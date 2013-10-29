(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Oct 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Postbank AG 's (Postbank, A+/Stable/F1+)
outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe at 'AA'; Outlook Stable.
The affirmation follows a full review of the programme after applying the
agency's updated covered bond master criteria (see 'Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria' and 'Fitch Updates Global Covered Bonds Master Criteria; Minimal
Changes' dated 4 September 2013 at www.fitchratings.com). In particular, Fitch
is reviewing programmes over the six months from the publication date of the
criteria only when rated on a recovery given default basis as they are most
likely to be affected.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Pfandbrief rating is based on Postbank's Long-term IDR of 'A+', an unchanged
Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 4 (moderate risk) and legal minimum
overcollateralisation (OC). Postbank does not publicly commit to maintaining OC
for this programme, which the agency deems to be dormant. Thus the agency relies
in its analysis on the OC as prescribed by the Pfandbrief law, which is the
higher of 0% on a nominal basis and 2% on a stressed net present value basis.
This level of OC enables a two-notch uplift above Postbank's 'A+' Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to 'AA' due to outstanding recoveries on the Pfandbriefe assumed to
be in default in a 'AA' stress scenario. The Stable Outlook is driven by that on
Postbank's IDR.
The D-Cap of 4 is driven by a moderate risk assessment of the cover
pool-specific alternative management component as Fitch believes issuers may
devote fewer resources and provide less support for dormant programmes. The
risks stemming from the asset segregation and from the systemic alternative
management are assessed in line with all German public sector Pfandbrief
programmes as low and very low, respectively. Fitch has classified the liquidity
gaps and systemic risk component as low, driven by the 180-day liquidity
provision regulated in the German Pfandbrief Act and the liquid nature of
Postbank's public sector cover assets. The privileged derivatives component is
classified as very low.
As of end-June 2013, Postbank's public sector Pfandbriefe amounted to EUR1.72bn
and were secured by a cover pool amounting to EUR2.15bn, representing a nominal
OC of 25.6%. The cover pool comprised bonds issued by 16 public entities
amounting to EUR1.8bn, as well as residential mortgages amounting to EUR0.4bn
benefiting from a loss guarantee from KfW (AAA/Stable), which ensures full
recovery (including accrued interest and foreclosure costs) after foreclosure of
properties for defaulted borrowers.
In a 'AA' stress scenario, Fitch calculated a default rate of 2.1% and a
recovery rate of 19% for the cover pool. The weighted average life of the
Pfandbriefe was 2.9 years and the WAL of the cover assets was 2.7 years. 86% of
the assets and 100% of the Pfandbriefe are paying a fixed rate of interest. All
assets and Pfandbriefe are euro-denominated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating of Postbank's public sector Pfandbriefe would be vulnerable to a
downgrade if: (i) Postbank's IDR was downgraded by one or more notches to 'A' or
lower; (ii) the cover pool credit quality or the programme asset and liability
mismatches drastically changed.
Postbank's public sector Pfandbriefe rating is credit-linked to Germany
(AAA/Stable/F1+) as around 76% of the cover assets are either directly exposed
to or guaranteed by the German sovereign or its federal states.