(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Germany-based DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK P&C) and DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed DEVK P&C's main subsidiaries at IFS 'A+' and the Switzerland-based reinsurance subsidiary Echo Rueckversicherungs-AG (Echo Re) at IFS 'A-'. All Outlooks on the IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect the group's robust capitalisation, DEVK P&C's strong reserving methodologies, and its healthy market position within the motor and household contents insurance lines. DEVK P&C's underwriting profitability continues to be pressured by Germany's competitive motor insurance market. However, DEVK P&C's average motor premium per policy has been increasing since 2010 and DEVK P&C's underwriting performance in motor has continued to improve since 2011. Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2014. The affirmation of Echo Re's rating reflects Fitch's view that the reinsurer has continued to be "very important" to the DEVK group as defined in the agency's Insurance Rating Methodology. Fitch expects Echo Re to play a key role in DEVK's reinsurance operations outside Europe and to improve DEVK's geographical diversification. Fitch believes that Echo Re has built up a sustainable franchise in Asia and the Middle East. As a result of Echo Re's "very important" status to the group, its rating benefits from a three-notch uplift from its standalone profile. Fitch views the DEVK group's capital generation as strong. DEVK P&C's shareholder funds were EUR1,545m at end-2013 and Fitch expects an increase of more than EUR50m each in 2014 and 2015. Fitch believes that DEVK P&C's claims reserving methods are strong enough for it to withstand competitive pressures in Germany's motor insurance market without a loss of market share or deterioration in capitalisation. As the motor line generates over 50% of DEVK P&C's non-life gross written premium (GWP), the development of motor premium rates will significantly influence DEVK's underwriting profitability. The DEVK group is one of Germany's top 10 motor insurers measured by premium income. The German motor insurance market reported premium growth of more than 5% each in 2012 and 2013 and Fitch expects further rate increases for 2014. DEVK P&C's consolidated net investment return rate was stable at 4.4% in 2013. DEVK Life and DEVK P&C's life insurance entity reported investment return rates of 5.3% and 4.7%, respectively, comparing favourably with the German life market's average of 4.7%. The DEVK group reported GWP growth of 9.5% to EUR2.9bn in 2013, which was more than Fitch's expectation for the German primary insurance market of 3.2%. Because the German motor market continues to grow, DEVK's GWP increase has remained in line with Fitch's growth benchmarks relative to the market and is therefore viewed as neutral to the ratings. Echo Re reported profits of CHF1.2m for 2013 and CHF1.3m for 2012, ending its loss-making start-up phase since 2008. Fitch expects that Echo Re will continue to improve its franchise in 2014 and 2015. In its 2013 consolidated accounts, DEVK P&C had total assets of EUR10.2bn and DEVK Life had total assets of EUR5.6bn. The DEVK group had about 4,000 staff at end-2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade would include a substantial improvement of DEVK life operations' market position, substantial improvement in DEVK's non-life underwriting profitability and resilience to competitive pressure in the German motor insurance market. However, Fitch views an upgrade of DEVK's ratings as unlikely in the near to medium-term. Key rating triggers for a downgrade of DEVK ratings include significant weakening of reserving methodologies or a substantial decrease in motor premiums due to pricing pressure from competition. The key rating trigger for an upgrade of Echo Re would be for the company to become a "core" part of the overall group, in Fitch's view. However, the agency views this as unlikely in the near to medium-term. A key rating trigger for a downgrade of Echo Re would be reduced strategic importance of the company within the group. This may be manifested through a reduction in the importance of Echo Re within DEVK's reinsurance operations or of reinsurance operations as a whole within the DEVK group. Except for Echo Re, which was affirmed at IFS 'A-'; the following seven entities had their IFS ratings affirmed at 'A+'. All eight entities have Stable Outlook. Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn DEVK Rueckversicherungs- und Beteiligungs-AG DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG DEVK Allgemeine Lebensversicherungs-AG DEVK Rechtsschutz-Versicherungs-AG DEVK Krankenversicherungs-AG Contact: Primary Analyst Dr. Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, D-60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Dr. Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 4 September 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.