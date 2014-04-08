(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
ratings for Dime
Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) at 'BBB/F2'. The Rating
Outlook remains
Stable.
The Stable Outlook assumes that asset quality will remain
strong, capital levels
will remain relatively stable, and similar to peers, earnings
could face
headwinds in 2014. Fitch believes that earnings will come under
pressure over
the near term as the mortgage refinancing boom wanes. Given a
liability
sensitive balance sheet, earnings will also be exposed to higher
interest rates,
which will presumably occur over the near to intermediate term.
A full list of
rating actions follows at the end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
DCOM's conservative risk appetite and demonstrated ability to
execute on its
multifamily lending strategy through various cycles is its
primary ratings
strength. DCOM's asset quality remains strong with NPAs and NCOs
well below peer
averages. Fitch believes that the low level of credit costs at
the institution
is attributed to solid underwriting, which includes low
loan-to-values at
origination, good cash flow coverage, and the usage of elevated
stressed
interest rates at underwriting. Additionally, Fitch attributes
solid performance
to DCOM's focus on multifamily rent-regulated apartments in NY
which tend to
have more stable cash flows and valuations.
Earnings were solid during 2013 with a return on average assets
of 1.10%. Fitch
expects earnings performance to decline somewhat in the near
term due to lower
prepayment fee revenue and the absence of mortgage banking
income, though lower
earnings performance is not expected to impact DCOM's ratings.
The company
exited its mortgage banking operations due primarily to
increasing regulatory
burden. Since mortgage revenues only comprised less than 1% of
revenues in 2013,
the exit is not expected to material impact earnings in 2014.
However, DCOM's
spread income is exposed to a higher interest rate environment
given a liability
sensitive balance sheet. Fitch's rating action incorporated a
view that earnings
will likely be challenging over the near to intermediate term as
a result.
Similar to its peer banks, DCOM's liquidity profile remains a
constraint on the
overall rating for the institution. DCOM's business strategy
tends to be more
transaction-oriented, and as a result, its funding profile does
not benefit from
a sizeable relationship-driven deposit base. As a result, DCOM
operates with
higher loan to deposit ratio. At 140% at YE2013, DCOM's LTD was
the highest of
its four bank peer group. Further, its cost of funds of 1.26% in
2013 was also
higher than peers.
Fitch reviewed DCOM as part of its Niche Bank Peer Review, which
also includes
Astoria Financial Corporation, Emigrant Bancorp, Inc., and New
York Community
Bancorp, Inc. Niche banks are defined by their narrow business
models, limited
deposit franchises and geographic concentrations. Fitch views
these limitations
as ratings constraints across the peer group. The group is
comprised of banks
with total assets ranging from $4 billion to $47 billion that
lend primarily in
the New York City metropolitan, residential real estate market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VRs and SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes DCOM's ratings are solidly situated at current
levels. Fitch sees
limited upside in the company's ratings over the near term due
to aforementioned
concentrations in the loan portfolio, undiversified earnings
profile, and
relatively weaker liquidity profile.
Negative ratings pressure could occur if there were a
significant change to rent
regulations in New York City. DCOM has historically benefitted
from rent
regulations on multifamily apartments in New York City, which
tend to have more
stable cash flows and valuations.
DCOM's ratings could also under pressure given a material
increase in problem
loans, or a significant loss of business from any of DCOM's main
commercial real
estate brokers. DCOM is reliant on commercial real estate
brokers for its loan
generation.
Additionally, although not anticipated, any significant changes
in the mix of
business, either by product type or geography, would be
carefully considered by
Fitch to determine any potential ratings impact.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
DCOM's trust preferred issuances are notched below DCOM's VR.
The notch
differential reflects loss severity and an assessment of
increment
non-performance risk
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
DCOM's preferred issuances are sensitive to changes in DCOM's
VR. The rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
DCOM's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank
subsidiary, Dime Savings
Bank of Williamsburgh, reflecting its role as the bank holding
company, which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should DCOM begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing
the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to
meet near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of Dime Savings Bank of
Williamsburgh.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
DCOM's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
DCOM's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb';
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--Long-term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Short-Term Deposits at 'F2';
--Viability rating at 'bbb'.
--Support at '5';
--Support Floor at 'NF'.
Dime Community Capital Trust I
--Trust Preferred at 'BB-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks' (Nov. 21, 2013);
--'U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding' (Aug. 8, 2013);
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)' (June 18,
2013);
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?' (June
11, 2013);
--'Fitch Fundamentals Index' (Jan. 15, 2014);
--'Risk Radar Global - 1Q13' (April 1, 2014);
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to
Tick Up, but
Challenges Remain)' (Jan. 27, 2014);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria' (Jan.
31, 2014);
--'Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity - Third-Quarter 2013'
(Dec. 5, 2013);
--'Corporate Bond Comparator 1Q14: US vs EMEA' (March 26, 2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.