NEW YORK, March 29 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-
and Short-Term
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) for Dime Community Bancshares,
Inc. (DCOM) and its
principal banking subsidiary, Dime Community Bank at 'BBB/F2'.
The Rating
Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
Fitch reviewed DCOM as part of its U.S. Niche Real Estate Bank
Peer Review,
which also includes Astoria Financial Corporation, Inc., and New
York Community
Bancorp, Inc.
While the business models of the U.S. Niche Real Estate Banks
vary, these banks
are generally characterized by their limited deposit franchises
as well as
geographic and loan concentrations when compared to larger U.S.
banks. Fitch
views these limitations as ratings constraints across the peer
group. The group
is composed of banks with total assets ranging from
approximately $5 billion to
approximately $50 billion that lend primarily in the New York
City metropolitan
residential real estate market.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRs and VRs
Today's rating action reflects DCOM's stable asset quality,
solid capital levels
and concentrated business model. DCOM's primary ratings strength
has been the
demonstrated ability to execute on its niche broker-channelled
multifamily
lending while maintaining pristine asset quality.
The asset quality track-record is reflective of DCOM's lending
niche in smaller,
10-75 unit, rent-stabilized multifamily properties. Fitch views
lending against
rent stabilized rental properties within New York City favorably
from an asset
quality standpoint. Limited supply and very high demand drives
stability in the
vacancies and, therefore, cash flows derived from these
properties.
In June 2016, DCOM announced its long-standing CEO and
shareholder Vincent
Palagiano's plans to retire. He is succeeded by another DCOM
veteran and former
Chief Operating Officer of the company, Kenneth Mahon, who took
office on Jan.
1, 2017. Fitch believes that Mahon's experience and long tenure
at DCOM makes
him a suitable candidate for the role and allows for a smooth
transition in
leadership which is incorporated in today's rating action.
DCOM recently telegraphed a new strategy that is focused on
gradually
diversifying the business towards becoming a full-service
commercial bank.
Stuart Lubow, another seasoned banker and former CEO of
Community National Bank
was hired in early January 2017 to head up the Business Banking
unit. He takes
responsibility for developing and leading the bank's
direct-relationship
commercial business activities including C&I loans,
direct-sourced CRE loans,
SBA loans and the deposits and fees derived from the associated
relationships.
The diversification benefits and potential funding improvements
that may be
derived from the new strategy are positive to the ratings.
However, Fitch views
the entry into other commercial lending lines as indicative of
an increased risk
tolerance, a rating negative. Accordingly, the rating action
incorporates our
current expectation that the growth of loans from the Business
Banking unit will
be gradual. Additionally, it is our expectation that loans will
be
conservatively underwritten so as to preserve DCOM's strong
asset quality and
credit performance track record through the credit-cycle.
DCOM's capital position remains good relative to its overall
risk profile. As of
4Q16, DCOM had a CET 1 ratio of 11.44%, a 23bp decline from a
year prior. This
modest decline in capital was driven by growth in loans of 20%,
which is well in
excess of internal capital generation.
Fitch notes that some of this loan growth relates to the
deployment of capital
derived from the gain on sale of some of the bank's buildings in
1Q16.
Nevertheless, Fitch expects loan growth to keep pace with
internal capital
generation in 2017. Continued reduction in capital ratios could
trigger negative
rating action.
DCOM reported strong deposit growth of 38% for the year ending
Dec. 31, 2016
while the weighted average rate increased by 5bps over the year.
While deposit
growth lowered the loan-to-deposit ratio by 19.3%, DCOM's
relatively high cost
of deposits and reliance on wholesale funding remains a rating
constraint.
Finally, DCOM reported good earnings for FY16 with a ROAA of
1.31%. Looking
forward, Fitch believes that a liability-sensitive balance
sheet, a growing cost
base and a relatively low reserve coverage ratio could
contribute to weaker
earnings, although this may be offset by higher yields from the
new commercial
lending lines.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The SR of '5' and SRF of 'NF' reflect Fitch's view that Dime
Community
Bancshares and Dime Community Bank are not considered
systemically important and
therefore, the probability of support is unlikely.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
DCOM's trust preferred issuances are rated four notches below
DCOM's Viability
Rating (VR) of 'bbb' in accordance with Fitch's assessment of
the instruments'
non-performance and loss severity risk profiles.
HOLDING COMPANY
DCOM's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank
subsidiary, Dime
Community Bank, reflecting its role as the bank holding company,
which is
mandated in the U.S. to act as a source of strength for its bank
subsidiaries.
Ratings are also equalized reflecting the very close correlation
between holding
company and subsidiary default probabilities. Lastly,
equalization is also
supported by sound liquidity management at the holding company.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs and VRs
Fitch sees limited upside in the company's ratings over the near
term due to
concentrations in the loan portfolio, undiversified earnings and
relatively weak
liquidity profile. The ratings are further constrained by the
elevated risk
associated with venturing into new commercial lending lines.
Should the growth in DCOM's total loans exceed internal capital
generation such
that capital ratios are diluted by more than 80bps over a
one-year period,
negative rating pressure could ensue.
Furthermore, the rating incorporates our expectation that growth
from the
Business Banking unit will be gradual and remain in the
footprint where DCOM has
hired the relevant expertise. Should this portfolio grow to over
100% of risk
based capital over the next 12-18 months, negative rating action
could develop.
Finally, material loosening of rent-regulations in the New York
area could be a
negative rating driver for the institution, since rent
regulations help maintain
stable cash flows and valuations for multifamily properties in
New York. Fitch
believes DCOM's performance has historically benefitted from
rent regulations on
multifamily units in New York City.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
DCOM's SR and SRF are sensitive to Fitch's assumption as to
capacity to procure
extraordinary support in case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of the trust preferred securities are sensitive to
any change in
DCOM's VR.
HOLDING COMPANY
Should DCOM begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing
the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to
meet near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of Dime Community Bank.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings
:
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at 'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Dime Community Bank
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB';
--Short-Term IDR at'F2';
--Viability Rating at 'bbb';
--Long-term Deposits at 'BBB+';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F2';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Dime Community Capital Trust I
--Trust Preferred at 'BB-'.
