July 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed DP World Limited's (DP World) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured
rating at 'BBB-' and the Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Sukuk unsecured trust certificates issued
by DP World Sukuk Limited have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.
DP World's ratings reflect its strong position as one of the largest global
container terminal port operators, with a geographically diversified portfolio
of assets in key locations and high growth emerging markets. Leverage is now
considered strong in the context of the company's ratings and at levels more
appropriate to allow cash flows to fund sizeable capex over the next two years.
Headroom should also enable DP World to weather challenging macro conditions,
which have recently led to volume declines in DP World's key markets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
- Strong Market Positions, Geographically Diversified
DP World is one of the four largest global container port operators in terms of
throughput. Its global market share remains at around 10% (5.6% on a
consolidated basis) and the company has a dominant market share in the Middle
East owing to its operation of Jebel Ali port in Dubai. While throughput and
EBITDA is concentrated in the UAE, DP World is considered geographically
well-diversified relative to peers with a focus on high-growth emerging markets,
important in an export-driven, albeit cyclical industry. Most recently, exposure
to DP World's Americas and Australia businesses have partially offset the
volume declines witnessed in the UAE region.
- Strategic Locations
Terminals are located close to key markets, which enable DP World to focus on a
high proportion of origin and destination cargoes. These make DP World less
subject to competition, help improved pricing power and tend to generate higher
and more stable margins. Dubai's Jebel Ali port in particular, is geographically
well-located representing one of the largest container ports between the Far
East and the western hemisphere, serving as the key gateway to the Middle East
and the growing markets of India and Africa. Significant investment in London
Gateway, which is due to become operational as of Q413, is expected to benefit
from its close location to London and the South East of England, providing
customers with savings in transportation and handling costs.
- Greater Headroom in Leverage
Funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage in FY13 is now expected by
Fitch to be just below 4.0x, better than the 4.5x previously forecasted by Fitch
and in line with Fitch's positive rating guidelines. However, Fitch has not
taken any positive rating action given recent declines in throughput volumes and
management's indications that it would be prepared to exceed leverage levels
equivalent to around 4.5x on FFO net adjusted basis, Fitch's negative rating
guideline. Fitch views the current headroom in leverage as well as FFO fixed
charge cover, expected to remain in excess of 2.5x, as important in ensuring DP
World is able to weather further deteriorations in the macroeconomic
environment. The improvement in leverage relative to Fitch's forecasts was
largely due to the monetisation and disposal proceeds of non-core assets in
FY12, as well as the USD749m proceeds which are to be generated in FY13.
- Cyclicality and Expected Slowdown
The industry is cyclical with throughput volumes highly correlated to
macroeconomic developments. Due to further downward revisions to GDP growth,
global container volumes are expected to grow at a notably lower rate than
previously expected by Fitch. In FY12 DP World's consolidated volume growth
witnessed a gradual slowing on a like for like basis, and in Q113, volumes
declined by 3.5%. A decrease in volumes in Asia was largely on account of DP
World's continuing strategy to focus on handling a smaller number of higher
margin containers. However, 5% volume declines in Europe and the Middle East
were predominantly due to a more challenging macro environment.
- Intensive Capex, Albeit Flexible
DP World continues to plan capex of USD3.7bn in FY12- FY14 as part of its growth
and expansion strategy of which USD3bn is planned in FY13 and FY14. This
investment will allow it to expand existing terminals including Jebel Ali
(USD850m) and build new developments such as London Gateway (USD1.6bn). However,
while some concessions require certain levels of capex spending, DP World
retains control over timing and consequently has some flexibility to defer
investments, particularly where capex relates to a terminal's superstructure
such as cranes. Maintenance capex is typically around USD100m-USD150m (3% of
total property, plant and equipment) and management has continually stated it
intends to be disciplined in its capex and acquisition plans ensuring capex
spending is determined by increased demand. Continuous development and expansion
is necessary in order for the company to win new concession contracts, maintain
market share and adapt to changing vessel sizes.
- Strong Liquidity
Cash and cash equivalents amounting to USD1.8bn as of end December 2012 and
undrawn committed borrowing facilities of USD1.9bn more than satisfactorily
covered short-term debt of USD703m. This liquidity, combined with strong
operating cashflows forecast in the near-term despite some forecasted declines
in volumes, ensure there is adequate funding of capex over the next two years.
Committed capex as at FY12 was around USD1.2bn (FY11: USD583m). Secured bank
debt as a proportion of total debt remained relatively low at around 18%
(FY11:11%)
- Standalone Credit Profile
The ratings reflect the standalone credit profile of DP World and do not include
support or constraint from its ultimate parent, the Dubai government. According
to Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage methodology, the agency views DP
World's links with the Dubai government as moderate given the absence of any
formal financial guarantees and the fact that DP World's assets remained
ring-fenced during the debt restructuring process of its direct parent company,
Dubai World. In addition, despite change of control clauses in the documentation
of its syndicated loan, Sukuk bond and MTN programme, Fitch understands that DP
World's debt has no cross-acceleration provisions related to its direct parent
and the subsidiaries above DP World.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include:
Stronger than expected performance contributing to
- FFO adjusted net leverage consistently below 4.0x
- FFO fixed charge cover above 3.0x
- Positive free cash flow (FCF) (before disposals)
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- FFO adjusted net leverage consistently above 4.5x
- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x for a sustainable period
- Sustained negative FCF post FY13 and FY14 expansion phase
These may be due to a greater deterioration in volumes than expected by Fitch
including the unsuccessful execution of large developments, major acquisitions
and/or higher than forecasted capex on account of new speculative project
developments.