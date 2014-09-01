(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
affirmed Deutsche
Postbank AG 's (DPB, A+/Negative) outstanding public sector
Pfandbriefe at 'AA'
with Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The affirmation follows Fitch's implementation of its updated
criteria and
subsequent application of its Issuer Default Rating (IDR) uplift
to the
programme, as detailed in 'Fitch Revises Outlook on Berlin Hyp's
PS Pfandbriefe;
Affirms 23 German Covered Bond Programmes' dated 10 April 2014
at
www.fitchratings.com.
The rating is based on DPB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+' and
an IDR uplift of 2 assigned to the programme. For the
affirmation, the agency
also considered the scenario of a one-notch downgrade of DPB's
IDR to 'A', which
is in line with the Viability Rating of 'a' of its parent bank,
Deutsche Bank.
The combination of an 'A' IDR and the IDR uplift of 2 results in
a rating floor
of 'AA-' on a probability of default basis, irrespective of the
over-collateralisation (OC) available to the covered bonds. The
expected rating
stability even if DPB is downgraded to 'A' is reflected in the
Stable Outlook on
the covered bonds despite the Negative Outlook on DPB's IDR.
Fitch deems this programme dormant and, in the absence of a
public OC statement,
relies on the legal minimum OC. Under the law for German
Pfandbriefe the legal
minimum is the higher of 0% on a nominal basis and 2% on a net
present value
basis. This level of OC allows for a one-notch recovery uplift
to 'AA' due to
recoveries in the range of 51% to 91% should the covered bonds
default.
Compared with last year's analysis, the recovery given default
does not allow
for a two-notch recovery uplift because the programme's cash
flow valuation
differences have increased due to a jumbo bond having matured in
July 2014,
resulting in recoveries given default below 91%.
The programme has a breakeven OC of 0%, which is driven by the
cash flow
valuation component of 25.5% as the weighted average interest
received on the
cover assets is lower than the average interest payable on the
covered bonds.
The next largest component is the cover pool's asset disposal
loss component of
2.1%, driven by the stressed valuation of the entire cover pool
after an assumed
covered bond default. The smallest component is the credit loss
(1.8%), showing
Fitch`s expectation of low credit risk.
Fitch's 'AA' breakeven OC is lower than the sum of the
components, because the
agency looks for a minimum recovery given default of 51%, rather
than 100%.
The IDR uplift of 2 reflects Fitch's opinion that resolution
methods other than
liquidation would be likely for DPB. This is based on the
importance of covered
bonds for Germany's financial markets, DPB as a subsidiary of
Deutsche Bank AG -
a large financial institution highly interconnected with
Germany's economy, plus
an additional buffer of issued senior unsecured debt that could
be bailed in,
representing more than 5% of Deutsche Bank group's balance
sheet.
As of end-June 2014 Postbank's public sector Pfandbriefe
amounted to EUR1.72bn
and were secured by a cover pool amounting to EUR1.96bn,
representing a nominal
OC of 14.6%. The cover pool comprises bonds issued or guaranteed
by highly rated
sovereigns and supranational institutions, as well as
residential mortgages
amounting to EUR0.27bn benefiting from a loss guarantee from KfW
(AAA/Stable).
The guarantee ensures full recovery (including accrued interest
and foreclosure
costs) after foreclosure of properties for defaulted borrowers.
Following the maturity of DPB`s last outstanding jumbo covered
bond of EUR1.5bn
on 10 July 2014, nominal OC for the programme has increased
significantly.
While Fitch believes this amount of OC is sustainable it expects
the issuer to
remove some cover assets over time. However, no detailed
information has been
provided on future cover pool composition yet. Fitch has
therefore tested
different scenarios of future cover pool composition and deems
it unlikely that
a removal of assets would significantly influence recoveries
given default other
than what has been captured in the one-notch recovery uplift.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AA' rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of the
following occurs:
(i) the IDR is downgraded by two or more notches to 'A-' or
below; or (ii) the
number of notches represented by the IDR uplift is reduced to 1
or lower or
(iii) the German sovereign is downgraded to 'AA+' or below.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected, amongst
others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to
outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new
issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating
cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
More details on the cover pool and Fitch's analysis will be
available in a
credit update report, which will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.
In the report Breaking Down Breakeven Overcollateralisation,
published 8 July
2014, Fitch details its approach to determining the breakeven OC
components.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 7680 76 799
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Jan Seemann, CFA
Director
+49 69 768076 112
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered bond Rating Criteria', dated 08
August 2014,
'Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds', dated 23 January 2014, 'Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria - Mortgage
Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 04 February
2014, 'Asset
Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities', dated 30
January 2013, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Public Sector
Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress Addendum' dated 07 February 2014, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Criteria for Interest Rate Stresses in Structured Finance
Transactions and
Covered Bonds
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Public Sector Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Asset Analysis Criteria for Covered Bonds of European Public
Entities
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.