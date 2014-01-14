(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/LONDON, January 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Italy-based Dexia
Crediop's (Crediop) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'BBB', its
Short-term IDR at 'F3' and Support Rating (SR) at '2'. Fitch has
also affirmed
Crediop's Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc' and subsequently
withdrawn it. The
Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
Crediop's IDRs and SR reflect potential support from its
majority owner, Dexia
(A/Stable), which controls the bank through its subsidiary Dexia
Credit Local
(DCL, A/Stable). As long as DCL remains Crediop's majority
shareholder, Fitch
believes there is a high probability that Dexia would provide
support to
Crediop, if needed. Fitch's view is that a default of Crediop
would result in
high reputational risk for Dexia. Dexia's IDRs are in turn
based on support
from France (AA+/Stable) and Belgium (AA/Stable).
However, that Crediop's Long-Term IDR is three notches lower
than Dexia's
reflects Fitch's opinion that Crediop is of limited strategic
importance to
Dexia. The notching also reflects the presence of minority
shareholders, who
control 30% of the bank, and the fact that Crediop is up for
sale.
Under Dexia's orderly resolution plan, approved by the European
Commission (EC)
at end-December 2012, the French and Belgian authorities
extended a EUR85bn
guarantee to Dexia to support the funding of the whole group,
including the
funding of Crediop. However, Crediop's debt is not explicitly
guaranteed by
Dexia.
Under the same plan, Crediop should be sold but was permitted
by the EC to
generate limited new business in 2013. Such business could be
extended only to
existing clients with a view to preserving franchise and
ultimately facilitating
the bank's sale. In early 2013 a monitor trustee was appointed
to supervise
Crediop's activities in line with Dexia's orderly resolution
plan. Crediop's
gross loan book has steadily declined and fell by 8% in 1H13.
Fitch expects
Crediop to concentrate on reducing its balance sheet further in
2014.
The Negative Outlook reflects that on Italy's sovereign ratings
as Crediop
operates exclusively in Italy and is exposed to Italian
sovereign and local
authorities risk in both its bond and loan portfolios.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
Crediop's IDRs and SR are sensitive to a change in Dexia's
ability (as measured
by its ratings) or propensity to support Crediop. Fitch believes
that Dexia's
propensity to provide support depends on it maintaining a
controlling stake in
the bank. A change in Crediop's ownership structure would likely
affect its
ratings.
As Dexia's IDRs are based on sovereign support from France and
Belgium, a change
in Fitch's assessment of state support could also affect
Crediop's ratings.
In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention in the EU to reduce
state support
for financial institutions, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative,
regulatory and policy initiatives. On 11 September and 10
December 2013, Fitch
outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank
ratings in light of
evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide, including for
banks in effective
wind down like Dexia (see "Fitch Outlines Approach for
Addressing Support in
Bank Ratings", "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths" and "Fitch
Updates On Bank
Support Paths And Timing", at www.fitchratings.com).
Crediop's IDRs and SR are also sensitive to a change in Italy's
sovereign rating
as Fitch believes that Dexia's propensity to support Crediop is
linked to the
Italian operating environment. A deteriorating environment could
result in a
decreased propensity to provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- VR
Fitch has withdrawn Crediop's VR because the bank can no longer
be analysed in
its own right. This is because bank is over 50% reliant on
funding, both from
its parent and the European Central Bank (ECB), and its ability
to determine its
own growth targets and strategy is limited.
The VR prior to its withdrawal reflects Fitch's opinion that the
bank's business
model provides limited opportunities for continuing operations
without parental
support. The bank's profitability remains weak and is not
expected to improve
significantly given a high volume of low-yielding assets.
Cumulated net losses
between 2010 and 1H13, however, amounted to a modest EUR81m
which eroded only 6%
of equity over the same period.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 212
Fitch Italia S.p.A.
Vicolo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1
20123 Milano
Secondary Analyst
Alessandro Musto
Associate Director
+39 02 87 90 87 201
Committee Chairperson
Janine Dow
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1464
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria' dated 15
August 2012 and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'
dated 10 August
2012 are available are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
