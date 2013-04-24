(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MILAN/PARIS/LONDON, April 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
Diageo plc's
(Diageo) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior
unsecured rating at
'A-' and Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDR is Stable.
Diageo's subsidiaries, Diageo Finance BV, Diageo Finance plc,
Diageo Capital plc
and Diageo Investment Corporation's senior unsecured ratings
have also been
affirmed at 'A-'/'F2'.
Diageo's ratings continue to factor in its leadership in global
spirits and its
advantages over other players in terms of breadth of alcoholic
beverage
categories, the ownership of large, globally known brands as
well as a presence
across all pricing points, particularly premium and above. These
aspects are
contrasted by the agency's expectation that Diageo's rating
headroom will remain
constrained by M&A spending and other growth-related
investments.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Healthy Operating Profile
Diageo's strengths are reflected in a high EBITDA margin of over
30%, the
resilience demonstrated by its sales and profits in FY09 and
FY10, and its
strong innovation capability, which contributed to improved
performance in FY11
and FY12. In addition, Fitch views positively Diageo's
geographical spread
across North America, Western Europe and other markets, with an
increasing
contribution from high growth developing markets (40% of net
sales at FYE12).
Growth Markets Offset Europe
Diageo derives over one-quarter of its profits from Europe,
where weak consumer
spending in Western and Southern Europe has been weighing
negatively on its
trading performance since FY09. Conversely, good organic revenue
growth in North
America and developing markets resulted in strong consolidated
revenue growth of
6% in FY12 and a still good 5% in 9M2013, despite an industry
slow-down in sales
in Asia since the beginning of FY13. Fitch factors in positively
the company's
current investments on long-term growth in developing countries,
including the
shift of focus of advertising expenditure, although it expects a
temporary
dilutive margin impact from the increasing weight of developing
countries.
Weakness in Tequila from FY14
While tequila is a far smaller global category than whisky and
vodka, it is an
important constituent of the product offering in the US.
Diageo's loss of the
rights to distribute Jose Cuervo from FY14 is relevant from a
strategic
standpoint rather than the cause of a material profit reduction.
Fitch believes
it could lead Diageo to invest in the development of alternative
brands, both
in-house (including expanding Don Julio - a brand it manages
through a joint
venture, focused on the super-premium price point) but possibly
also through
M&A.
Manageable Excise Duty Risk
Governments in need of tax income or with policies intended to
protect the
health of citizens have increasingly been considering excise
increases. Excise
duties are related to alcoholic content and mostly affect
lower-priced products.
Therefore, demand for higher-priced products, such as those sold
by Diageo,
typically suffers less, as excises and VAT account for a lower
proportion of
their retail price. As a reference, in France taxes represent
84% of a 700ml
bottle of vodka that retails for EUR13 but only 52% for a bottle
retailing at
EUR25. However, following increases of excise on spirits and
beer since 2010 in
Russia, Turkey and France, no increases are currently planned in
major European
markets or the US.
Acquisition Risk
Despite Diageo's uptick in M&A spending over 2011-2012, Fitch
does not rule out
the possibility of further transactions, be it on
developing-world targets, or
on products with scope for global roll-out. Diageo could
evaluate a takeover of
Beam, Inc. ('BBB'/Stable), an important spirits company which
owns the major
bourbon whisky portfolio and Sauza, the second largest tequila
brand in the US.
Gaining Sauza could help Diageo with retaining its leadership in
tequila;
however Fitch estimates that a debt-funded acquisition of Beam
would cause a
disbursement of well above Beam's current market value of
USD8.6bn introducing a
negative pressure on the company's rating.
Minority Participations
Additionally, Diageo has a number of minority participations
which it mostly
consolidates fully despite only having title to a proportion of
their profits.
Fitch believes Diageo is likely to invest in increasing some of
its stakes in
these strategic investments, which include United Spirits India.
While these
assets remain minor profit contributors, a step up in the use of
acquisition
structures with minority participations could absorb Diageo's
rating headroom.
Rating Headroom Testing Limits
Over the next two years, Fitch expects cash from operations to
be absorbed by
higher working capital and capex outflows in relation to planned
increases in
whisky capacity, as well as a regular increase of dividend
distribution in at
least the high single digits. Therefore FCF should remain
aligned with FY12's
GBP500m (lower than FY10-FY11) despite the increase of profits.
This provides
some headroom within the current 'A-' rating and a degree of
flexibility for
bolt-on acquisitions despite Diageo's FY13 lease-adjusted net
FFO leverage being
likely to reach 2.9x (including the full consolidation of United
Spirits).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage (including put options) on a
permanent basis below
2.5x
- FFO fixed charge cover ratio above 8.0 x
- Continuation of consistently positive, at least low-mid single
digit organic
revenue and profit growth
- Free cash flow moving well above GBP600m - GBP700m
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage (including put options) on a
permanent basis above
3.0x - either as a result of shareholder distributions /
acquisitions / business
weakness
- FFO fixed charge cover ratio below 6.0 x
- Organic revenue and profit growth negative or expected to be
negative for
three successive six-month periods
- Permanent EBITDA margin erosion by more than 150bps - 200bps
caused by trading
difficulties
- Free cash flow below GBP300m
- Materially adverse regulatory changes causing declines in
global spirits
consumption
