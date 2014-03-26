(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fund Presentation
Launched in July 2007, DNCA Invest Evolutif is a flexible
balanced fund invested
in equities and bonds (including convertible) of large European
companies with
an active management of allocation. It had EUR320m of assets at
end-February
2014.
Investment Process
Chief investment strength is the team's deep knowledge of the
companies it
invests in - which explains the bias towards French entities -
and the
opportunistic approach to asset selection and allocation, based
on assets'
risk/return prospects.
The investment process was established in 2000 by Xavier Delaye,
lead portfolio
manager (PM) and co-founder of DNCA. PMs trade tactically around
a core
value/dividend-oriented portfolio and the allocation is managed
actively within
the authorised limits (30% to 100% of equity exposure).
Formalisation of the investment process is limited, but this is
mitigated by
strong communication between investment professionals, the small
size of the
team and the strong accountability of PMs.
Resources
The fund is managed by a team of two, following the departure of
a PM in 2013.
It is led by Mr Delaye, with 27 years of experience in fund
management. The
second PM has six years of investment experience. Mr Delaye is a
shareholder of
the firm and, like other PMs, is invested in DNCA funds. The two
PMs have been
working together since 2008.
Track Record
DNCA Invest Evolutif has a Lipper Leader score for consistent
return of '5' over
three and five years to February 2014, respectively. It returned
18.2% in 2013,
outperforming its Lipper category by 9.9% and over five years to
end-February
2014 by 26.6%. This consistent track record supports the
"Strong" Fund Quality
Rating.
Fund Manager
Founded in 2000, DNCA Finance is owned by its management and a
private equity
fund, following a leveraged management buyout transaction in
2011. At
end-January 2014, DNCA Finance had EUR10bn of assets under
management, mainly in
European equity and balanced funds. This was double from
EUR5.2bn at end-2012,
due to strong net new money gained over 2013, evenly split
between French and
foreign investors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the
investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material
adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a
downgrade of the
rating. In the case of DNCA Invest Evolutif, the lead PM
occupies a key role and
his departure may result in a rating review.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in
qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a
Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent,
forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and
consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The
ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance
drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational
infrastructure.
