood of the bank's senior creditors receiving full support from the sovereign, despite DB's systemic importance, will diminish substantially. Fitch expects to revise DB's Support Rating to '5' and its SRF to 'No Floor' during the first half of 2015. A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean that DB's Long-term IDR would likely be downgraded to the level of its VR, which as it currently stands would mean a one- notch downgrade to 'A'. After a revision of the SRF, the Long-term IDR and the Outlook would be sensitive to the same factors as its VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR DB's VR reflects the bank's strong, diversified franchise by product and geography, but consequently a complex organisational structure. The bank combines a strong franchise in domestic and European corporate and retail banking with a leading global securities presence, particularly in global fixed income. Fitch considers earnings from securities businesses to be more volatile than commercial banking, which constrain the VR. In addition, maintaining sound capitalisation is an important driver of the bank's VR. While the capital-strengthening measures in 2Q14 were supportive of DB's credit profile, the bank's 'a' VR reflects its unchanged capitalisation targets, including maintaining a 10% fully applied CRDIV common tier 1 (CET1) ratio and a fully-loaded leverage ratio of 3.5% in the medium term. DB's capitalisation was boosted by a EUR8.5bn capital-raising in June 2014, which helped to strengthen its fully applied Basel III CET1 ratio to 11.5% at end-3Q14. The capital increase and the issue of additional Tier 1 instruments have also improved leverage, although it remains weaker than that of US peers. DB's fully applied CRDIV leverage ratio was 3.2% at end-3Q14. DB's securities operations face a host of challenges, including higher capital demands under evolving regulatory frameworks in its main countries of operation, leverage constraints, a structurally high cost base and ongoing regulatory and litigation cases that could result in substantial fines or settlement costs. On top of this, subdued market growth in the largest business under DB's corporate banking & securities segment (CB&S), debt sales and trading, and expected low economic growth in Germany and the eurozone in 2015 mean that revenue will remain under pressure. Despite substantial progress in reducing risk in securities businesses, including mounting regulatory constraints on banks' flexibility to hold risk positions, Fitch considers the exposure to securities operations still brings more potential earnings volatility and unpredictability than retail and commercial banking. DB's securities operations are balanced by a sound market position in domestic retail banking (PBC), its global wealth management and asset management activities (DeAWM) and its stable transaction banking segment (GTB). The bank's VR includes Fitch's expectation that it will make progress in improving earnings, especially in these three more stable businesses. This should be helped by improving efficiency across all businesses and the full integration of Deutsche Postbank (Postbank). Fitch expects further progress in improving revenues and the adjusted cost base in the coming two quarters so that DB's ambitious financial targets for 2015 and 2016, especially lowering the cost-to-income ratio to 65%, would be achievable. Reducing non-core assets, which are a drag on earnings, should support core businesses by creating free capital resources and management capacity. Specifically Fitch expects the bank to improve the profitability of its retail segment once the transfer of Postbank's and DB's retail banking accounts onto one IT platform is completed in 2015 and on the back of the creation of PBC Banking Services, one service provider for all of DB's domestic retail banking. However, Fitch believes that revenue growth in retail banking in Germany, Italy and Spain, faces significant challenges from low interest rates and slow economic growth. DB's transaction banking offers little chance of revenue growth in the current low interest rate environment, but Fitch expects a better-organised asset management and wealth management segment to participate in the global growth of private wealth. The first three quarters of 2014 showed a positive trend in wealth management. Fitch considers DB's risk controls sound, which underpin the VR, as the bank has sizeable exposures to credit and market risk. Underwriting standards are sound, but the bank remains exposed to non-core assets, which it is both actively reducing and allowing to be run-off, although the reduction of risk weighted assets (RWAs) in the non-core segment has slowed in 2014. Reduction of these assets should help to improve asset quality further and reduce leverage exposure. We view positively that capital expectations needed no material adjustments after the ECB's asset quality review and stress tests. However, certain regulatory and litigation cases are yet to be resolved and given the size of various global bank settlements, our VR factors in that part of DB's capital may be needed to absorb some of the litigation costs. Until these cases are resolved, we expect the bank to continue to build capital through retained earnings. In particular, careful management of leverage ratios will be key. Fitch expects DB to be able to manage evolving capital requirements for legal entities within the group, including new local capital requirements for its US subsidiaries under an intermediate holding company, by e.g. reallocating businesses and capital across legal entities within the group. In light of evolving regulatory requirements and in preparation for TLAC requirements, DB has stated that it is still waiting for the framework to be clearly defined. We expect that DB will either be able to issue sufficient bail-in debt or reduce its leverage, if required, to satisfy TLAC implementation in the EU, but the overall impact on the scope of its businesses and risk return profile is less clear at this stage. RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR The strategic reorganisation initiated in 2012 continues to weigh on profitability as restructuring costs are high and is facing additional challenges, primarily in the form of regulation and litigation. Fitch considers DB's profitability targets ambitious, but our expectation for it to continue making some progress in improving underlying earnings in 4Q14 and 1Q15 is factored into the VR. For 9M14 revenues and underlying earnings were little changed at the core bank. DB will incur further 'costs-to-achieve' in its strategic plan in 2015 as it has done in 2014, but excluding these, Fitch expects it to make progress in its underlying cost efficiency. It would be negative for the VR if the bank is unable to improve on its 3Q14 underlying cost base in the coming quarters, absent a turnaround in revenue. Failure to improve the underlying profitability in its core non-securities banking businesses, where DB made little progress in 9M14, would put pressure on the bank's VR. In addition, the VR factors in Fitch's expectation that DB will make progress in exiting non-core assets. Continued low interest rates and low volatility are putting pressure on fixed income earnings, and DB's fixed income securities business is among the largest globally. We view positively that equities sales and trading and capital market earnings remain more resilient and have helped to stabilise revenues in CB&S in 9M14 compared with the same period in 2013. Despite settlement of a number of cases in 2013 and 1H14, we expect litigation costs from conduct breaches to remain a drag on DB's results, as with peers. Any fines or settlement costs that absorb more than two quarters of earnings and throw DB's capital and leverage plans off course could put pressure on its VR. The VR is also sensitive to any deviation from Fitch's expectation that the bank will maintain capitalisation in line with its peers and reduce leverage exposure. Progress in improving its leverage ratio will, in our view, be particularly important in light of future regulatory leverage requirements, including for TLAC, which we expect will exceed current requirements. In addition, in light of the volatility in its leverage exposure in 3Q14, building up a buffer in excess of regulatory requirements will be key to absorbing market movements and regulatory adjustments. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by DB and its subsidiaries are all notched down from Deutsche Bank's VR in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by DB and its subsidiaries are primarily sensitive to a change in its VR. The securities' ratings are also sensitive to a change in their notching, which could arise if Fitch changes its assessment of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk captured in the issuer's VR. This might reflect a change in capital management in the bank or an unexpected shift in regulatory buffer requirements, for example. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY Postbank's IDRs are equalised with those of its parent DB. Fitch considers Postbank core to DB's plans to strengthen its domestic retail banking. Fitch views the control and profit and loss transfer agreement between DB Finanz-Holding GmbH, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DB, and Postbank as a strong indication of support. The IDRs of the other rated subsidiaries are also equalised with DB's to reflect their core role within the group's operations and their integration with the parent bank. RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY As the IDRs of the subsidiaries are equalised with those of DB to reflect support from their ultimate parent, they are sensitive to changes in the parent's propensity to provide support, which Fitch currently does not expect, or to changes in DB's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: DB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Viability Rating, affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A+' Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' Senior market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A+emr' Subordinated market-linked securities: affirmed at 'A-emr' Subordinated Lower Tier II debt: affirmed at 'A-' Additional Tier 1 Notes: affirmed at 'BB+' Postbank Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' Unsecured guaranteed bonds issued by former DSL Bank: affirmed at 'AA'' PB Finance (Delaware); Inc: Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1+' This rating action has no impact on the 'AAA' rating of the outstanding covered bonds issued by Postbank. DBSecurities Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' DBTrust Company Americas Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'F1+' DBTrust Corporation Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Negative Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Senior debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'A+'/'F1+' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-' DBAustralia Ltd. 