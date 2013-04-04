(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed DNB Bank's (DNB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+', and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has also affirmed DNB Boligkreditt's, the bank's covered bond subsidiary, Long-term IDR at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. RATING ACTION RATIONALE DNB's ratings reflect its strong domestic franchise in a solid Norwegian economy, resilient profitability and acceptable capital ratios. They also factor in its exposure to commercial real estate and shipping, wholesale funding reliance, as well as significant house price increases in Norway. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that DNB will maintain its resilient profitability while not increasing its risk profile, and keep a large, high quality liquidity portfolio to mitigate exposure to wholesale funding markets. Downward pressure on the bank's ratings is most likely to be a result of worse than expected asset quality deterioration in its commercial real estate or shipping portfolios. As a result of DNB's relatively significant exposures to cyclical industries, combined with its structural reliance on wholesale funding and already high ratings, upside potential for its ratings is limited. Fitch expects DNB's performance in 2013 to remain robust, driven by deposit and loan volume increases, combined with widening lending margins. Given the benign environment in Norway, and strong outlook, Fitch does not expect loan impairment charges to materially increase in the short-term. DNB's asset quality is generally solid, in particular in its domestic retail lending. A strong Norwegian economy with low unemployment combined with low interest rates is likely to keep non-performing loans low in the retail portfolio in 2013. This is supported by the solid debt serviceability of Norwegian households and a strong social safety net. Commercial real estate and shipping continues to represent the most significant downside risk for the bank, although Fitch expects these to be manageable for the bank. House prices continue to increase in Norway, and household debt levels are high in a European context. Fitch does not expect a significant correction in its base case. However, if there was a significant drop in property prices, the agency believes reduced consumer confidence and consumption affecting corporate asset quality would be the most likely consequence. DNB is reliant on wholesale funding, like most Nordic banks. It has maintained good access to domestic and international funding markets, and continues to lengthen its funding profile. Nevertheless, this funding structure requires open and efficient wholesale markets to sustain growth at manageable costs, and Fitch expects DNB to maintain a significant liquidity buffer to mitigate this risk. DNB's capitalisation is good by international standards although it lags some of the best-capitalised Nordic banks. The difference is largely because DNB generally uses higher risk weights than, in particular, its Swedish peers. Its leverage ratio is solid in a European context. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR DNB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that there is an extremely high probability that support would be forthcoming from the Norwegian authorities if required. This is driven by DNB's importance within the Norwegian financial sector, with around one-third of deposits at end-2012, and the 34%-ownership by the Norwegian state. The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any potential change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the Norwegian authorities to provide timely support to the bank. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for banks more generally. In this context, Fitch is paying close attention to on-going policy discussions around bank support and 'bail in', especially in Europe. SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES DNB Boligkreditt is a wholly owned covered bonds issuing subsidiary of DNB. Its IDRs are aligned with DNB's because of its close integration within the group and are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in DNB's IDRs. The rating actions are as follows: DNB Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A' DNB Boligkreditt Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' Contact: Primary Analyst Jens Hallen Director +44 20 3530 1326 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Olivia Perney Guillot Senior Director +33 144 299 174 Committee Chairperson Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were unsolicited and have been provided by Fitch as a service to investors. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria,' dated 15 August 2012, and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance,' dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here 