Dec 18 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka PLC's (DIST) National
Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Healthy Operating Profile: DIST's strengths are reflected in a high EBITDA
margin of over 30%, reflecting relatively inelastic demand for spirits and the
group's ability to pass on tax increases.
Strong Market Share: DIST is the market leader in the manufacture of alcoholic
beverages accounting for about 82% of arrack and 60% of local alcohol production
in 2012. DIST has a portfolio with strong brands, diversification across price
points, and good access to retail points across the country.
Regulatory Advantages and Disadvantages: The sector is highly regulated with
restrictions on advertising and promotion, and issuance of retail licenses.
While these regulatory measures set high barriers to entry that benefit existing
players like DIST, they are counterbalanced by the high and frequent increases
in top-line taxes. Although the tax increases only have a limited short term
impact on consumption, nonetheless the increase in average selling prices has
encouraged a large illicit spirits market.
Potential M&A Activity: The company has historically actively pursued
acquisition. While it has not indicated it is pursuing specific acquisitions,
the group recently restructured to consolidate its non-beverage assets under
investment holding company Mesltacorp Limited, which will likely allow
management to better focus on the group's other segments. Potential risks could
stem from debt-funded acquisitions that could weaken the group's balance sheet
in the near term with benefits accruing potentially only over the longer term.
From an operational perspective, entry into business segments with higher risk
will change the company's business risk profile and increase cash flow
volatility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
- Consolidated financial leverage increasing to over 1.5x on a sustained basis
(end-September 2013: 0.62x annualised),
- Consolidated fund flow from operations coverage of interest and fixed charges
such as operating lease rentals weakening to below 4.0x (end-September 2012:
6.83x), on a sustained basis.
- A structural change in the domestic alcoholic beverage industry that
considerably weakens DIST's competitive position
Positive: There is no scope for an upgrade since the company is at the highest
rating on the Sri Lankan National Rating Scale.