(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Post AG a€™s (DP) Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at a€˜BBB+a€™ and Short-term IDR at a€™F2'. The Outlook
on the Long-term IDR is Stable. Deutsche Post Finance B.V. senior unsecured rating
has also been affirmed at a€˜BBB+a€™.
The affirmation reflects DPa€™s balanced risk profile and solid operating
performances which contribute to maintain credit metrics in line with guidance
for the current rating. The company maintains financial flexibility to cope with
structural pressures, uncertain economic outlook and volatility in the DHL
segment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Balanced Risk Profile
The weaker than anticipated economic environment and negative foreign exchange
dynamics continue to affect DPa€™s DHL Global Forwarding and Freight (GFF)
division. However, in the first nine months of 2013, DP reported improving
operating profits (+7.5% yoy) thanks to strict cost control throughout the group
and improving performances of the Mail division, driven by the continuous growth
of the domestic parcel business. This reflects DPa€™s balanced risk profile, which
benefits from the stable, albeit structurally declining, contribution of the
more traditional mail products and innovative parcel business in the domestic
market and the more cyclical and competitive nature of the DHL divisions
(Express, GFF and Supply Chain).
DHL Businesses Exposed to Volatility
DPa€™s exposure to global market volatility remains a major constraint on its
credit profile. However, while all DHLa€™s divisions are directly correlated with
GDP dynamics, GFF performance is also affected by intra-modal transport
competition (air to ocean), which can exacerbate volatility. In the first nine
months of 2013, DHL Express volumes and revenues increased in almost all DHLa€™s
served regions, while GFF performance was negatively impacted by lower volumes
and the negative market dynamics between air and ocean modes, due the increasing
differential in pricing efficiencies in favor of ocean, a situation we do not
consider will change in the short term.
Mail Diversification Offsets Volumes Decline
Declining traditional mail volumes and revenues continue to be offset by
domestic parcels contribution (25.1% revenues in 9M 2013 from 22.8% in 2011).
This trend is expected to continue and support DPa€™s mail margins. However,
mounting competitive pressure is likely to squeeze profitability margins,
despite encouraging market potential for this service driven by higher than
expected increase of e-commerce volumes in Germany in both the B2B and B2C
segments. Wages are the most relevant competitive factor and they significantly
vary between the different operators currently in the market, DP is at the high
side of the range. In order to cope with increasing volumes DP is deploying
significant investments in sorting capacity. Furthermore mail revenues will
benefit from rate increases introduced in 2013 and 2014.
Comfortable Financial Profile
DP maintained its financial flexibility in 2013. The Stable Outlook reflects
that there is no immediate pressure on leverage and sufficient financial
headroom to face potential greater volatility in 2014-15. Fitch forecasts
positive free cash flow over the next three years after average capex of
EUR1.7bn per year and 50% dividend pay-out. Fitcha€™s forecast FFO adjusted net
leverage for YE13 is 3.4x, down from 3.9x at YE12 after the completion of the
pension funding transaction, which increased debt at YE12 to EUR4.8bn from
EUR3.6bn at 3Q12.
New Accounting Pension Treatment Neutral
There is no material impact from the change in the accounting pension treatment
(IAS19). Fitcha€™s calculation of pension deficit is not altered under the revised
rules as it is already adjusted to reflect unrecognised actuarial gains or
losses. DP used the corridor exemption approach for its defined benefit scheme,
which allowed a portion of their pension liability to remain unrecognised
off-balance sheet; DPa€™s unrecognised actuarial losses at YE12 amounted to
EUR3.082bn. Under the revised accounting standard rule, unrecognised gains and
losses will be included within net pension provisions. As a result of the
pension funding transaction in 4Q12, DPa€™s net pension provision decreased to
EUR1.9bn from EUR3.9bn. However, under the revised IAS19 standard, DPa€™s
pro-forma YE12 net pension provision is EUR4.9bn.
LIQUIDITY
DPa€™s liquidity is adequate and includes a recently renegotiated EUR2bn
syndicated revolving facility due 2018 and available cash of EUR1bn as of
September 2013. In 4Q13 DP issued EUR1bn in five and seven-year tranches that
will refinance the bond maturing in January 2014. DPa€™s average cost of new debt
is below 2.5%, supporting strong FFO interest coverage. However, at less than
3.0x, Fitch calculated fixed charge coverage (including operating leasing
averaging EUR1.7bn per year of non-cancellable leases) for DP is tight for the
rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The current Rating Outlook is Stable. As a result, Fitcha€™s sensitivities do not
currently anticipate developments with a material likelihood, individually or
collectively, of leading to a rating change. Future developments that may
nonetheless, individually or collectively, lead to rating action include:
Negative: FFO lease adjusted net leverage above 3.5x on a sustained basis and
further weakening of FFO fixed charges coverage; significant deterioration in
business fundamentals due to a protracted economic downturn or structural
changes leading to significant volume; and margins reduction in the DHL
divisions and consistently negative free cash flows.
Positive:
FFO lease adjusted net leverage below 2.5x and FFO fixed charge coverage above
3.5x on a sustained basis; an improving macro-economic outlook supporting
performances of DHLa€™s divisions; and continued success in expanding the domestic
parcel business to compensate declining traditional mail profits supporting free
cash flow generation.