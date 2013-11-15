(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Nov 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed DONG Energy A/S's
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB+' and
subordinated capital securities' rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook on the Long-term
IDR is Negative.
The Negative Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that DONG Energy's leverage
ratios may be stretched for a 'BBB+' rating in 2014-2015 due to the challenging
operating environment and a high capex plan. However, we expect to revise the
Outlook to Stable once the recently announced DKK11bn (EUR1.5bn) equity issue
process closes in the next few months. In addition to the equity increase, DONG
Energy has made progress in the implementation of other aspects of its 2013-14
Financial Action Plan (FAP), such as non-core asset disposals and cost
reductions. This has allowed the company to improve its credit metrics from the
weak levels reported in 2012.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Negative Outlook
We believe that leverage ratios may be stretched for a 'BBB+' rating in
2014-2015 due to the challenging operating environment and a high capex plan
focused on offshore wind and oil and gas exploration and production (E&P). This
is despite the progress made to date in terms of the FAP and also completion and
commissioning of several large wind parks in 2013-14 and the Ormen Lange gas
field redetermination, which should mitigate some of the negative effects.
Likely Outlook Stabilisation
We expect to revise the Outlook to Stable once the recently announced DKK11bn
equity issue process closes in the next few months. To date, DONG Energy has
completed DKK9.3bn (of a planned DKK10bn within the FAP) of asset disposals and
almost realised its cost reduction target of DKK1.2bn. According to our
projections, FFO adjusted net leverage will improve to about 3.5x in 2014 due to
these measures and assuming the DKK11bn equity increase, down from 5.5x in 2012.
The DKK11bn of new equity alone would improve DONG Energy's leverage ratio by
about 0.8x.
Leading Market Positions
The affirmation reflects DONG Energy's leading position in electricity and heat
generation (number five in the Nordic region, number one in Denmark), its
position as the largest off-shore wind power generator in Europe and leading
position in the Danish electricity and gas distribution and supply.
Large E&P and Wind Exposure
Despite its presence across most of the value chain, oil and gas E&P and wind
power dominate DONG Energy's profile with 46% and 32% of 9M13 EBITDA,
respectively. Fitch expects that these two segments will remain key EBITDA
contributors by 2016 due to ambitious growth targets. The associated large
investments are expected to result in negative free cash flow (FCF). Combined
with an increasing exposure to one power generation source, which could be
subject to unfavourable changes in future subsidy schemes, these are concerns
for the ratings. With the current subsidy schemes and preferential dispatch,
DONG Energy's wind power segment benefits from quasi-regulated revenue and has
good cash flow visibility.
Significant Hedging
The E&P segment is cyclical and has high business risk, including exposure to
production disruptions. The high volatility of earnings of the E&P segment
(price risk) is reduced by the natural hedge with oil-linked gas supply
contracts in gas midstream (for DONG Energy's oil production) and financial
hedging, with a high hedge ratio for the next two years on a rolling basis.
However, the exposure to this segment is large compared with other integrated
European utilities.
Regulated and Quasi-Regulated Business
DONG Energy's regulated and quasi-regulated business accounts for about 35% of
EBITDA after hydrocarbon tax, which supports cash flow visibility. The main
components are electricity and gas distribution, part of wind power subject to
fixed remuneration or certificates and heat production and biomass subsidies.
The share of thermal power was marginal at 4% of 9M13 EBITDA due to falling
prices and utilisation. Most of the remaining thermal power's EBITDA is
quasi-regulated heat production and biomass subsidies.
State Ownership
DONG Energy is 81%-owned by the Kingdom of Denmark (AAA/Stable/F1+), but Fitch
rates it on a standalone basis, because we view their links as weak, in
accordance with Fitch's parent and subsidiary rating linkage methodology. The
planned DKK11bn equity increase from the share issue to new shareholders will
decrease the state's stake in DONG to about 60%. The equity injection process is
supported by the state. Although the state will not directly participate in the
DKK11bn equity increase, it agreed to purchase DONG Energy's shares from new
investors at pre-agreed terms if there is no IPO of the company before
publishing of annual accounts for 2017.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action
(revision of Outlook to Stable) include:
- Revision of the Outlook to Stable depends on the finalisation of the DKK11bn
equity increase as other elements of the 2013-14 FAP have largely been
completed. This would allow leverage to be commensurate with the current rating.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage close to or above 4x on a sustained basis.
- Substantial reduction in the extensive hedging of the E&P segment leading to
higher cash flow volatility.
- Deterioration in DONG Energy's operating environment (for instance, revision
of offshore wind support schemes).
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
DONG Energy's liquidity is adequate, with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
of DKK1.5bn at end-September 2013, in addition to DKK14.5bn of highly rated
fixed-income securities, which support financial flexibility. Committed
revolving mid-term credit facilities of DKK16.6bn remained undrawn at
end-September 2013. As a result, total available liquidity amounted to DKK32.6bn
against short-term debt of DKK8bn at end-September 2013. Fitch expects DONG
Energy to report negative FCF (before disposals) of around DKK12bn in 2014.
Two hybrid bonds totalling EUR1.2bn issued in 2013 (with 50% equity credit
allocated by Fitch) have had a mildly positive impact on FFO adjusted net
leverage.