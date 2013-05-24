(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, May 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed
the ratings of
Digicel Group Limited (DGL) and its subsidiaries Digicel Limited
(DL) and
Digicel International Finance Limited (DIFL), collectively
referred to as
'Digicel' as follows:
DGL
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B';
--US$1.5 billion 8.25% senior subordinated notes due 2020 at
'B-/RR5';
--US$775 million 10.5% senior subordinated notes due 2018 at
'B-/RR5'.
DL
--Long-term IDR at 'B';
--US$800 million 8.25% senior notes due 2017 at 'B/RR4';
--US$250 million 7% senior notes due 2020 at 'B/RR4';
--US$1.3 billion 6% senior notes due 2021 at 'B/RR4'.
DIFL
--Long term ID) at 'B';
--Senior secured credit facility at 'B+/RR3'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
Digicel's ratings reflect solid operating performance and CFO
generation,
diversified revenue, and the expectation for stable credit
metrics. In addition,
the ratings are supported by its position as the leading
provider of wireless
services in most of its markets and strong brand recognition.
Digicel's credit
quality is tempered by continued high leverage and the exposure
of its
operations to low rated countries. 'RR4' rated securities have
average recovery
prospects given default and characteristics consistent with
securities
historically recovering 31%-50% of current principal and related
interest.
Under Fitch's approach to rating entities within a corporate
group structure,
the IDRs of DGL, DL and (DIFL) are the same and viewed on a
consolidated basis
as they have a weaker parent and the degree of linkage between
parent and
subsidiaries is considered strong. For issue ratings, Fitch
rates debt at DIFL
one notch higher than its parent DL reflecting its above-average
recovery
prospects. DL's ratings reflect the increased burden the DGL
subordinated notes
place on the operating assets and the loss of financial
flexibility. The ratings
of DGL incorporate their subordination to debt at DIFL and DL,
as well as the
subordinated notes' below-average recovery prospects in the
event of default.
Stable Operating Trends:
Fitch expects value added services (VAS) as a percentage of
revenue to continue
increasing its share of revenues. Positive trends in VAS have
supported revenues
and EBITDA growth over the past few quarters, offsetting
pressures from
traditional voice services in some markets due to reductions in
mobile
termination rates (MTR), tax increases and strong competition.
In addition Papua
New Guinea (PNG) growth continues to support operating results.
For the quarter
ended Dec. 31, 2012, VAS accounted for 23% of service revenues,
of which 16% is
related to non-SMS. Both SMS and other data services have posted
positive
trends.
DGL has diversified its cash flow generation and asset base
leading to lower
business risk over the past several years.
Fitch estimates that PNG has become the most meaningful market
for EBITDA
contribution, followed by Haiti and Jamaica. Digicel Pacific
Limited (DPL), a
subsidiary of DGL, has continued to grow and has generated
positive free cash
flow (FCF) over the past three years. DPL's operating trends are
underpinned by
PNG which is now able to pay dividends to DGL. For the 12 months
ended Dec. 31,
2012 DPL contributed approximately 24% of DGL's EBITDA. The most
important
contributors to DGL's EBITDA are PNG, Haiti, Jamaica, Trinidad &
Tobago and
French West Indies (FWI).
Temporary High Cash Balances:
After the recent bond issuances, Digicel has high cash balances
that are
estimated to exceed USD1 billion. Fitch believes that the cash
can be used to
fund a Digicel-led consortium to participate in the bidding
process for two
licenses in Myanmar. This should take place during the month of
June. In the
event the consortium is not awarded with a license, the use of
cash balances is
still uncertain but Fitch believes it may be used for some debt
repayment,
additional investments in existing markets and special
dividends.
Lower Capex Supporting FCF:
Fitch expects positive FCF in the coming years from existing
operations and in
the absence of special dividends. Funds from operations (FFO)
should grow
modestly and capex is expected to decline from its peak in
fiscal 2012. The
capex-to-revenue ratio is expected to trend towards 10% in the
next few years.
Lower capital expenditures should have a positive effect on FCF
in the medium
term amidst a stable dividend policy of USD40 million per year.
DGL paid a
USD300 million special dividend during the first quarter of
fiscal 2013. Digicel
expects that for the near future the company will not raise its
42.52% (44.97%
including warrants) stake in Digicel Holdings Central America
Limited (DHCAL),
which owns the operation in Panama.
Leverage at DGL remains high but is expected to gradually
decline in the medium
term, as EBITDA grows and indebtedness remains relatively
stable. Considering
the recent bond issuance for USD1.3 billion at DGL's subsidiary
DL and
consolidated financial data for DGL as of Dec. 31, 2012; pro
forma total
debt-to-EBITDA is close to 5.0x, while net debt-to-EBITDA should
approximate to
4.1x.
Reported leverage as of Dec. 31, 2012 based on last 12 months
EBITDA was 4.4x.
At DL, total debt-to-EBITDA was 2.8x for this same period. DGL's
total pro forma
debt is now approximately USD5.7 billion and cash balances
approximated USD1.1
million. Consolidated pro forma total debt is allocated as
follows: USD2,275
million at DGL, USD2,350 million at DL, USD892 million at DIFL,
and US$180
million at DPL.
Improved Maturity Profile:
The debt maturity profile has been extended, with DGL's USD1.5
billion issuance
due 2020 done last year and the recent DL USD1.3 billion
issuance due 2021.
Digicel does not face any significant maturity until fiscal
2018. Before this
date the largest maturity in a single year is USD354 million in
fiscal 2015.
Cash balances of USD353 million as of Dec. 31, 2012 further
support liquidity.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
A negative rating action could be triggered if consolidated
leverage at DGL
approaches 6.0x. While refinancing risk was reduced with the
recent issuances,
inability to refinance sizeable bullet maturities in advance in
the medium to
longer term could pressure credit quality. Positive factors for
credit quality
would be a sustained reduction in gross leverage at DGL to about
4.0x or below
and an increase in FCF generation.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Sergio Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V.
+52-81-8399-9100,
Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612
Monterrey, Mexico
Secondary Analyst
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Committee Chairperson
Daniel R. Kastholm, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2070
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Telecoms Companies', Aug. 09, 2012;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 08, 2012;
-- 'Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Nonfinancial
Corporate Issuers' -
Aug. 14, 2012;
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (Fitch's Approach to
Rating Entities
Within a Corporate Group Structure)', Aug. 08, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial
Corporate Issuers
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage
here
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Rating Telecom Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.