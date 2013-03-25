(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/FRANKFURT, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Sach- und HUK-Versicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK non-life) and DEVK Deutsche Eisenbahn Versicherung Lebensversicherungsverein a.G. Betriebliche Sozialeinrichtung der Deutschen Bahn's (DEVK life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'A+'. At the same time, the agency has affirmed DEVK non-life's main subsidiaries' IFS ratings at 'A+' and the subsidiary Echo Rueckversicherungs-AG's (Echo Re) IFS rating at 'BBB+'. The Outlook on Echo Re's IFS rating is Positive. All other Outlooks on the IFS ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmations reflect the group's robust capitalisation, the strong reserving methodologies of DEVK non-life, and its healthy market position within the motor and household contents insurance lines. DEVK non-life's current underwriting profitability is still pressured by Germany's competitive motor insurance market. However, DEVK non-life's average motor premium per policy has been increasing since 2010 and DEVK non-life's underwriting performance continued to improve since 2011. Fitch expects this trend to continue in 2013. Fitch believes that Echo Re has built up a reasonable franchise in the Near Eastern and Middle Eastern region, and expects Echo Re to play a key role in DEVK's reinsurance operations in Asia. Fitch expects that Echo Re has expanded its franchise and will have achieved strong gross written premiums (GWP) growth in the Middle Eastern region and Asia in 2012. Fitch views DEVK group's capital generation as strong. DEVK non-life's shareholder funds were EUR1,376m at end-2011 and Fitch expects an increase of more than EUR50m for both 2012 and 2013. Fitch believes that DEVK non-life's claims reserving methods are strong enough for it to withstand Germany's motor line competition without losing market share or its reported capitalisation deteriorating. As the motor line generates over 50% of DEVK's non-life GWP, the development of motor premium rates will significantly influence DEVK's underwriting profitability. DEVK is one of Germany's top 10 motor insurers measured by premium income. Fitch believes that the German motor insurance market as a whole will have improved underwriting profitability in 2012 and expects this trend to continue in 2013. Fitch expects that DEVK non-life's consolidated net investment return rate will have improved to just below 4.5% in 2012 (2011: 4.0%). In life insurance, Fitch estimates that DEVK's return rate improved to more than 4.5% while the German life market's average is likely to be around 4.5%. Fitch expects DEVK to report above-market-average total GWP growth for 2012. However, it is likely that DEVK's life new business growth will have been weaker than the market average. Fitch believes that Echo Re will have achieved break-even in 2012, after it reported a loss of CHF2.7m for 2011. Nevertheless, start-up costs affected its overall profitability. Fitch expects that Echo Re will continue to improve its franchise in 2013. RATING SENSITIVITIES Key rating triggers for an upgrade of Echo Re's ratings include further development of the operational profile and consolidation of its status as a strategically important part of DEVK non-life's reinsurance operations. Fitch views an upgrade of DEVK ratings as unlikely in the near to mid-term. However, key rating triggers for an upgrade would include a substantial improvement of DEVK life operations' market position, substantial improvement in DEVK's non-life underwriting profitability and resilience to Germany's motor line competition. Key rating triggers for a downgrade of DEVK ratings include any significant change in the strength of reserving methodologies and/or a substantial decrease in motor premiums due to Germany's motor competition. Fitch expects DEVK to report GWP of more than EUR2.6bn for 2012 and to continue its GWP growth in 2013. In its 2011 consolidated accounts, DEVK non-life had total assets of EUR8.5bn and DEVK life had total assets of EUR5.3bn. The DEVK insurance group had about 4,000 staff at year-end 2012. The rating actions are as follows: DEVK non-life: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable DEVK life: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable DEVK Rueckversicherungs- und Beteiligungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable DEVK Allgemeine Versicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable DEVK Allgemeine Lebensversicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable DEVK Rechtsschutz-Versicherungs-AG; IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable DEVK Krankenversicherungs-AG: IFS affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Echo Re: IFS affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive Contact: Primary Analyst Dr. Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17, D-60325 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Dr. Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 