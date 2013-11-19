(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Development Bank of Kazakhstan's (DBK) Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' and 'BBB+', respectively. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also upgraded KazAgroFinance's (KAF) Long-term IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - DBK DBK's ratings reflect Fitch's view of the high probability of support forthcoming from the government of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable), if needed. This is based on DBK's ultimate sovereign ownership, the bank's important policy role, the moderate cost of any support that might be required to DBK and potential adverse economic consequences of a failure by the authorities to support the bank. The one-notch difference between the sovereign and the bank's ratings reflects DBK's significant leverage, funded by wholesale debt, and the risk that the sovereign could cease to provide full support to DBK and other quasi-sovereign entities before defaulting on its own obligations. The government of Kazakhstan continues to ultimately control 100% of DBK's share capital through the National Holding Bayterek after the transfer of DBK's shares from the National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna (SK) in October 2013. Fitch believes that the share transfer has not led to any weakening of potential support given the bank's unchanged policy role and still close association with the Kazakh authorities. The bank's board is currently chaired by the deputy prime minister of Kazakhstan. Any default by DBK could, in Fitch's view, have a considerable negative impact on the sovereign, potentially posing disruption risks to some of the development projects financed by DBK, and negatively affecting other quasi-sovereign entities' access to, and cost of, foreign capital. The probability of DBK requiring support is rather high given the risky nature of its development projects, significant portfolio growth plans, reliance on non-government wholesale funding sources and currently moderate capitalisation. However, the cost of supporting the bank, if needed, is currently modest, relative to sovereign financial resources, even allowing for the bank's considerable growth in the near to medium future. DBK's third-party wholesale obligations were equal to 2.2% of GDP or 4.8% of international reserves at end-3Q13 Non-performing loans (NPLs, more than 90 days overdue) were a high 39% at end-3Q13, with the unreserved portion equal to a significant 30% of Fitch core capital (FCC). Performing loans are highly concentrated and long term, and include one large unsecured exposure to a highly indebted metals company (equal to a further 11% of loans or 25% of FCC). However, risks on other non-impaired exposures are mitigated by the projects' ultimate sovereign ownership and control, or guarantees from highly-rated entities. DBK's reported NPL ratio will decrease significantly at end-2013 (bank estimates to about 20%) as a result of the sale in October 2013 of some of these loans to a related-party fund, financed by DBK. However, the bank's underlying credit risks will remain essentially unchanged. The bank's liquidity is currently comfortable given the solid level of liquid assets (KZT355bn at end-3Q13, or 34% of the balance sheet), and DBK's moderate near-term debt repayments. A large part of DBK's bank borrowings (39% of its end-3Q13 liabilities) are guaranteed by either the sovereign or the National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna. Capitalisation is undermined by DBK's weak asset quality and significant unreserved NPLs. However, the FCC and Basel total capital ratios of 19% and 17%, respectively, at end-3Q13 are negatively impacted by quite high risk weightings on off-balance sheet exposures, which primarily comprise committed credit lines. DBK expects a further USD200m equity injection (equal to 12% of end-3Q13 equity) by end-2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES - DBK DBK's IDRs are likely to remain one notch below those of the sovereign, and to move in tandem with them. A marked weakening of the bank's policy role or less close association with the Kazakh authorities could result in negative rating action, although neither scenario is expected by Fitch. The ratings could also come under downward pressure if leverage increases markedly and asset quality deteriorates sharply without adequate capital support being provided. KEY RATING DRIVERS - KAF The upgrade of KAF reflects a reassessment of its risk profile relative to that of its holding company, KazAgro (BBB/Stable). Fitch views the probability of support for KAF as high given its status as a core and material subsidiary of KazAgro. The company's ratings also factor in its small size (USD1.1bn of assets at end-H113), and hence the low cost of potential support, the track record of government-provided funding and capital and the company's low leverage. Support would likely be made available to KAF by the Kazakh authorities (via KazAgro) as KazAgro would probably have insufficient funds to provide assistance to any of its subsidiaries, in case of need. KazAgro's recent USD1bn Eurobond issue included a cross-default clause, which references the company's material subsidiaries, and defines these as entities accounting for more than 10% of either the assets or revenues of the consolidated group. KAF comfortably qualifies as a material subsidiary at present, comprising 24% of consolidated assets at end-1H13, which in Fitch's view would be likely to provide an additional motivation to provide support to the company. At the same time, the current two-notch differential between the KAF's foreign currency IDR and that of the Kazakh sovereign reflects (i) KAF's less prominent policy role as a development institution and lesser importance for the country's economy and financial system relative to other government-owned institutions in Kazakhstan, in particular DBK and Samruk-Kazyna (BBB+/Stable); and (ii) the company's indirect government ownership, which may in some scenarios impact the timeliness of support. KAF's vulnerable asset quality and growth plans also mean that its leverage may over time increase significantly from the current low level. KAF's reported non-performing loans and leases amounted to a moderate 12% of the portfolio at end-3Q13, although the company's single industry focus and the long tenors of exposures mean that downside risk for asset quality is significant. The equity/assets ratio was a high 52% at end-1H13, meaning that the company could create reserves equal to 58% of its loan/lease book before hitting its 12% total capital ratio covenant. Capital has been supported by regular injections. As a government agent, KAF does not have profitability targets. Internal capital generation is limited primarily because of impairment charges, although reported pre-impairment results are reasonable, supported by solid margins (bolstered by sizeable free equity funding) and moderate operating costs. KAF's non-equity funding is dominated by borrowings from state-related entities (KZT77bn, or 68% of liabilities, at end-3Q13), mostly from KazAgro. Third-party funding represented KZT19bn or 17% of liabilities, and the company targets an increase in funding from foreign banks (including for trade finance). Liquid assets comprised 8% of the balance sheet at end-3Q13, which is reasonable given limited near-term funding repayments. RATING SENSITIVITIES - KAF KAF's ratings are likely be move in tandem with those of the sovereign and KazAgro. The ratings could be downgraded if the company's financial profile deteriorates considerably as a result of asset quality deterioration or increased leverage, without support being made available. Contact: Primary Analyst (DBK), Secondary Analyst (KAF) Roman Kornev Associate Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Primary Analyst (KAF), Secondary Analyst (DBK), Aslan Tavitov Associate Director +7 495 956 7065 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 