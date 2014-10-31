(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, October 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Telekom's (DT) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed DT's senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and Short-term IDR at 'F2'. The affirmation applies to the debt issued by Deutsche Telekom International Finance B.V. and guaranteed by DT. DT is the incumbent telecoms operator in Germany. It has been able to maintain stable domestic market shares on the back of substantial investments into spectrum and network. Extensive geographic diversification across Europe and in the US exposes DT to significantly higher operating challenges compared with its home market. High leverage provides little financial flexibility within the 'BBB+' rating level. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Incumbent Position in Germany As an incumbent operator, DT holds strong domestic market shares in both wired and wireless segments. We believe substantial investments in LTE spectrum and faster network including fibre will support DT's leading position in Germany. Mobile consolidation in Germany with Telefonica Deutschland's (BBB/Stable) acquisition of KPN's (BBB-/Stable) E-Plus implies a less congested competitive environment, which will help keep pricing rational. The regulatory position on providing wholesale access to DT's high-speed broadband lines under the Kontingent model protects the incumbent from aggressive pricing from small operators. The German telecoms market has experienced much less downward pressure than in most other European countries, supported by robust macroeconomic fundamentals in Germany. We expect modest revenue pressure to continue but year-on-year declines will be contained to low-to-mid single-digit territory. The company remains focused on cost-cutting and optimisation, which supports profitability. More Pressure in Europe Competition and the macroeconomic environment are much tougher in nearly all of DT's European countries of operations, which leads to more pronounced revenue and EBITDA declines. More than a third of DT's European revenues and EBITDA are contributed by mobile-only operators that are typically under more pressure than incumbent companies. DT's wide geographical diversification leads to less volatile performance of its consolidated European segment, relative to individual country markets. Diversification also provides DT with the flexibility to dispose of certain assets or seek strategic alliance with other operators in a joint search of operating turnaround, as was the case in the UK. The performance of OTE - a DT subsidiary - has notably strengthened such that we no longer expect this subsidiary to be a financial outlier, with positive implications for the group results. We expect OTE to remain self-funded and it will therefore not require any support from the parent. Strategic Uncertainty in the US In the US operating improvements for subsidiary T-Mobile USA came at the price of significant subscriber acquisition costs and have yet to result in a commensurate increase in EBITDA generation. The lack of scale remains an issue for the company, and weakens the economics of investing in new spectrum. T-Mobile USA's operating performance has sustained a positive trend of adding new post-paid customers over 2013 and 2014, reversing earlier losses. The company has significantly narrowed the gap in its subscriber base with, and has become a close follower of, the third-largest operator Sprint. However, the US competitive environment is likely to become tougher. After a failed merger with T-Mobile USA, Sprint's options to address its smaller scale and declining market share are limited, which are likely to make its strategy more disruptive for the market. T-Mobile USA is facing multi-billion spectrum investments that would require external funding and as a result significantly increase the company's leverage. The company may participate in two spectrum auctions for AWS-3 and 600 MHz bandwidth frequencies (broadcast incentive auction), expected to start in November 2014 and in early 2016 respectively. By our estimates, these two auctions may require USD7bn or more, subject to substantial event risk with the final terms of the broadcast incentive auction unknown at this stage. Higher-than-expected spectrum investments without a clear deleveraging strategy could lead to a negative rating action. T Mobile USA has not yet put in place a funding plan for spectrum investment. DT believes that T-Mobile USA may remain self-funded. A departure from this policy, ie an increase in the DT's equity stake or shareholder loans may be negative for ratings. Alternatively, a reduction in DT's equity stake in T-Mobile USA or an outright sale that leads to deconsolidation of T-Mobile USA would be positive for DT's consolidated credit profile due to the US subsidiary's high leverage. Capex Drives Leverage Higher DT's leverage is likely to rise above 3.5x funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage in both 2014 and 2015, from 3.5x in 2013, driven by high domestic capex on the back of fibre and vectoring upgrades and by expected high spectrum investment in the US, Germany, and in some other European countries. A spike in leverage driven by spectrum investment need not result in negative rating action if the company remains committed to debt reduction. DT's underlying cash flow generation remains strong, supporting the company's deleveraging flexibility. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, result in negative rating action include - A rise in FFO adjusted net leverage to above 3.5x without a clear path to deleveraging. Contact: Principal Analyst Slava Bunkov Associate Director +7 495 956 9931 Supervisory Analyst Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chair Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 