Nov 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Dubai
Holding Commercial Operations Group LLC's (DHCOG) Long-Term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'B', with a Stable Outlook. Fitch
also affirmed DHCOG's Short-Term IDR at 'B'. The rating actions also affect the
senior unsecured rating assigned to DHCOG's medium-term notes (MTNs). The agency
has simultaneously withdrawn all the ratings.
The ratings have been withdrawn as there will be insufficient information to
maintain the ratings. Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage
of this issuer.
For further information on the key rating drivers, see "Fitch Affirms Dubai
Holding Commercial Operations at 'B'; Stable Outlook" dated 10 January 2013 at
www.fitchratings.com.