July 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has affirmed DP World Limited's (DP World) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and the Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Sukuk unsecured trust certificates issued by DP World Sukuk Limited have been affirmed at 'BBB-'.

DP World's ratings reflect its strong position as one of the largest global container terminal port operators, with a geographically diversified portfolio of assets in key locations and high growth emerging markets. Leverage is now considered strong in the context of the company's ratings and at levels more appropriate to allow cash flows to fund sizeable capex over the next two years. Headroom should also enable DP World to weather challenging macro conditions, which have recently led to volume declines in DP World's key markets.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

- Strong Market Positions, Geographically Diversified

DP World is one of the four largest global container port operators in terms of throughput. Its global market share remains at around 10% (5.6% on a consolidated basis) and the company has a dominant market share in the Middle East owing to its operation of Jebel Ali port in Dubai. While throughput and EBITDA is concentrated in the UAE, DP World is considered geographically well-diversified relative to peers with a focus on high-growth emerging markets, important in an export-driven, albeit cyclical industry. Most recently, exposure to DP World's Americas and Australia businesses have partially offset the volume declines witnessed in the UAE region.

- Strategic Locations

Terminals are located close to key markets, which enable DP World to focus on a high proportion of origin and destination cargoes. These make DP World less subject to competition, help improved pricing power and tend to generate higher and more stable margins. Dubai's Jebel Ali port in particular, is geographically well-located representing one of the largest container ports between the Far East and the western hemisphere, serving as the key gateway to the Middle East and the growing markets of India and Africa. Significant investment in London Gateway, which is due to become operational as of Q413, is expected to benefit from its close location to London and the South East of England, providing customers with savings in transportation and handling costs.

- Greater Headroom in Leverage

Funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage in FY13 is now expected by Fitch to be just below 4.0x, better than the 4.5x previously forecasted by Fitch and in line with Fitch's positive rating guidelines. However, Fitch has not taken any positive rating action given recent declines in throughput volumes and management's indications that it would be prepared to exceed leverage levels equivalent to around 4.5x on FFO net adjusted basis, Fitch's negative rating guideline. Fitch views the current headroom in leverage as well as FFO fixed charge cover, expected to remain in excess of 2.5x, as important in ensuring DP World is able to weather further deteriorations in the macroeconomic environment. The improvement in leverage relative to Fitch's forecasts was largely due to the monetisation and disposal proceeds of non-core assets in FY12, as well as the USD749m proceeds which are to be generated in FY13.

- Cyclicality and Expected Slowdown

The industry is cyclical with throughput volumes highly correlated to macroeconomic developments. Due to further downward revisions to GDP growth, global container volumes are expected to grow at a notably lower rate than previously expected by Fitch. In FY12 DP World's consolidated volume growth witnessed a gradual slowing on a like for like basis, and in Q113, volumes declined by 3.5%. A decrease in volumes in Asia was largely on account of DP World's continuing strategy to focus on handling a smaller number of higher margin containers. However, 5% volume declines in Europe and the Middle East were predominantly due to a more challenging macro environment.

- Intensive Capex, Albeit Flexible

DP World continues to plan capex of USD3.7bn in FY12- FY14 as part of its growth and expansion strategy of which USD3bn is planned in FY13 and FY14. This investment will allow it to expand existing terminals including Jebel Ali (USD850m) and build new developments such as London Gateway (USD1.6bn). However, while some concessions require certain levels of capex spending, DP World retains control over timing and consequently has some flexibility to defer investments, particularly where capex relates to a terminal's superstructure such as cranes. Maintenance capex is typically around USD100m-USD150m (3% of total property, plant and equipment) and management has continually stated it intends to be disciplined in its capex and acquisition plans ensuring capex spending is determined by increased demand. Continuous development and expansion is necessary in order for the company to win new concession contracts, maintain market share and adapt to changing vessel sizes.

- Strong Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents amounting to USD1.8bn as of end December 2012 and undrawn committed borrowing facilities of USD1.9bn more than satisfactorily covered short-term debt of USD703m. This liquidity, combined with strong operating cashflows forecast in the near-term despite some forecasted declines in volumes, ensure there is adequate funding of capex over the next two years. Committed capex as at FY12 was around USD1.2bn (FY11: USD583m). Secured bank debt as a proportion of total debt remained relatively low at around 18% (FY11:11%)

- Standalone Credit Profile

The ratings reflect the standalone credit profile of DP World and do not include support or constraint from its ultimate parent, the Dubai government. According to Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary Linkage methodology, the agency views DP World's links with the Dubai government as moderate given the absence of any formal financial guarantees and the fact that DP World's assets remained ring-fenced during the debt restructuring process of its direct parent company, Dubai World. In addition, despite change of control clauses in the documentation of its syndicated loan, Sukuk bond and MTN programme, Fitch understands that DP World's debt has no cross-acceleration provisions related to its direct parent and the subsidiaries above DP World.

RATING SENSITIVITIES:

Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include: Stronger than expected performance contributing to

- FFO adjusted net leverage consistently below 4.0x

- FFO fixed charge cover above 3.0x

- Positive free cash flow (FCF) (before disposals)

Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO adjusted net leverage consistently above 4.5x

- FFO fixed charge cover below 2.5x for a sustainable period

- Sustained negative FCF post FY13 and FY14 expansion phase

These may be due to a greater deterioration in volumes than expected by Fitch including the unsuccessful execution of large developments, major acquisitions and/or higher than forecasted capex on account of new speculative project developments.