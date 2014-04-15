(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Diageo plc's
(Diageo)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
rating at 'A-' and
Short-Term IDR at 'F2'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Stable. Diageo's
subsidiaries, Diageo Finance BV, Diageo Finance plc, Diageo
Capital plc and
Diageo Investment Corporation's senior unsecured ratings have
also been affirmed
at 'A-'/'F2'.
The affirmation reflects Diageo's ability to maintain credit
metrics consistent
with its 'A-' IDR despite spending on bolt-on M&A and
diminishing free cash flow
(FCF) resulting from a generous shareholder remuneration policy
as well as
sustained investments in production capacity and ageing
inventories. The
transaction announced on 15 April, whereby Diageo is offering to
purchase
another 26% stake in Indian company, United Spirits Limited
(USL), for up to
GBP1.1bn fully absorbs Diageo's rating headroom for FY15 as we
forecast leverage
close to the top end compatible with the assigned 'A-' IDR.
Although not
envisaged at present, any meaningful trading headwinds combined
with further
debt-funded acquisition activity could result in negative rating
action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Healthy Operating Profile
Diageo's strengths are reflected in a high EBITDA margin of over
30%, the
resilience demonstrated by its sales and profits, and its strong
record of
innovation. The latter has contributed to the improved
performance from FY11
(financial year ending June 2011) to 1H14. Diageo's growing
presence in emerging
markets (42% of net sales in FY13) enhances long-term sales and
profit growth
prospects although it can lead to greater volatility in
operating performance in
the short term.
Emerging Markets Slowdown
In 1H14 organic sales growth slowed down to 1.8% from a healthy
5% in FY13. This
reflects the weight emerging markets have taken of total sales,
as the North
America organic growth rate remained stable at 5% from FY13 to
1H14 and Western
European sales started to stabilise (-1% in H114 versus -3.8% in
FY13). Fitch
projects Diageo's operating profit could contract in FY14 as a
result of
currency headwinds but should resume growth in FY15, also due to
cost
rationalisation projects underway.
Weaker Credit Metrics
While Diageo's FY13 lease-adjusted net FFO leverage remained
broadly stable from
FY12 at 2.6x, we expect the USL transaction, which is likely to
close early in
FY15, to cause net leverage to deteriorate to close to 3.0x.
Additionally, due
to working-capital investments, higher interest, capex and
dividends, Fitch
expects FCF to temporarily reduce over FY14-FY15 (FY13:
GBP585m). FFO fixed
charge coverage also will likely drop to the weaker end of the
band at
approximately 6.0x. Assuming Diageo maintains its low to
mid-single digit
organic profit growth trajectory, FFO should grow sufficiently
to better cover
those disbursements and FCF generation should start recovering
from FY16.
Headroom for Bolt-on M&A
From FY16, once credit metrics improve following the FY15 USL
transaction, we
expect Diageo to regain some headroom for bolt-on acquisitions
or for increasing
stakes in companies where it does not have full ownership.
The global spirits market remains fragmented and Diageo has
shown interest in
driving consolidation as it seeks to strengthen its presence in
developing
markets and certain product categories where it may lack scale
(such as
tequila). Therefore the rating conservatively assumes some
moderate spending in
bolt-on M&A in FY16 and FY17. The prospects of a one-off big
acquisition are
fading as Beam Inc. (BBB-/RWN), which was available and the most
obvious target
to enter the bourbon market, is being acquired by Suntory.
Weakness in Tequila from FY14
While tequila is a far smaller global category than whisky and
vodka, it is an
important constituent of the product offering in the US.
Diageo's loss of the
rights to distribute Jose Cuervo from FY14 is therefore relevant
from a
strategic standpoint and will also slightly affect Diageo's
results in the short
term. However, Diageo is developing more premium products
in-house and acquired
two small premium brands in January 2014 that it intends to
further develop
in-house. Some other small acquisitions could follow and we
ultimately expect
limited adverse effects to the portfolio and to profits from the
Jose Cuervo
license loss.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage (including put options) on a
permanent basis below
2.5x.
- FFO fixed charge cover ratio above 8.0x.
- Continuation of consistently positive, at least low-mid single
digit organic
revenue and profit growth.
- Free cash flow moving well above GBP600m - GBP700m.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage (including put options) on a
permanent basis above
3.0x - either as a result of shareholder distributions /
acquisitions / business
weakness.
- FFO fixed charge cover ratio below 6.0x.
- Organic revenue and profit growth negative or expected to be
negative for
three successive six-month periods.
- Permanent EBITDA margin erosion by more than 150bps - 200bps
caused by trading
difficulties.
- Free cash flow below GBP300m.
- Materially adverse regulatory changes causing declines in
global spirits
consumption.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Anne Porte
Associate Director
+33 144 29 91 36
Supervisory Analyst
Giulio Lombardi
Senior Director
+39 02 8790 87214
Fitch Italia SpA
Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milan
Committee Chair
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
