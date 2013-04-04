(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/PARIS, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed DNB
Bank's (DNB)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', Viability Rating
(VR) at 'a+',
and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Stable. The
agency has also affirmed DNB Boligkreditt's, the bank's covered
bond subsidiary,
Long-term IDR at 'A+' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. A full list of
rating actions
is at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
DNB's ratings reflect its strong domestic franchise in a solid
Norwegian
economy, resilient profitability and acceptable capital ratios.
They also factor
in its exposure to commercial real estate and shipping,
wholesale funding
reliance, as well as significant house price increases in
Norway.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that DNB will maintain
its resilient
profitability while not increasing its risk profile, and keep a
large, high
quality liquidity portfolio to mitigate exposure to wholesale
funding markets.
Downward pressure on the bank's ratings is most likely to be a
result of worse
than expected asset quality deterioration in its commercial real
estate or
shipping portfolios. As a result of DNB's relatively significant
exposures to
cyclical industries, combined with its structural reliance on
wholesale funding
and already high ratings, upside potential for its ratings is
limited.
Fitch expects DNB's performance in 2013 to remain robust, driven
by deposit and
loan volume increases, combined with widening lending margins.
Given the benign
environment in Norway, and strong outlook, Fitch does not expect
loan impairment
charges to materially increase in the short-term.
DNB's asset quality is generally solid, in particular in its
domestic retail
lending. A strong Norwegian economy with low unemployment
combined with low
interest rates is likely to keep non-performing loans low in the
retail
portfolio in 2013. This is supported by the solid debt
serviceability of
Norwegian households and a strong social safety net. Commercial
real estate and
shipping continues to represent the most significant downside
risk for the bank,
although Fitch expects these to be manageable for the bank.
House prices continue to increase in Norway, and household debt
levels are high
in a European context. Fitch does not expect a significant
correction in its
base case. However, if there was a significant drop in property
prices, the
agency believes reduced consumer confidence and consumption
affecting corporate
asset quality would be the most likely consequence.
DNB is reliant on wholesale funding, like most Nordic banks. It
has maintained
good access to domestic and international funding markets, and
continues to
lengthen its funding profile. Nevertheless, this funding
structure requires open
and efficient wholesale markets to sustain growth at manageable
costs, and Fitch
expects DNB to maintain a significant liquidity buffer to
mitigate this risk.
DNB's capitalisation is good by international standards although
it lags some of
the best-capitalised Nordic banks. The difference is largely
because DNB
generally uses higher risk weights than, in particular, its
Swedish peers. Its
leverage ratio is solid in a European context.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT
RATING FLOOR
DNB's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's
expectation that
there is an extremely high probability that support would be
forthcoming from
the Norwegian authorities if required. This is driven by DNB's
importance within
the Norwegian financial sector, with around one-third of
deposits at end-2012,
and the 34%-ownership by the Norwegian state.
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to any
potential
change in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of
the Norwegian
authorities to provide timely support to the bank. They are also
sensitive to a
change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of
sovereign support for
banks more generally. In this context, Fitch is paying close
attention to
on-going policy discussions around bank support and 'bail in',
especially in
Europe.
SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
DNB Boligkreditt is a wholly owned covered bonds issuing
subsidiary of DNB. Its
IDRs are aligned with DNB's because of its close integration
within the group
and are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change
in DNB's IDRs.
The rating actions are as follows:
DNB
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
DNB Boligkreditt
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
