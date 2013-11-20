(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed DNB Bank's (DNB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR AND SENIOR DEBT

The affirmation of the IDRs and VR reflects Fitch's view that DNB's leading Norwegian franchise will enable it to maintain a solid profitability, and thereby provide a buffer against loan impairment charges (LICs), while still increasing capital via retained earnings. The ratings are also based on DNB operating almost exclusively in the solid Norwegian economy, and healthy capital ratios. They also factor in its manageable exposure to shipping, and wholesale funding reliance like its Nordic peers.

Fitch expects DNB to maintain its robust profitability, supported in a Nordic context, by a solid net interest margin and cost efficiency. DNB's LICs have been low in the past three years, and Fitch does not expect LICs to materially increase in 2014.

DNB's asset quality is good, supported by a benign operating environment, low unemployment, and a strong welfare state standing behind its retail customers. Fitch expects DNB's loan portfolio will remain robust; impaired loans as a proportion of gross loans are not as strong as its similarly rated Nordic peers. Shipping is likely to remain overrepresented in impaired loans, although the overall book is manageable for the bank, and is reducing as a proportion of equity.

House price increases have been significant in Norway, although they have shown signs of stabilising in 2H13. While Fitch expects house prices to flatten out in its base case, a severe correction could affect households' consumption, and in turn Norwegian corporates.

Fitch expects debt market access to remain good for DNB in 2014, with issuance volumes in line with 2013. DNB, like its Nordic peers, relies on wholesale funding, particularly covered bonds, driven by a system shortage of deposits. Fitch expects DNB to maintain a large liquidity buffer and minimise maturity gaps to mitigate the risks associated with such a funding structure.

DNB's risk-weighted capital ratios are healthy by international standards and its leverage is relatively low in a Nordic context. As a result of generally higher risk-weights on mortgages as well as corporate exposures, it lags some of the best-capitalised Nordic banks on a Basel II (excluding transitional floors) basis, although its capitalisation is more comparable on an adjusted basis. Its equity is somewhat more exposed to unreserved impaired loans, although the proportion still remains relatively low.

RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR, IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view that a positive or negative rating action is unlikely in the near term. While unexpected, the most likely reason for a downgrade would be if a sudden, sharp decrease in property prices materially affected consumption, in turn worsening DNB's corporate exposures. This would most likely affect its pricing of wholesale funding, including that of covered bonds.

An upgrade is also unlikely given the already high ratings, still material exposure to shipping as well as a relatively limited geographical diversification. While being exposed to Norwegian counterparties has been positive since the start of the global financial crisis, DNB's credit risk is structurally linked to the performance of the Norwegian economy.

KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The bank's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor reflect Fitch's expectation that there is an extremely high probability that support would be forthcoming from the Norwegian authorities if required. This is driven by DNB's importance within the Norwegian financial sector.

RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are potentially sensitive to any change in Fitch's assumptions about the ability (as reflected in its ratings) or willingness of the Norwegian state (AAA/Stable) to provide timely support to the bank, if required. They are also sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the availability of sovereign support for banks more generally. In Fitch's view, there is a clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial institutions in Europe. On 11 September 2013, Fitch outlined its approach to incorporating support in its bank ratings in light of evolving support dynamics for banks worldwide (see "Fitch Outlines Approach for Addressing Support in Bank Ratings" and "Bank Support: Likely Rating Paths", at www.fitchratings.com).

The Support Rating would be downgraded and the Support Rating Floor revised down if Fitch concluded that potential sovereign support had weakened relative to its previous assessment.

SUSBIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES

DNB Boligkreditt is a wholly owned covered bonds issuing subsidiary of DNB. Its IDRs are aligned with DNB's because of its close integration within the group and are sensitive to the same factors that might drive a change in DNB's IDRs. Although DNB Boligkreditt is a specialist funding vehicle with the sole purpose of issuing covered bonds for its parent, Fitch has maintained an IDR as it believes DNB Boligkreditt may issue unsecured obligations in the market in the foreseeable future.

The rating actions are as follows:

DNB

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a+'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'

Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'

DNB Boligkreditt

Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'

Support Rating: affirmed at '1'