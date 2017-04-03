(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) assigned to The Walt Disney Company (Disney) and its
subsidiaries at 'A'.
The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of ratings
follows at the end of
this release. Approximately $21.5 billion of pro forma debt
outstanding as of
Dec. 31, 2016 is affected by this action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Significant Financial Flexibility: Disney's operating profile
positions the
company to generate free cash flow (FCF) in excess of $3.5
billion annually
during the ratings horizon, which, coupled with strong liquidity
and solid
credit metrics provides the company with considerable financial
flexibility at
the current ratings. Disney's investment cycle within its Parks
and Resorts
segment is expected to increase capital spending to
approximately $5.3 billion
during fiscal 2017 due to the construction of Star Wars Land and
Pandora Avatar
Land, which will temporarily hamper FCF generation.
Consistent Financial Policy: Given the strength of Disney's
underlying
businesses, strong liquidity position, and Fitch's FCF
expectations, Disney has
the financial flexibility to accommodate a higher level of share
repurchases,
which are expected to range between $7 billion and $8 billion
during fiscal
2017, in a manner consistent with its current ratings. Ratings
incorporate
Fitch's expectations that the company's share repurchases and
M&A activity will
likely exceed FCF generation given strong liquidity and the
current credit
profile.
Leading Market Positions and Leveragability: Disney has a very
consistent
investment strategy centered on creating or acquiring
intellectual property and
content that is leverageable across Disney's various platforms.
Disney is
uniquely positioned, relative to its peers, to capitalize and
monetize its
internally or externally developed franchises and brands, which
in turn
strengthens its operating and credit profile and provides Disney
with a
sustainable competitive advantage.
Strength of Cable Networks: Disney's strong portfolio of cable
networks, ESPN in
particular, underpin the company's ratings. Fitch believes that
the top-tier
channels will continue to be a must-carry for the distributors
and are likely to
retain pricing power. Disney's operating profile benefits from
the stability,
recurring dual-stream revenue profile, high operating margin and
FCF generation
characteristics attributable to its cable network business. We
expect this
segment will continue to generate a significant amount of
Disney's cash flow.
Credible Strategy to Address Threats: Disney's strong asset
portfolio positions
the company to address the secular threats and opportunities
presented by
alternative distribution platforms such as OTT services and
digital
multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs), and
continued audience
fragmentation across the media and entertainment landscape.
Though the
broadcasting and media industry continue to feel the pressure of
subscriber
losses, Fitch believes Disney has the appropriate levers in
place and investment
strategy to address changing consumer habits.
Overall the ratings reflect the company's leading market
positions within its
core businesses. Further, Disney has a very consistent
investment strategy that
is centered on creating or acquiring intellectual property and
content that is
leverageable across its various platforms (cable and broadcast
network, studio,
parks and resorts, and consumer products).
Disney's operating profile positions it to generate meaningful
levels of FCF
(defined as cash flow from operations less capital expenditures
and dividends),
providing the company with considerable financial flexibility at
the current
ratings. Disney's investment cycle within its Parks and Resort
segment is
expected to increase capital spending to approximately $5.3
billion during
fiscal 2017, which will temporarily hamper FCF generation during
fiscal 2017.
Fitch anticipates that Disney will generate in excess of $3.5
billion of annual
FCF during the ratings horizon.
Disney's strong portfolio of cable networks underlies the
company's ratings, and
its operating profile continues to benefit from the stable,
recurring
dual-stream revenue profile and high operating margin
characteristics
attributable to its cable network business. Fitch believes there
is sufficient
flexibility within the current ratings to accommodate slower
affiliate fee
revenue and operating income growth within this business.
Disney's cable networks generate the largest portion of total
revenue and
EBITDA, resulting in incremental stability in the total revenue
and FCF profile.
Secular issues such as the stagnant multi-channel video
subscriber base and its
effect on affiliate fee revenue, rising programming costs -
particularly sports
programming, the impact of foreign exchange, and Disney's
ability to pass the
higher costs on to MVPDs will remain a significant risk to its
operating
profile. However, Fitch believes that Disney is in a strong
position to retain
pricing power going forward, as its collection of top-tier cable
networks
continue to command audience and ratings and be a must-carry for
the MVPDs. In
addition, Disney has, in large part, successfully matched the
tenor of its
long-term sports programming rights with the terms of its
various affiliation
agreements with the MVPDs.
Ratings incorporate the cyclicality of the company's businesses,
particularly
Parks & Resorts (31% of Disney's revenue through the latest 12
months (LTM) Dec.
31, 2016), Consumer Products & Interactive Media, and the
advertising portion of
broadcast and cable networks (15% of total revenues). Should
macroeconomic
volatility return, we expect these cyclical businesses to be
under renewed
pressure but that the company's credit and financial profile
will likely remain
within expectations for the current ratings.
Disney is well positioned to address the secular threats and
opportunities
presented by emerging alternative distribution platforms and
continued audience
fragmentation across the media and entertainment landscape. The
evolving media
landscape, including the growing prominence of streaming
services and digital
content, will not have a material negative impact on Disney's
credit profile or
FCF over the intermediate term. Further, in Fitch's view, the
proliferation of
new over-the-top entrants and methods of consumption will
continue to drive more
demand for Disney's content. As to uncertainty around the
continued ability of
cable networks to pass increased programming costs on to
distributors, Fitch
believes it poses moderate risk to cable network providers over
the longer term.
Mitigants for Disney include Fitch's belief that the top-tier
channels will
retain leverage with distributors going forward.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally
produced, conservative
rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of
rated issuers
individually or in aggregate.
Key Fitch forecast assumptions include:
--Revenue growth within the company's cable networks business
(Disney's Media
Networks segment) reflects the stability of the business and
modest
affiliation-fee increases partially offset by subscriber losses.
Long-term
contracts and built-in price escalators support affiliation- fee
growth. The
base case assumes cable revenue growth in the mid-single digits
for the balance
of the forecast.
--Disney's broadcasting business benefits from a stable economic
and advertising
environment while incorporating a typical political advertising
revenue cycle.
Additionally, this segment will benefit from growing
retransmission consent
fees. Revenue growth ranges between 2% during non-political
years and 3%-4%
during political years.
--Domestic revenues grow faster than International revenues
within the company's
Parks and Resort segment in fiscal 2018 and 2019 when Avatar
Land and Star Wars
Land open. The base case assumes domestic revenues grow
approximately 6% during
the forecast period while international revenues grow 5% after a
significant
bump in 2016-2017 following the opening of Shanghai Disney Land.
--Fitch expects a single-digit decline within Disney's Studio
Entertainment
segment in 2017 due to fewer releases and difficult prior year
comps with
respect to home entertainment (i.e. Star Wars).
--Television and SVOD revenues grow at a mid-single-digit pace
while home
entertainment revenues remain flat-to-down single digits. Growth
is expected to
resume in 2018 based on a strong film slate and anticipated home
releases
tracking the success of the film slate.
--Consumer products and Interactive Media segment revenue growth
assumptions
remain in the mid-single-digit range in 2017-2019; 2016 benefits
from licensing
of Star Wars.
--From a margin perspective, the base case assumes margin
contraction within the
company's Media Networks segment as subscriber losses and
increased sports
programming costs offset affiliate growth. Fitch believes there
is potential for
margin expansion if OTT and digital MVPDs are successful and
will more than
offset subscriber losses. Disney's investments within its Parks
and Resort
segment lead to higher margins within its domestic business in
2019-2020. Studio
Entertainment margins beyond 2017 remain relatively consistent
with 2016,
generating double-digit margins. A weaker film slate and fewer
releases in 2017
are expected to pressure margins.
--Scheduled debt maturities are refinanced upon maturity.
LEVERAGE AND FINANCIAL POLICY
Fitch does not anticipate any meaningful changes to Disney's
financial policy
over the ratings horizon. We believe Disney maintains an
appropriate balance
between returning capital to shareholders, in the form of
dividends and share
repurchases, and investing in the strategic needs of its
business. In terms of
capital allocation priority, Fitch believes investing in
internal opportunities
focused on organic growth, such as the company's investment in
its various parks
and resorts worldwide and long-term sports rights deals, takes
precedence over
merger and acquisitions and shareholder returns.
Disney's capital structure and credit protection metrics remain
consistent and
within Fitch's expectations for the current rating. Consolidated
pro forma
leverage of 1.2x as of the LTM ended Dec. 31, 2016 is in line
with fiscal
year-end 2016 and 2015 metrics. Going forward, leverage should
range between
1x-1.2x during the ratings horizon after consideration for a
modest increase in
debt levels related to the higher level of share repurchases.
SHAREHOLDER RETURNS
Fitch expects that Disney will manage the level of share
repurchase activity in
a manner consistent with its current ratings and acknowledges
that the company's
share repurchases and M&A activity will likely exceed FCF
generation. Share
repurchases are anticipated to range between $7 billion and $8
billion during
fiscal 2017. Disney repurchased approximately 15 million shares
of its common
stock for approximately $1.5 billion during its first quarter of
fiscal 2017. As
of Dec. 31, 2016, the company had remaining authorization to
repurchase
approximately 267 million additional shares.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Upward momentum to the ratings is unlikely over the
intermediate term.
However, a compelling rationale for, and an explicit public
commitment to, more
conservative leverage thresholds could result in upgrade
consideration.
Negative: Negative rating actions are more likely to coincide
with discretionary
actions of Disney's management rather than by operating
performance, reflecting
the company's significant financial flexibility. Decisions that
increase
leverage beyond 1.75x in the absence of a credible plan to
reduce leverage will
likely lead to a negative rating action.
LIQUIDITY
Disney's liquidity position and financial flexibility remain
strong and are
supported by significant FCF generation as well as $7 billion of
aggregate
available borrowing capacity (as of Dec. 31, 2016 pro forma for
new 364-day
credit facility) under three credit facilities. Commitments
under these credit
facilities support the company's $7 billion CP program and
expire during March
2018 ($2.5 billion), March 2019 ($2.25 billion) and March 2021
($2.25 billion).
In addition, the company had approximately $3.7 billion of cash
on hand as of
Dec. 31, 2016. Scheduled maturities are well-laddered and
manageable considering
FCF generation expectations and access to capital markets.
Disney has approximately $1.1 billion of debt that is scheduled
to mature during
the remainder of fiscal 2017 ($1 billion matured in Feb. 2017)
followed by $1.8
billion and $2.8 billion during fiscal 2018 and 2019,
respectively. Fitch does
not expect debt reduction going forward.
Total debt as of Dec. 31, 2016 pro forma for subsequent debt
issuances and
maturities was approximately $21.5 billion and consisted of:
--$2.3 billion of commercial paper (CP);
--$18 billion of notes and debentures, with maturities ranging
from May 2017 -
2093;
--$1.1 billion of debt related to international theme parks,
which is
non-recourse back to Disney but which Fitch consolidates under
the assumption
that the company would back the loan payments;
--Approximately $329 million of foreign currency-denominated
debt (as of Dec.
31, 2016), including the debt related to the acquisition of UTV.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch affirms Disney's ratings as follows:
The Walt Disney Company
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A';
--Senior unsecured revolvers at 'A';
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial paper at 'F1'.
ABC Inc.
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A'.
Disney Enterprises, Inc.
--IDR at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'A'.
Fitch links the IDRs of the issuing entities (predominantly
based on the lack of
any material restrictions on movements of cash between the
entities) and treats
the unsecured debt of the entire company as pari passu. Fitch
recognizes the
absence of upstream guarantees from the operating assets and
that debt at Disney
Enterprises is structurally senior to the holding company debt.
However, Fitch
does not distinguish the issue ratings at the two entities due
to the strong 'A'
category-investment-grade IDR, Fitch's expectations of stable
financial policies
and the anticipation that future debt will be issued by Walt
Disney Company.
Fitch would consider distinguishing between the ratings if it
perceived
heightened risk of the company's IDR falling to non-investment
grade (where
Disney Enterprises' enhanced recovery prospects would be more
relevant).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Rachael Shanker, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0649
Committee Chairperson
John Culver, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3216
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel:
+ 1 646 582
4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: March 31, 2017
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021590
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com">WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM..
PUBLISHED
RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS
SITE AT ALL TIMES.
FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST,
AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
ARE ALSO
AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE.
DIRECTORS AND
SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE AT <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/regulatory">HTTPS://WWW.
FITCHRATINGS.COM
/SITE/REGULATORY. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE
RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS
FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY
CAN BE FOUND ON
THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001