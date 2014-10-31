(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Deutsche Telekom's
(DT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a
Stable Outlook.
Fitch has also affirmed DT's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+'
and Short-term
IDR at 'F2'. The affirmation applies to the debt issued by
Deutsche Telekom
International Finance B.V. and guaranteed by DT.
DT is the incumbent telecoms operator in Germany. It has been
able to maintain
stable domestic market shares on the back of substantial
investments into
spectrum and network. Extensive geographic diversification
across Europe and in
the US exposes DT to significantly higher operating challenges
compared with its
home market. High leverage provides little financial flexibility
within the
'BBB+' rating level.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Incumbent Position in Germany
As an incumbent operator, DT holds strong domestic market shares
in both wired
and wireless segments. We believe substantial investments in
LTE spectrum and
faster network including fibre will support DT's leading
position in Germany.
Mobile consolidation in Germany with Telefonica Deutschland's
(BBB/Stable)
acquisition of KPN's (BBB-/Stable) E-Plus implies a less
congested competitive
environment, which will help keep pricing rational. The
regulatory position on
providing wholesale access to DT's high-speed broadband lines
under the
Kontingent model protects the incumbent from aggressive pricing
from small
operators.
The German telecoms market has experienced much less downward
pressure than in
most other European countries, supported by robust macroeconomic
fundamentals in
Germany. We expect modest revenue pressure to continue but
year-on-year declines
will be contained to low-to-mid single-digit territory. The
company remains
focused on cost-cutting and optimisation, which supports
profitability.
More Pressure in Europe
Competition and the macroeconomic environment are much tougher
in nearly all of
DT's European countries of operations, which leads to more
pronounced revenue
and EBITDA declines. More than a third of DT's European revenues
and EBITDA are
contributed by mobile-only operators that are typically under
more pressure than
incumbent companies.
DT's wide geographical diversification leads to less volatile
performance of its
consolidated European segment, relative to individual country
markets.
Diversification also provides DT with the flexibility to dispose
of certain
assets or seek strategic alliance with other operators in a
joint search of
operating turnaround, as was the case in the UK.
The performance of OTE - a DT subsidiary - has notably
strengthened such that we
no longer expect this subsidiary to be a financial outlier, with
positive
implications for the group results. We expect OTE to remain
self-funded and it
will therefore not require any support from the parent.
Strategic Uncertainty in the US
In the US operating improvements for subsidiary T-Mobile USA
came at the price
of significant subscriber acquisition costs and have yet to
result in a
commensurate increase in EBITDA generation. The lack of scale
remains an issue
for the company, and weakens the economics of investing in new
spectrum.
T-Mobile USA's operating performance has sustained a positive
trend of adding
new post-paid customers over 2013 and 2014, reversing earlier
losses. The
company has significantly narrowed the gap in its subscriber
base with, and has
become a close follower of, the third-largest operator Sprint.
However, the US
competitive environment is likely to become tougher. After a
failed merger with
T-Mobile USA, Sprint's options to address its smaller scale and
declining market
share are limited, which are likely to make its strategy more
disruptive for the
market.
T-Mobile USA is facing multi-billion spectrum investments that
would require
external funding and as a result significantly increase the
company's leverage.
The company may participate in two spectrum auctions for AWS-3
and 600 MHz
bandwidth frequencies (broadcast incentive auction), expected to
start in
November 2014 and in early 2016 respectively. By our estimates,
these two
auctions may require USD7bn or more, subject to substantial
event risk with the
final terms of the broadcast incentive auction unknown at this
stage.
Higher-than-expected spectrum investments without a clear
deleveraging strategy
could lead to a negative rating action.
T Mobile USA has not yet put in place a funding plan for
spectrum investment. DT
believes that T-Mobile USA may remain self-funded. A departure
from this policy,
ie an increase in the DT's equity stake or shareholder loans may
be negative for
ratings. Alternatively, a reduction in DT's equity stake in
T-Mobile USA or an
outright sale that leads to deconsolidation of T-Mobile USA
would be positive
for DT's consolidated credit profile due to the US subsidiary's
high leverage.
Capex Drives Leverage Higher
DT's leverage is likely to rise above 3.5x funds from operations
(FFO) adjusted
net leverage in both 2014 and 2015, from 3.5x in 2013, driven by
high domestic
capex on the back of fibre and vectoring upgrades and by
expected high spectrum
investment in the US, Germany, and in some other European
countries. A spike in
leverage driven by spectrum investment need not result in
negative rating action
if the company remains committed to debt reduction. DT's
underlying cash flow
generation remains strong, supporting the company's deleveraging
flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, result in
negative rating action include
- A rise in FFO adjusted net leverage to above 3.5x without a
clear path to
deleveraging. A spike in leverage driven by spectrum investment
may be
consistent with the current rating level if the company remains
committed to
substantial debt reduction
-Pressure on free cash flow driven by EBITDA margin erosion,
consistently higher
capex and shareholder distributions, or significant
underperformance in the core
domestic market and at other key subsidiaries
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, result in
positive rating action include
-A commitment to a lower leverage target and stabilisation of
operating
performance across the entire franchise
